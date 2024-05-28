Bowling was the first meeting of the year were our members travelled to Airtastic Entertainment Centre in Lisburn and had a great nights craic.

The club's AGM was next on the agenda, club members voted on the new office bearers and committee members for the incoming year 2024/25.

Congratulations to those voted on and a massive thank you to our out-going committee.

Amongst our trip to Slurryquip, competitions, and an exchange, Rathfriland YFC have been extremely busy, particularly preparing for their Ibiza Beach Party which took place on Saturday 23rd March in the Bannville House Hotel.

This was a tremendous success, thank you to those who came to party with Rathfriland YFC.

The club have had many members success’ over the winter programme.

Well done to Rebecca Cromie on proceeding into the senior section of the home management finals.

Congratulations must also go to Catherine and Rachel Hanna who both placed first in their respective age groups at the demonstration competition finals.

We continued our success at county AGM - well done to Rebecca Cromie on placing third as Co Down most efficient secretary.

A huge congratulations to Nicola Murray on placing first in Co Down most efficient PRO and proceeding into the Northern Ireland finals where she placed third.

As a club we were delighted to have placed third in Co Down Club of the Year.

The club would like to acknowledge Rebecca Cromie on being voted onto the Co Down committee as assistant secretary and onto the P&D committee as well as Will Cromie on being elected as junior co-ordinator. A great achievement.

Parents night was the final night on the programme and was held on Monday 15th April 2024.

Family and friends were able to join us for a night full of laughs, prizes, and a light supper.

Club members sang and acted out sketches including ‘Rathfriland’s got Talent’ and ‘If I were not,’ A massive well done to everyone who took part and made the night such a success.

Congratulations to the cup winners and to those who were awarded proficiency certificates and Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

A special thank you must go to Linda Cromie for presenting our awards.

Rathfriland YFC have had a jam-packed winter programme and now looking forward to what the summer programme has in store.

As Rathfriland YFC celebrate our 80th anniversary year, the club have chosen two charities to support throughout this milestone year, Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke and Air Ambulance NI.

To mark the club's 80th year they will be holding our anniversary dinner on Saturday 19th October 2024 at the Belmont House Hotel, Banbridge.

Please save the date and keep an eye out for tickets, more information and fundraisers leading up to the event.

Parents night prize winners:

Junior Ulster Young Farmer – Savannah Davenport

Senior Ulster Young Farmer – Nicola Murray

Junior Public Speaking – Catherine Hanna

Junior Dairy Judging – Jack McCready

Gracey Dairy Judging – Ella McCallister

J.A. Weir Cup for Beef Judging – Catherine Hanna

John McConnell Cup for Sheep Judging – Jasmine Foot and Catherine Hanna

Perpetual Challenge Cup for Best All-Round Junior Stock Judger – Catherine Hanna

Best All-Round Senior Stock Judger – Ella McCallister

Junior Home Management – Sarah-Louise McElroy and Jasmine Foot

Cromie Senior Home Management Shield – Rebecca Cromie

Challenge Cup for Most Competitions – Rachel Hanna

Frank Morrow Perpetual Challenge Cup – Rebecca Cromie

Best Newcomer – Ben Dickson, Ewan Campbell and Elliot Hutchinson

Best Junior Member – Poppy McElroy

Roberta Simmons Cup for Best Senior Member – Will Cromie

Presidents Cup – Colin McMinn

Club committee 2024/25:

President and grants co-ordinator – Roberta Simmons

Vice president – Simon Agnew

Club leader – Will Cromie

Assistant club leader – James Macauley

Club secretary– Rebecca Cromie

Assistant club secretary – Sarah-Louise McElroy

Club treasurer and UFU representative – Colin McMinn

Assistant club treasurer – Catherine Hanna

PRO and council representative – Nicola Murray

Assistant PRO – Abigail Murray and Poppy McElroy

Committee members – Matthew Murphy, Paris Travers, Ben Dickson, Abbie Lyons, Rachel Hanna, Elliot Hutchinson, Ella McCallister and Amy Steenson

Rathfriland YFC members at their annual parents night on Monday 15th April 2024. Picture: Rathfriland YFC

Rathfriland YFC members taking part in the sketch 'If I were not' . Picture: Rathfriland YFC

Best newcomers - Ben Dickson, Ewan Campbell and Elliot Hutchinson. Picture: Rathfriland YFC

Best Junior Member - Poppy McElroy. Picture: Rathfriland YFC