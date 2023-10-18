In pictures: Ridden classes at this year's Mounthill Fair

The crowds flocked to the Mounthill Fair at Crosshill Road which was held recently.
Held annually on the first Saturday in October the fair has always been a very popular event in the area.
Crowds flocked not only from the local area but much further afield.
A spokesperson on the fair’s Facebook page wrote: “Thank you so much to everyone today, to the committee who worked so hard to keep the show on the road despite the weather and conditions, to all the exhibitors, vendors, musicians and entertainers, judges, sponsors and to all those who came to support our wee fair. We couldn’t do it without you all and we really appreciate it.”
The Mounthill Fair awards dinner will be on Friday 20th October in Larne Masonic Centre, £20 for adults and £15 for children under 14. Tickets are available via Facebook or by contacting us on 07523090877.
Next year’s fair will be Saturday 5th October 2024.
1. Winner of class 10, lead rein tiny tots, and winner of the Firgrove Trophy, Charlotte Morton on Robbie
2. 2nd place class 13, local first ridden, Lily Crawford on Candy Pops
3. 2nd place lead rein tiny tots, Elsie Crawford on Patch
4. Winner of class 11, open lead rein and winner of the Farming Life Trophy, Penelope Robinson on Muffin
