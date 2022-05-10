Leanne Greene prepares cattle at Balmoral Show which runs from Wednesday until Saturday this week .Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
In Pictures: Show preparations are in full swing at Balmoral Park

The countdown is on, with less than 24 hours to go until Balmoral Show opens its gates to visitors.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:17 pm

The biggest agri-food event in Northern Ireland, spanning four days, begins tomorrow morning and will run until Saturday 14 May.

Preparations are already well underway, with Balmoral Park now a hive of activity in the run-up to show time.

Pictures by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

1.

Set up for Balmoral show which runs from Wednesday until Saturday this week. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

2.

Getting cattle prepared at Balmoral show which runs from Wednesday until Saturday this week. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

3.

Steven O'Kane prepares cattle at Balmoral show which runs from Wednesday until Saturday this week. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

4.

Leanne Greene prepares cattle at Balmoral show which runs from Wednesday until Saturday this week. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

