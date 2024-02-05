News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: Stewart Agri Landini launch at Letterkenny, Co Donegal

There was a great turnout at Bonagee, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, last Thursday for the Stewart Agri Landini launch.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:16 GMT
Photographer Clive Wasson captured some photos from the launch.

At the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny are John Gallagher, Austion Stewart, Aaron Anderson, Trevor Anderson, Noel Anderson, Sam Anderson and Conal McDaid. Photo Clive Wasson

At the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny are Adeline, Davin and Dermot McGrory from Donegal Town. Photo Clive Wasson

John Gallagher at the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny. Photo Clive Wasson

At the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny are, Kayden Doherty, Conor Lynagh and Kirsty Doherty. Photo Clive Wasson

