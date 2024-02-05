Photographer Clive Wasson captured some photos from the launch.
1. At the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny are John Gallagher, Austion Stewart, Aaron Anderson, Trevor Anderson, Noel Anderson, Sam Anderson and Conal McDaid. Photo Clive Wasson
At the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny are John Gallagher, Austion Stewart, Aaron Anderson, Trevor Anderson, Noel Anderson, Sam Anderson and Conal McDaid. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson
2. At the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny are Adeline, Davin and Dermot McGrory from Donegal Town. Photo Clive Wasson
At the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny are Adeline, Davin and Dermot McGrory from Donegal Town. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson
3. John Gallagher at the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny. Photo Clive Wasson
John Gallagher at the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson
4. At the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny are, Kayden Doherty, Conor Lynagh and Kirsty Doherty. Photo Clive Wasson
At the Stewart Agri Landini launch on Thursday last at Bonagee, Letterkenny are, Kayden Doherty, Conor Lynagh and Kirsty Doherty. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson