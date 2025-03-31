In pictures: Straid YFC hold popular charity breakfast

It was a heartfelt event that brought together the local community, not only for a delicious breakfast but also to support a cause that’s close to the club's hearts.

Held at Straid Orange Hall, the breakfast included a wide spread of locally sourced food. The milk was supplied by Baird’s Farm Fresh Milk, the eggs by Stephen Moore, the amazing shortbread and meat by Ross’s Joint, the bread by Jackson’s Butchers, and the beautiful flowers by One Small Seed.

As a club, Straid YFC worked hard to prepare and serve the food, ensuring that everyone who came had a welcoming and enjoyable experience. The turnout was incredible, with local residents, farmers, and families all joining in to show their support.

The decision to raise funds for Young Lives Vs Cancer came from a shared desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and young people who are fighting cancer, especially as it has affected families within the club.

The charity offers much-needed services for families during one of the toughest times in their lives, and the club knew it was a cause worth rallying behind.

The event was made possible by the generosity of so many – from the local businesses that donated items for the breakfast, to the individuals who gave their time, and of course, to everyone who attended and donated so generously.

The funds raised will go directly to supporting the vital work of Young Lives Vs Cancer, and we’re incredibly proud to have been part of such a successful event.

Straid YFC also wanted to highlight that, beyond the funds raised, the event was a celebration of their community’s spirit.

It was a chance for everyone to come together, share stories, and support one another.

There was a real sense of reminiscence as past, present, and future members connected, and it was a reminder of how much we can achieve when we work together toward a common goal.

Straid YFC are committed to giving back and making a positive impact, and this charity breakfast was just one way the club has been able to do that.

The club are incredibly grateful for all the support they have received, and they are already looking forward to hosting this event for the third time next year, with hopes to expand and raise even more for incredible causes like Young Lives Vs Cancer.

A spokesperson for the club said: “To everyone who attended, donated, volunteered, and supported us in any way – thank you. Your generosity has made a real difference, and together, we’ve helped bring hope to those who need it most.”

1 . Alexander Boyd (club leader), Victoria Coulter (club secretary) and Gareth Baird (assistant club leader) at the Straid YFC big breakfast. Picture: Straid YFC Alexander Boyd (club leader), Victoria Coulter (club secretary) and Gareth Baird (assistant club leader) at the Straid YFC big breakfast. Picture: Straid YFC Photo: Straid YFC Photo Sales

2 . Members of Straid YFC pictured at their big breakfast. Picture: Straid YFC Members of Straid YFC pictured at their big breakfast. Picture: Straid YFC Photo: Straid YFC Photo Sales

3 . Adrianna Coulter and Kathryn Strange pictured at the Straid YFC big breakfast. Picture: Straid YFCAdrianna Coulter and Kathryn Strange pictured at the Straid YFC big breakfast. Picture: Straid YFC Adrianna Coulter and Kathryn Strange pictured at the Straid YFC big breakfast. Picture: Straid YFCAdrianna Coulter and Kathryn Strange pictured at the Straid YFC big breakfast. Picture: Straid YFC Photo: Straid YFC Photo Sales