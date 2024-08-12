In pictures: Sun shines on an excellent day at the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:56 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 20:28 GMT
Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down.

There was a superb turnout of tractors, both young and old, and other vintage vehicles from right across Northern Ireland at the rally.

Darryl Armitage popped along to Ballygowan to capture some photographs and video from the rally and the run which was held at the end of the day.

His videos from this week will be published online over the coming week, so keep an eye out for them too.

You can also view photographs from the event here.

Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured are Sam and Harvey McMullen from Rasharkin, Co Antrim, at the rally. Picture: Darryl Armitage

1. Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured are Sam and Harvey McMullen from Rasharkin, Co Antrim, at the rally. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured are Sam and Harvey McMullen from Rasharkin, Co Antrim, at the rally. Picture: Darryl Armitage Photo: Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured are James and Brendan O'Neill from Downpatrick at the rally. Picture: Darryl Armitage

2. Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured are James and Brendan O'Neill from Downpatrick at the rally. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured are James and Brendan O'Neill from Downpatrick at the rally. Picture: Darryl Armitage Photo: Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured are Hugh Garrett from Saintfield and Willie Dorrian from Ballywalter. Picture: Darryl Armitage

3. Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured are Hugh Garrett from Saintfield and Willie Dorrian from Ballywalter. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured are Hugh Garrett from Saintfield and Willie Dorrian from Ballywalter. Picture: Darryl Armitage Photo: Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured is Roy Cromie from Comber at the rally. Picture: Darryl Armitage

4. Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured is Roy Cromie from Comber at the rally. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Last Saturday saw an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down. Pictured is Roy Cromie from Comber at the rally. Picture: Darryl Armitage Photo: Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice