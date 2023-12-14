News you can trust since 1963
In Pictures: The 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair gets underway at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn

The 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, takes place today (Thursday 14 December) at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 15:25 GMT

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair is renowned as the country’s premier diary event, providing the perfect opportunity for farmers, enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business.

Throughout the one-day event, visitors can look forward to observing top quality livestock compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion as well as visiting over 180 trade stands.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair takes place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, today (Thursday) from 9am to 6pm.

Enjoying the Winter Fair. (Pic: Kevin McAuley)

1. Winter Fair

Enjoying the Winter Fair. (Pic: Kevin McAuley) Photo: Kevin McAuley

Pictured at the Winter Fair. (Pic: Kevin McAuley)

2. INFL-14-12-23-Winter Fair-NIRupload

Pictured at the Winter Fair. (Pic: Kevin McAuley) Photo: Kevin McAuley

The Winter Fair is underway at the Eikon Exhibition Centre. (Pic: Kevin McAuley)

3. Winter Fair

The Winter Fair is underway at the Eikon Exhibition Centre. (Pic: Kevin McAuley) Photo: Kevin McAuley

Pictured at the Winter Fair this morning. (Pic: Kevin McAuley)

4. INFL-14-12-23-Winter Fair-NIRupload

Pictured at the Winter Fair this morning. (Pic: Kevin McAuley) Photo: Kevin McAuley

