In Pictures: The 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair gets underway at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn
The 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, takes place today (Thursday 14 December) at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.
Published 14th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 15:25 GMT
The Royal Ulster Winter Fair is renowned as the country’s premier diary event, providing the perfect opportunity for farmers, enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business.
Throughout the one-day event, visitors can look forward to observing top quality livestock compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion as well as visiting over 180 trade stands.
