In pictures: Thousands flock to Warrenpoint for Wake the Giant: Gathering of the Clans

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Mourne Gullion Strangford Geopark, the 2025 event embraced the new theme, Gathering of the Clans, adding even more spectacle to an already magical weekend.

The towering giants, joined by an all-new ensemble of performers known as, The Clans, wowed crowds with vibrant parades, theatrical moments and unforgettable photo opportunities as they brought the town to life with music, movement and myth.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson, Councillor Philip Campbell said: “Everything about this year’s Wake the Giant Festival was truly giant - from the return of Fionn Mac Cumhaill to the introduction of the Clans, every moment offered a visual and cultural spectacle for visitors of all ages.”

Festival-goers were treated to two packed days of family entertainment at The Land of Giants, in Warrenpoint Municipal Park, including new highlights such as the Living History Village, the Savour & Sip Food and Drink Tour, and a family-friendly film screening of The BFG at Warrenpoint Methodist Church.

The Giant Food Trail and Food Village served up a delicious array of local and international flavours, while live music from celebrated artists like Brian Kennedy, Reevah and Matt McGinn created a vibrant festival atmosphere at the park’s beautiful bandstand. Our local businesses also played a key role in the festival’s success, welcoming the thousands of visitors with warmth, creativity and fantastic offers throughout the weekend.

Chairperson Councillor Campbell continued: “We are especially proud that the landscape underpinning our Giant Adventures is part of the Mourne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark — a fitting setting for a celebration of our region’s natural beauty, heritage, and storytelling traditions.”

Departing Warrenpoint for another year, Wake the Giant’s legacy will be felt for years, with the tree planting ceremony, beach clean and green crafts.

The Wake the Giant festival is part of the Giant Adventures events programme including the Eats and Beats festival on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September in Newcastle, Co Down.

Following its hugely successful turnout last year, food enthusiasts and music lovers will come together to celebrate the area's culinary delights, while talented artists create an electric atmosphere with live music performances.

The popular Footsteps in the Forest festival will also make a welcome return to Slieve Gullion Forest Park from Monday 20 to Saturday 26 October. Families and thrill-seekers will encounter enchanting characters, spine-tingling surprises, and immersive storytelling.

In addition to the Giant Adventures festivals, there will be an exciting programme of summer events that will also celebrate the district’s culture and heritage.

These events will add to the fantastic offering already in place for both locals and visitors enjoying their summer in Mourne Mountains & Ring of Gullion.

Full details on www.visitmournemountains.co.uk

1 . Thousands gathered on 28–29 June to welcome back Fionn Mac Cumhaill, Wee Binnian, Carley and a whole new cast of Clans for this year’s Wake the Giant Festival. With colourful parades, tree planting, beach cleans, live music, food trails and family fun, the town buzzed with myth, magic and music Thousands gathered on 28–29 June to welcome back Fionn Mac Cumhaill, Wee Binnian, Carley and a whole new cast of Clans for this year’s Wake the Giant Festival. With colourful parades, tree planting, beach cleans, live music, food trails and family fun, the town buzzed with myth, magic and music Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Thousands gathered on 28–29 June to welcome back Fionn Mac Cumhaill, Wee Binnian, Carley and a whole new cast of Clans for this year’s Wake the Giant Festival. With colourful parades, tree planting, beach cleans, live music, food trails and family fun, the town buzzed with myth, magic and music Thousands gathered on 28–29 June to welcome back Fionn Mac Cumhaill, Wee Binnian, Carley and a whole new cast of Clans for this year’s Wake the Giant Festival. With colourful parades, tree planting, beach cleans, live music, food trails and family fun, the town buzzed with myth, magic and music Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Thousands gathered on 28–29 June to welcome back Fionn Mac Cumhaill, Wee Binnian, Carley and a whole new cast of Clans for this year’s Wake the Giant Festival. With colourful parades, tree planting, beach cleans, live music, food trails and family fun, the town buzzed with myth, magic and music Thousands gathered on 28–29 June to welcome back Fionn Mac Cumhaill, Wee Binnian, Carley and a whole new cast of Clans for this year’s Wake the Giant Festival. With colourful parades, tree planting, beach cleans, live music, food trails and family fun, the town buzzed with myth, magic and music Photo: Submitted Photo Sales