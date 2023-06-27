News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: Traction Engine Club of Ulster holds pre 1976 tractor run

Conditions were ideal for last Saturday’s annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

After leaving Killymurris Presbyterian Church, Glarryford, the roadrunners travelled along the Dunminning, Stration, Springmount, Glenleslie, Moneyduff, Rosedermot, Lislaban, Loughill, Drumadoon and Anticur Roads before returning to Killymurris.

The organisers would like to thank all those who took part, the marshals and everyone who helped in any way.

Hubert Marks, Gracehill with his MF 565 at the annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster. Picture: Alan Hall

Jonathon Calderwood, Portglenone at the annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster. Picture: Alan Hall

Rory Wolfe, Randalstown, there without his steam engine at the annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster. Picture: Alan Hall

Ernie Park from Connor hits the road at the annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster. Picture: Alan Hall

