In pictures: Traction Engine Club of Ulster holds pre 1976 tractor run

Conditions were ideal for last Saturday’s annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster.
After leaving Killymurris Presbyterian Church, Glarryford, the roadrunners travelled along the Dunminning, Stration, Springmount, Glenleslie, Moneyduff, Rosedermot, Lislaban, Loughill, Drumadoon and Anticur Roads before returning to Killymurris.
The organisers would like to thank all those who took part, the marshals and everyone who helped in any way.
1. Hubert Marks, Gracehill with his MF 565 at the annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster. Picture: Alan Hall
2. Jonathon Calderwood, Portglenone at the annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster. Picture: Alan Hall
3. Rory Wolfe, Randalstown, there without his steam engine at the annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster. Picture: Alan Hall
4. Ernie Park from Connor hits the road at the annual pre 1976 tractor run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster. Picture: Alan Hall
