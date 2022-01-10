IN PICTURES: Tractor and truck run makes a welcome return

Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club in County Down have thanked everyone who supported the event, as well as the club members who helped out.
“It was great to see such a good turnout, with nearly 70 vehicles in attendance,” a club spokesperson said.
“Thank you to the Milestone, Rathfriland, for providing the delicious stew!”
1.
Enjoying the big tractor run at Rathfriland last Saturday (from left) Maya McCauley, Louise Graham and Councillor Jill Macauley.
2.
Aaron Andrews and Rebecca Wilson
3.
Billy Dodds and Lucy Hanna at the tractor run at Rathfriland last Saturday
4.
Supporting the Young Farmers' Club tractor run at Rathfriland last Saturday (from left) Alexander McCready and Daughter Leah, David, Lauren and Seth Henning and Mark McKibben