From left: Joe Bradford, Andrew Harvey and Roy Mullan wait to start the tractor run at Rathfriland last Saturday
IN PICTURES: Tractor and truck run makes a welcome return

A good turnout of vehicles hit the road on Saturday for the return of a popular tractor and truck run.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:22 pm

Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club in County Down have thanked everyone who supported the event, as well as the club members who helped out.

“It was great to see such a good turnout, with nearly 70 vehicles in attendance,” a club spokesperson said.

“Thank you to the Milestone, Rathfriland, for providing the delicious stew!”

1.

Enjoying the big tractor run at Rathfriland last Saturday (from left) Maya McCauley, Louise Graham and Councillor Jill Macauley.

2.

Aaron Andrews and Rebecca Wilson

3.

Billy Dodds and Lucy Hanna at the tractor run at Rathfriland last Saturday

4.

Supporting the Young Farmers' Club tractor run at Rathfriland last Saturday (from left) Alexander McCready and Daughter Leah, David, Lauren and Seth Henning and Mark McKibben

