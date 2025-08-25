In Pictures: Tractor run and auction held in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2025, 12:08 BST
Last Saturday Leitrim Presbyterian Church organised a tractor run and auction for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and what a response they received – over 60 tractors and vehicles took part.

Photographs by Billy Maxwell

Emmet Malone. (Photo: Billy Maxwell)

1. Emmet Malone

Last Saturday Leitrim Presbyterian church organised a tractor run and auction for the air ambulance and what a response they received - over 60 tractors and vehicles took part! Pictured is Jim, Elanor,and Jonathan Hilland waiting for the tractors to arrive. (Photo: Billy Maxwell)

2. Pictured is Jim, Elanor,and Jonathan Hilland waiting for the tractors to arrive

Desmond and Wynne Herron. (Photo: Billy Maxwell)

3. Desmond and Wynne Herron

David Rein, Monica and Cahal Duggan. (Photo: Billy Maxwell)

4. David Rein, Monica and Cahal Duggan

