In pictures: Tullylagan Vintage Owners Association hold annual vintage rally

Tullylagan Vintage Owners Association recently held their annual vintage rally on Saturday 10th June.

The venue for this year was a new site courtesy of Cemcor Cement Co on the Cookstown Sandholes Road, Co Tyrone.

There was the usual display of cars, tractors, stationary engines and machinery.

A special attraction for the day was a large traction steam engine.

Various arts and crafts were on display and of course the customary pet dog show.

There was live music and refreshments available

All proceeds from the rally were in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

Raymond Brown and Alfie McGarvey with their steam engine at Tullylagan Vintage Owners Association annual vintage rally. Picture: Alan Hall

Raymond Newman with William and Mervyn Allen at the Tullylagan Vintage Owners Association annual vintage rally. Picture: Alan Hall

Flax spinning by Beth Black, Cookstown, at the Tullylagan Vintage Owners Association annual vintage rally. Picture: Alan Hall

Evans Hunniford, Portadown, at the Tullylagan Vintage Owners Association annual vintage rally. Picture: Alan Hall

