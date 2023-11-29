News you can trust since 1963
IN PICTURES: Tyrone YFC hold annual county dinner at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh

Tyrone YFC recently held their annual county dinner at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT

Congratulations to all the prize winners and the overall superclub winners - Cappagh YFC.

Miss Tyrone - Tori Robson, Seskinore YFC.

Members member - Lucy-Jo McFarland , Clanabogan YFC.

Thank you to the Silverbirch Hotel for sponsoring superclub and to Tyrone Farming Society for sponsoring Miss Tyrone.

Thank you Gareth McFarland for coming and taking the photos.

A big thank you must also go to Matthew Livingstone, YFCU vice president who travelled to Tyrone to be the guest speaker on the night.

From left to right county chair Shannen Vance Trillick and district, county treasurer Kathryn Mitchell, Derg Valley YFC, guest speaker YFCU vice president Matthew Livingston, Co Armagh Collone YFC, county secretary Sarah McFarland. Newtownstewart YFC, and county PRO Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC. Picture: Submitted

Derg Valley YFC at the recent dinner held by Tyrone YFC. Picture: Submitted

Castlecaulfield YFC pictured at the dinner recently held by Tyrone YFC. Picture: Submitted

Cappagh YFC who were crowned super club of the year at the recent dinner held by Tyrone YFC. Picture: Submitted

