In pictures: Tyrone Young Farmers put their quizzing hats on
Young Farmers' Club from across Co Tyrone recently took part in the county quiz.The quiz, which had a tremendous turnout, was held in the Bridge Inn, Trillick.
By Darryl Armitage
2 minutes ago
Well done to everyone for taking part and congratulations to the teams who were placed.
Check out the photographs from the quiz night which have been kindly sent in by the Co Tyrone YFC committee. See who you can spot in the photographs?
Page 1 of 5