News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

In pictures: Tyrone Young Farmers put their quizzing hats on

Young Farmers' Club from across Co Tyrone recently took part in the county quiz.The quiz, which had a tremendous turnout, was held in the Bridge Inn, Trillick.

By Darryl Armitage
2 minutes ago

Well done to everyone for taking part and congratulations to the teams who were placed.

Check out the photographs from the quiz night which have been kindly sent in by the Co Tyrone YFC committee. See who you can spot in the photographs?

1. Cappagh YFC who attended the Tyrone quiz night

Cappagh YFC who attended the Tyrone quiz night

Photo: Tyrone YFC

Photo Sales

2. Clanabogan YFC who attended the Tyrone quiz night

Clanabogan YFC who attended the Tyrone quiz night

Photo: Tyrone YFC

Photo Sales

3. Cappagh YFC who attended the Tyrone quiz night

Cappagh YFC who attended the Tyrone quiz night

Photo: Tyrone YFC

Photo Sales

4. Clanabogan YFC who attended the Tyrone quiz night

Clanabogan YFC who attended the Tyrone quiz night

Photo: Tyrone YFC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5