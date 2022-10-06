Nature Friendly Farm of the Year, sponsored by Nature Friendly Farming Network – James and David Bonner; Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Asda – Bronagh O'Kane; Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Northstone (NI) Ltd – Tom Craig; Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by Tesco – John Dan O'Hare; Unsung Hero Award, sponsored by AFBI – Ciaran McCaughan; Agri Student/Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Daera – Timothy Davidson; Farm Diversification Award, key partner Cranswick – Hunters Vending; Sustainable Initiative Award, sponsored by RG Woodland Services – The Nature Friendly Farming Network; Training Initiative Award, sponsored by Lantra – Joe Mulholland; Event of the Year, sponsored by MSD Animal Health – The Balmoral Show; Innovation in Agriculture, sponsored by Moy Park – AHV UK & IE; Farm Safety Affiliate Award, sponsored by HSENI – Lantra; Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Yara – Eringold Milk Replacers; Agri-Food Business/Impact of the Year, sponsored by Kerry Foods – Ballyboley Dexters.