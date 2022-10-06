News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In Pictures: Winners from the Farming Life Awards 2022

The 11th annual Farming Life Awards were held at the Crowne Plaza Belfast on Wednesday night (6 October).

By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 2:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:06 pm

Winners:

Nature Friendly Farm of the Year, sponsored by Nature Friendly Farming Network – James and David Bonner; Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Asda – Bronagh O'Kane; Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Northstone (NI) Ltd – Tom Craig; Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by Tesco – John Dan O'Hare; Unsung Hero Award, sponsored by AFBI – Ciaran McCaughan; Agri Student/Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Daera – Timothy Davidson; Farm Diversification Award, key partner Cranswick – Hunters Vending; Sustainable Initiative Award, sponsored by RG Woodland Services – The Nature Friendly Farming Network; Training Initiative Award, sponsored by Lantra – Joe Mulholland; Event of the Year, sponsored by MSD Animal Health – The Balmoral Show; Innovation in Agriculture, sponsored by Moy Park – AHV UK & IE; Farm Safety Affiliate Award, sponsored by HSENI – Lantra; Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Yara – Eringold Milk Replacers; Agri-Food Business/Impact of the Year, sponsored by Kerry Foods – Ballyboley Dexters.

1. Farming Life Awards 2022

All of the winners at the Farming Life Awards 2022 held in the Crowne Plaza Belfast. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales

2. Farming Life Awards 2022

Winner of the Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Asda was Bronagh O'Kane. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales

3. Farming Life Awards 2022

Winner of the Agri-Food Business/Impact of the Year, sponsored by Kerry Foods, was Ballyboley Dexters. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales

4. Farming Life Awards 2022

Winner of the Sustainable Initiative Award, sponsored by RG Woodland Services, was The Nature Friendly Farming Network. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4