In pictures: YFCU arts festival gala entertains a sell-out audience at the Millenium Forum

The event drew a sell-out audience and is considered one of the highlights of the YFCU calendar.

This annual competition, generously supported by long-standing sponsor NFU Mutual through the Charitable Trust, showcased five casts from finalist clubs: Kilraughts YFC, Garvagh YFC, Finvoy YFC, Curragh and Kilrea YFC’s, and Moneymore YFC.

Each group delivered vibrant, engaging, and clever self-written and produced dramas, demonstrating their originality and creativity through song, dance, wit, and enthusiasm.Martin Malone, NFU Mutual regional manager for Northern Ireland and Scotland, said: “NFU Mutual is immensely proud to uphold its support for the YFCU’s arts festival gala through our Charitable Trust.

“The competition serves as a wonderful platform to spotlight and honour the intersection of agriculture and art, showcasing the rich talents and remarkable creativity of our young farmers.”

The evening commenced with a VIP reception, sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds, which welcomed YFCU supporters and sponsors, past presidents and office bearers, as well as competition producers.

Cool FM radio host, Pete Snodden, carried the evening, engaging and entertaining the audience between performances as the compere for the night’s competition, while expert adjudicator Darren Day had the challenging task of selecting the outstanding performance of the night.

During the deliberations, Shane McKinney, head of agri-food technical support and delivery, Department of Agriculture and Rural Development addressed the audience speaking on his experience in YFCU as well as highlighting the importance of investing in young people as future leaders and decision makers within the agricultural sector in Northern Ireland.To close the evening, the YFCU president, Stuart Mills unveiled the 2024 arts festival gala awards, which were kindly presented by Leah Crozier from NFU Mutual.

The winners were as follows:

NFU Mutual most amusing moment: Holestone YFC with Principal of Greenmount

Most innovative musical moment: Moneymore YFC

Most imaginative theme: Finvoy YFC

Best choral piece: Moneymore YFC

Best choreography: Kilraughts YFC

Outstanding performance of the night: Moneymore YFC

Commenting on the competition, YFCU president Stuart Mills said: “The high-quality performances tonight were a testament to the months of commitment, effort, and preparation that have gone into making this a tremendous evening of entertainment.

“We are delighted to bring such a showcase to the Millennium Forum, highlighting the talents and creativity of the YFCU members and providing an opportunity to engage with our supporters, sponsors, and friends.”The YFCU would like to extend sincere thanks to the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust for their continued generosity and support of the arts festival gala, as well as the Millennium Forum for hosting the evening and to Chestnutt Animal Feeds for their kind sponsorship of the VIP reception.

