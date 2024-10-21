In pictures: YFCU floral art heats are a blooming success in Co Antrim

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:09 BST
The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) officially kicked off their floral art competition, supported by platinum partner Power NI, with the Co Antrim heats in Ballymena Academy on Tuesday 15th October 2024.

160 members came together to showcase their skills and express their creativity through this hugely popular event. Judged by Karen Frew, participants received points for their presentation, choice of materials and technical skills.

The theme for this year’s competition was set by Power NI and is ‘Into The Wild’, where members are asked to create floral pieces inspired by the wild outdoors, animals, nature at its best and incorporated wildflowers to represent the power of nature.

Members were commended on their imagination and interesting interpretations of the theme. Karen had a difficult task marking the entries, allowing just the top member in each age group of each area to go through to the final.

YFCU expressed their thanks to Power NI for their continued support of the competition, to Karen Frew for judging the Co Antrim heat and to all the members for taking part.

Members from Crumlin YFC at the recent floral heats at Ballymena Academy. Picture: YFCU

Kathy Holland from Holestone YFC at the recent floral heats at Ballymena Academy. Picture: YFCU

Members from Kells and Connor YFC at the recent floral heats at Ballymena Academy. Picture: YFCU

Members from Kilraughts YFC at the recent floral heats at Ballymena Academy. Picture: YFCU

