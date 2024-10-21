In pictures: YFCU floral art heats are a blooming success in Co Antrim

160 members came together to showcase their skills and express their creativity through this hugely popular event. Judged by Karen Frew, participants received points for their presentation, choice of materials and technical skills.

The theme for this year’s competition was set by Power NI and is ‘Into The Wild’, where members are asked to create floral pieces inspired by the wild outdoors, animals, nature at its best and incorporated wildflowers to represent the power of nature.

Members were commended on their imagination and interesting interpretations of the theme. Karen had a difficult task marking the entries, allowing just the top member in each age group of each area to go through to the final.

YFCU expressed their thanks to Power NI for their continued support of the competition, to Karen Frew for judging the Co Antrim heat and to all the members for taking part.

