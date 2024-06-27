In pictures: YFCU members volunteer their help at the Bank Of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members from six different clubs across Northern Ireland volunteered their help during the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend which took place on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June 2024.

This event, led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and sponsored by the Bank of Ireland, captures the imagination of families and foodies, giving a real behind the scenes snapshot of the local farm to fork story.

It aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities and provides people with the opportunity to gain insight into the agricultural sector.

The six clubs that took part were Bleary YFC, Lylehill YFC, Crumlin YFC, Holestone YFC, Cappagh YFC and Straid YFC.

YFCU membership and club development Executive, Sarah Spence, said: “The weekend highlighted the involvement and dedication from our YFCU members. Their passion for our organisation truly shone through and everybody had a fantastic time helping.”

Three members from Holestone YFC enjoying the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Picture: YFCU

Straid YFC members with Ulster Farmers' Union president William Irvine at the BOI OFW. Picture: YFCU

Members from Crumlin YFC enjoying the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Picture: YFCU

Girls from Holestone YFC enjoying the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Picture: YFCU

