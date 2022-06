Rex Vincent, from Devon in England, admitted it was a very tough task selecting the winners as he judged the two classes.

Competitors were vying for a qualifying spot, which would see them take part in the Young Handlers Final being held at Clogher Valley Show on 27 July.

In the end, it was 10-year-old Gideon Henry from Poyntzpass who was the winner of the younger age group, while James Waddell took first place in the age 12-16 class.

1. These competitors put their Zwartbles through their paces at Saintfield Show on Saturday during the Young Handlers competition. Photo Sales

2. Saintfield Show Young Handlers competitor. Photo Sales

3. Judge Rex Vincent talks to competitors in the younger age group at Saintfield during the Young Handlers competition. Photo Sales

4. Third place in the age 12-16 class at Saintfield. Photo Sales