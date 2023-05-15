In the store rings at Clogher Mart, heavy steers broke all records with prices to £2920

This week heavy steers broke all records in the store bullock ring with a 935kg Belgian Blue Steer selling to a new high of £2920 (£312) per 100kg £2880 for a 955kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£301) £2860 for a 920kg Limousin (£311) and a 935kg Limousin to £2840 (£303) for a Fermanagh producer.

In the fatstock ring 300 lots sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2191-80 for a 780kg Simmental to £281 per 100kg this was followed by a 780kg Limousin to £2090-40 at £268 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1914 for a 660kg Charolais to £290 per 100kg followed by a 670kg Limousin to £284 per 100kg at £1902-80.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £191 per 100kg for a 790kg to £1508-90.

Fat bulls sold to £2160 for a 900kg Limousin to £240 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £292 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £297 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers broke all records with a 935kg Belgian Blue selling to £2920 (£312 per 100kg) and a 955kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2880 (£301).

Forward lots sold to £1710 twice for a 585kg Limousin to £292 and a 590kg Limousin to £290.

Med weights sold to £1420 for a 460kg Charolais (£308).

Heavy heifers sold to £2100 for a 695kg Limousin (£302).

Forward lots sold to £1940 for a 580kg Limousin (£334).

Med weights sold to £1500 for a 470kg Limousin (£319) and 420kg Limousin to £1320 (£314).

Smaller sorts sold to £1230 for a 400kg Charolais £307.

Weanling steers and bulls strong ones sold to £1480 for a 565kg Limousin (£262) with lighter sorts selling to £1350 for a 385kg Charolais (£350).

Weanling heifers sold to £1270 for a 390kg Limousin (£325) selling to a high of £362 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £1050.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2300 and £2150 for calved second calvers.

Springers sold to £1620.

Suckler outfits sold to £2720 and £2440.

Incalf heifers sold to £1620 and £1520.

Bull calves sold to £460 for Charolais

Heifer calves sold to £445 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £940 for Limousin and £900 for Charolais

Reared female lumps sold to £790 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fermanagh producer 660kg Charolais to £290 (£1914) Beragh producer 670kg Limousin to £284 (£1902-80) Armagh producer 780kg Simmental to £281(£2191-80) and 720kg Simmental to £171 (£1951-20) Eskra producer 660kg Limousin to £272 (£1795-20) 650kg Belgian Blue to £255 (£1657-50) and 690kg Charolais to £252 (£1738-80) Carrickmore producer 580kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £272 (£1577-60) Keady producer 750kg Limousin to £271 (£2032-50) Sixmilecross producer 780kg Limousin to £268 (£2090-40) Dungannon producer 590kg Simmental to £267 (£1575-30) Galbally producer 490kg Limousin to £266 (£1303-40) Galbally producer 740kg Limousin to £265 (£1961) Aldergrove producer 430kg Limousin to £262 (£1126-60) Cooneen producer 550kg Limousin to £262 (£1441) Clogher producer 780kg Limousin to £261 (£2035-80) and 710kg Limousin to £255 (£1810-50) Armagh producer 620kg Limousin to £260 (£1612) and 720kg Simmental to £250 (£1800) and Omagh producer 540kg Limousin to £256 (£1382-40).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £248 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £200 to £227 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £180 to £190 per 100kg selling to a top of £1508-90 for a 790kg to £191.

Plainer Friesian lots sold from £132 to £160 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £104 to £127 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Dungannon producer 900kg Limousin to £240 (£2160) Armagh producer 890kg Limousin to £234 (£2082-60) Lisnaskea producer 990kg Simmental to £210 (£2079) and Derrylin producer 760kg Aberdeen Angus to £180 (£1368).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £292 per 100kg for 660kg to £1927-20. Charolais steers sold to £280 per 100kg and £2109-80 per head. Canadian Black steers sold to £269 per 100kg for 750kg to £2017-50. Belgian Blue steers sold to £264 per 100kg for 560kg to £1478-40. Bms steers sold to £243 per 100kg for 740kg to £1798-20. Friesian steers sold to £231 per 100kg to £1617.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £297 per 100kg for 590kg to £1752-30. Simmental heifers sold to £280 for 570kg to £1596. Charolais heifers sold to £276 per 100kg for 590kg 1628-40. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for 560kg to £1512); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £226 per 100kg for 510kg to £1152-60. Holstein heifers sold to £216 per 100kg 750kg to £1620.

Store bullocks (122 lots)

This strong demand remains with record prices broken today for a Co Fermanagh producer who sold a 935kg Belgian Blue steer to make £2920 (£312) a 955kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2880 (£301) a 920kg Limousin to £2860 (£311) and a 935kg Limousin to £2840 (£303) all other quality lots sold from £258 to £303 per 100kg. Forward lots sold £1710 twice for a 590kg Limousin (290) and a 585kg Limousin (£292).

Leading prices: Fermanagh producer 935kg Belgian Blue to £2920 (£312) 955kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2880 ((£301) 920kg Limousin to £2860 (£311) and 935kg Limousin to £2840) £303) I Wilson Derrylin 880kg Limousin to £2340 (£266) 725kg Charolais to £2040 (£281) 710kg Charolais to £2040 (£287) 740kg Charolais to £2020 (£273) 685kg Limousin to £2000 (£292) 685kg Limousin to £1990 (£292) 745kg Simmental to £1980 (£266) 680kg Charolais to £1940 (£285) 695kg Charolais to £1940 (£279) and 745kg Simmental to £1920 (£258) W Reynolds Aghalane 760kg Charolais to £2060 (£271) and 695kg Charolais to £1990 (£286) J R Fleming 675kg Charolais to £2050 (£303) and 750kg Hereford to £1940 (£258) A McCarney Moy 750kg Simmental to £2040 (£272) and 710kg Charolais to £1950 (£274) R Hall Fivemiletown 710kg Charolais to £1920 (£270) Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 590kg Limousin (£290) and 560kg Charolais to £1690 (£301) for W Reynolds Aghalane. B and M Fee Lisbellaw 585kg Limousin to £1710 (£292) and 525kg Limousin to £1620 (£308) E Robinson Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1660 (£296) 570kg Belgian Blue to £1640 (£287) and 535kg Limousin to £1560 (£291) P Breen Trillick 595kg Charolais to £1610 (£270) 565kg Charolais to £1610 (£285) and 580kg Limousin to £1570 (£270) and P McCaffery Tempo 535kg Charolais to £1610 (£301).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with O McCaffery Tempo selling a 460kg Charolais to £1420 (£308) and a 485kg Charolais to £1470 (£303)

Sample prices: P F Breen Trillick 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£301) O McCaffery Tempo 485kg Charolais to £1470 (£303) 460kg Charolais to £1420 (£308) 460kg Charolais to £1390 (£302) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£275) E McCaffery Tempo 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£290) 485kg Charolais to £1420 (£292) and 485kg Charolais to £1400 (£288) P McCaffery Tempo 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302) B and M Fee Lisbellaw 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) I Jordan Dundrod 465kg Hereford to £1220 (£262) 460kg Hereford to £1150 (£250) 475kg Hereford to £1150 (£242) and 420kg Limousin to £1120 (£266) and Kesh producer 435kg Charolais to £1100 (£253).

Store heifers (120 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2100 for a 695kg Limousin (£302) with other quality lots selling from £267 to £293 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1940 for a 580kg Limousin (£334) with others selling to £308 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1790.

Leading prices: J McSorley Beragh 695kg Charolais to £2100 (£302) 625kg Charolais to £1810 (£289) 620kg Limousin to £1800 (£290) 600kg Limousin to £1760 (£293) and 600kg Limousin to £1740 (£290) G Black Ballygawley 645kg Charolais to £1810 (£280) and 650kg Charolais to £1770 (£272) P J Martin Lisnaskea 620kg Charolais to £1740 (£280) 595kg Limousin to £1750 (£294) and 590kg Charolais to £1660 (£281) Ian S Farrell Fivemiletown 620kg Charolais to £1700 (£277) 620kg Charolais to £1660 (£267) and 600kg Charolais to £1610 (£268) Forward lots sold to £1940 for a 580kg Limousin (£334) 580kg Limousin to £1790 (£308) and 560kg Limousin to £1670 (£298) for J McSorley Beragh P J Martin Lisnaskea 585kg Limousin to £1720 (£294) Ian S Farrell Fivemiletown 575kg Charolais to £1690 (£294) and H Macauley Ballyclare 555kg Charolais to £1670 (£301) and 545kg Limousin to £1650 (£302).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £319 per 100kg for a 470kg Limousin to £1500 and £1320 for a 420kg Limousin (£314).

Other quality lots sold from £249 to £311 per 100kg.

Sample prices: F G Flynn Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1500 (£319) and 420kg Limousin to £1320 (£314) R and A Kelso Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1460 (£292) M Flynn Rosslea 450kg Limousin to £1400 (£311) and 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£292) K Johnston Sixmilecross 475kg Charolais to £1390 (£292) A Norris Dungannon 470kg Simmental to £1330 (£283) 475kg Limousin to £1290 (£271) and 500kg Limousin to £1190. P Renaghan Keady 460kg Simmental to £1310 (£284) William Rankin Castlederg 465kg Limousin to £1300 (£266) and 475kg Belgian Blue to £1200 (£252) E McBride Ballygawley 460kg Charolais to £1240 (£269) G Ellison Fivemiletown 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1220 (£249) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£268) C Gillis Coalisland 440kg Limousin to £1190 (£270) and D Monaghan Cookstown 415kg Limousin to £1120 (£270).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

R McCarney Seskinore 400kg Charolais to £1230 (£307) 355kg Limousin to £990, 325kg Charolais to £950 and 330kg Limousin to £900. Omagh producer 390kg Charolais to £1140 and 370kg Limousin to £990. S McKeown Sixmilecross 340kg Simmental to £1050320kg Charolais to £990 (£309) 310kg Charolais to £950 (£306) and 330kg Charolais to £910. G Mellon Fintona 400kg Shorthorn to £1020. Kesh producer 355kg Charolais to £1020. M Morgan Lisburn 350kg Limousin to £1000, 365kg Limousin to £860, 340kg to £830, 260kg Charolais to £740 and 320kg Limousin to £730. S McKeown Sixmilecross 330kg Charolais to £880. E Davis Lack 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. New Park Farms Ltd Dromore 305kg Charolais to £800.

Weanlings (190 lots)

A good selection on offers sold to a top of £1480 for a 565kg Limousin (£262) with other quality lots selling to £350 per 100kg for a 385kg Charolais to £1350.

Most other quality lots sold over the £300 plus mark.

Weanling heifers sold to £1270 for a 390kg Limousin (£325) and selling to £362 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £1050 with a 295kg Limousin to £1060 (£359) lots of other quality lots selling over the £300 per kilo mark.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

M McCormack Loughgall 565kg Limousin to £1480 (£262) 470kg Limousin to £1370 (£291) and 455kg Charolais to £1330 (£292) S Gilroy Lisnaskea 480kg Charolais to £1460 (£304) M McVeigh Dungannon 450kg Charolais to £1380 (£306) P J Monaghan Omagh 405kg Charolais to £1370 (£338) and 385kg Charolais to £1350 (£350) A Teague Dromore 390kg Charolais to £1360 (£348) 380kg Charolais to £1250 (£329) 380kg Charolais to £1240 (£326) 370kg Charolais to £1210 (£327) and 355kg Charolais to £1200 (£338); M and W Davis Castlederg 350kg Charolais to £1230 (£351); J Stewart Fivemiletown 400kg Simmental to £1210 (£302) and 420kg Simmental to £1200 (£285) P Donnelly Fintona 385kg Charolais to £1200 (£311) E Maguire Carrickmore 380kg Limousin to £1190 (£313) A Hadden Aughnacloy 340kg Limousin to £1180 (£347) and T Logan Clogher 350kg Limousin to £1180 (£337).

Weanling heifers

T Smyth Dromore 390kg Limousin to £1270 (£325) 405kg Charolais to £1260 (£311) 425kg Limousin to £1240 (£291) 370kg Charolais to £1190 (£321) 405kg Limousin to £1190 (£294) and 400kg Limousin to £1160 (£290) P J Monaghan Omagh 380kg Charolais to £1150 (£303) 395kg Limousin to £1130 (£286) and 405kg Charolais to £1030 (£254) M Beacom Ederney 365kg Charolais to £1130 (£309) E Murray Fivemiletown 385kg Limousin to £1110 (£288) and 350kg Charolais to £1060 (£303) P Devlin Cookstown 410kg Charolais to £1100 (£268) and 395kg Charolais to £1090 (£276) G Cadden Lisnaskea 390kg Limousin to £1070 (£274) T Parks Craigavon 345kg Limousin to £1070 (£310) E Kyle Sixmilecross 295kg Limousin to £1060 (£359) Kesh producer 330kg Limousin to £1060 (£303) and 345kg Limousin to £1050 (£304) and I Anderson Sixmilecross 290kg Charolais to £1050 (£362).

Dairy cows and heifers

A larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Ballygawley producer selling calved second calvers to £2300 and £2150. Aughnacloy producer £1950, £1900 and £1720 for calved heifers with a three teater calved heifer selling to £1200. Dungannon producer £1800 for calved heifer; Dungannon producer £1500 for calved heifer. Dundrod producer £1620, £1300 and £1280 for springing heifers. Special entry Saturday 20th May eight pedigree registered maiden heifers from herd averaging (10,000 litres) ready for service.

Suckler cows and calves

Nearly a full yard this week sold to a brisk demand with a Fivemiletown producer selling heifers with heifer calves to £2720 and £2100. J A Henry Fintona £2440 for heifer with heifer calf. B W Dunlop Omagh £1990 for heifer and bull calf. T S Patton Kinawley £1970, £1900, £1600 and £1570 for heifers with heifer calves and £1900 for heifer and bull calf. C Maguire Trillick £1700, £1520 and £1320 for heifers with heifer calves and £1710 for heifer and bull calf. C Quinn Ballygawley £1670 and £1400 for heifers with heifer calves. G Shannon Derrylin £1490 for 2011 cow and bull calf £1320 for heifer and bull calf and £1320 for 2013 cow and bull calf. Other outfits sold from £1180.

Incalf cows and heifers sold £1620 and £1520 for S Cullinan Fintona £1580 for R Clarke Augher. £1100 and £1000 for (heifers turned out incalf) for J P Connelly Castlederg.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A good steady demand this week again with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £460 for a Charolais for A McGovern Newtownbutler. M/S J and D Hunter Tempo £420 for Friesian. C Brady Florencecourt £410 for Aberdeen Angus; K McPhilips Magheraveely £375 for Simmental; M Breen Tempo £370 for Aberdeen Angus; D G Todd Dungannon £355 for Stabiliser; J Connelly Newtownbutler £350 for Limousin; P Rodgers Tempo £350 for Belgian Blue; K McGarvey Beragh £340 for Limousin and D and T Cush Dungannon £320 for Fleckvieh.

Heifer calves

M A Garry Dromore £445 for Limousin; A Davidson Aughnacloy £445 for Belgian Blue; F Hughes Coalisland £410 for Hereford; F Curry Keady £365 x 3 and £360 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; C Brady Florencecourt £365 for Aberdeen Angus; A Veitch Lisbellaw £305 for Belgian Blue; G McCaughey Clogher £290 for Aberdeen Angus and J Morton Kinawley £285 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

D Colgan Carrickmore £940 for Limousin; F O'Neill Ballygawley £900 for Charolais; P Hackett Augher £800 and £600 for Limousins; M O'Neill Ballygawley £760 for Charolais; F Curry Keady £750 x 2 £630 x 2 £570 x 3 and £540 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; R H Sinnamon Pomeroy £680 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £555 and £520 for Aberdeen Angus and D R Graham Lisbellaw £550 x 2 and £535 for Shorthorn beef.

Reared female lumps

