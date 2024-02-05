In the store rings at Clogher Mart heavy steers selling to £2370 for an 815kg Charolais

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the fatstock ring 275 lots listed sold easily with beef bred cows selling to £2025-20 for an 830kg Limousin to £244 per 100kg with an 820kg Charolais to £2017-20 at £244 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1600-80 for a 580kg Limousin to £276 per 100kg followed by a 540kg Limousin to £262 per 100kg at £1414-80.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1146-80 for a 610kg to £188 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2175 for a 1250kg Charolais to £174 and selling to £190 per 100kg for a 740kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1406.

Fat steers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £1782.

Friesian steers sold to £230 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1311.

Others sold from £184 to £210 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £260 for a 670kg Charolais to £1742.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2370 for an 815kg Charolais £290 and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 655kg Limousin to £2090.

Forward steers sold to £1900 for a 575kg Charolais (£330) with a 560kg Charolais to £1760 (£314).

Med weight steers sold to £1600 for a 500kg Charolais (£320) with a 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318).

Heavy heifers sold to £1920 for a 740kg Charolais (£259) and selling to £295 per 100kg for a 595kg Charolais to £1760.

Forward heifers sold to £1680 for a 585kg Limousin (£287) selling to £307 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1660.

Med weight heifers sold to £1530 for a 490kg Limousin (£312) selling to £332 per 100kg for a 455kg Charolais to £1510.

Smaller heifers sold to £1560 for a 400kg Charolais (£390).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1600 for a 410kg Limousin (£390) selling to £411 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £1440.

Stronger males sold to £1540 for a 515kg Charolais (£299)

Weanling heifers sold to £1450 for a 445kg Limousin (£326) and selling to £366 per 100kg for a 360kg Simmental to £1320.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2000 and £1960.

Suckler outfits sold to £2320 and £2300 incalf heifers sold to £1840.

Breeding bulls sold to £2080 for Charolais.

Young bull calves sold to £555 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £475 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps sold to £815 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £840 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Pomeroy producer 580kg Limousin to £276 (£1600-80) Clogher producer 540kg Limousin to £262 (£`1414-80) Rosslea producer 820kg Charolais to £246 (£2017-20) Pomeroy producer 830kg Limousin to £244 (£2025-20) Hilltown producer 760kg Limousin to £244 (£1854-40) Pomeroy producer 790kg Charolais to £244 (£1927-60) Fivemiletown producer 790kg Limousin to £244 (£1927-60. Dungannon producer 640kg Limousin to £240 (£1536) Clogher producer 810kg Belgian Blue to £240 (£1944) Rosslea producer 800kg Limousin to £238 (£1904) Derrylin producer 570kg Limousin to £238 (£1356-60) Ballygawley producer 750kg Charolais to £232 (£1740) and 700kg Limousin to £230 (£1610) Ballinamallard producer 530kgb Limousin to £232 (£1229-60) and Omagh producer 810kg Limousin to £230 (£1863).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £228 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £256 to £276 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1146-80 for a 610kg to £188 others sold from £158 to £178 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £118 to £132 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £114 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Clogher producer 740kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £190 (£1406) Rosslea producer 990kg Charolais to £188 (£1861-20) Derrylin producer 1140kg Charolais to £184 (£2097-60) Kinawley producer 1250kg Charolais to £174 (£2175) and Lisburn producer 980kg Charolais to £160 (£1568).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to (£1782) Limousin steers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 710kg to £1902-80) Hereford steers sold to £262 per 100kg for an 890kg to £2331-80) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 750kg to (£1950) Speckled Park steers sold to £260 per 100kg for 490kg to (£1274) and Friesian steers sold to £230 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1311).

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 670kg to (£1742) Limousin heifers sold to £260 for a 540kg to (£1404) Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£1561-60) Simmental heifers sold to £252 for a 690kg to £1738-80) and Friesian heifers sold to £188 per 100kg for a 530kg to (£996-40).

Store bullocks (275 lots)

Another very strong demand in this section with several pens of quality stock on offer.

This week heavy steers sold to £2370 for an 815kg Charolais (£290) and selling to a high of £319 per 100kg for a 655kg Limousin to £2090.

Most other quality lots sold from £273 to £310 per 100kg.

Forward steers 520kg to 585kg sold to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 575kg Charolais to £1900 with a 520kg Charolais to £1660 (£319).

Other quality lots sold from £273 to £314 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Fermanagh producer 815kg Charolais to £2370 (£290) and 660kg Limousin to £2020 (£306) D Starrett Armagh 815kg Charolais to £2230 (£273) 765kg Limousin to £2210 (£289) 750kg Charolais to £2100 (£280) 655kg Limousin to £2090 (£319) and 750kg Charolais to £2050 (£273) E Little Brookeborough 780kg Simmental to £2150 (£275) R and S Black Cookstown 720kg Charolais to 32140 (£297) J Greenaway Portadown 730kg Belgian Blue to £2120 (£290) 670kg Charolais to £2080 (£310) and 715kg Charolais to £2000 (£280) William Reynolds Fermanagh 750kg Charolais to £2110 (£281) and 755kg Charolais to £2100 (£278) M O'Neill Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £2070 (£304) 745kg Charolais to £2060 (£276) P Sharkey Newtownbutler 795kg Aberdeen Angus. to £2050 (£258) 690kg Limousin to £2020 (£292) and 690kg Charolais to £2010 (£291) and B Campbell Dungannon 660kg Limousin to £2010 (£304).

Forward steers 520kg to 585kg

Sold to £1900 for a 575kg Charolais (£330) 570kg Charolais to £1780 (£312) 560kg Charolais to £1760 (£314) and 555kg Limousin to £1690 (£304) for a Fermanagh producer. G Darling Fermanagh 575kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1780 (£309) and 555kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1550 (£279) W Reynolds Aghalane 570kg Charolais to £1770 (£310) B Campbell Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1750 (£301) 585kg Limousin to £1720 (£294) and 565kg Limousin to £1700 (£301) P J McWilliams Seskinore 550kg Charolais to £1710 (£311) and 575kg Limousin to £1660 (£288) Enniskillen producer 570kg Charolais to £1690 (£296) 520kg Charolais to £1660 (£319) and 565kg Charolais to £1640 (£306) and D Keys Fivemiletown 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£273)

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1600 for a 500kg Charolais (£320) with a 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318) other quality lots sold from £278 to £317 per 100kg.

Sample prices

Enniskillen producer 500kg Charolais to £1600 (£320) S Oliver Armagh 495kg Limousin to £1570 (£317) and 490kg Charolais to £1480 (£302) Fermanagh producer 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318) 480kg Charolais to £1500 (£312) and 445kg Limousin to £1360 (£305) J W Kirkland Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1520 (£307) 485kg Limousin to £1480 (£305) S Coyle Pomeroy 490kg. Charolais to £1460 (£298) 490kg Simmental to £1400 (£286) 495kg Simmental to £1380 (£279) 485kg Simmental to £1380 (£284) and 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1370 (£311) S Coyle Pomeroy 475kg Limousin to £1500 (£316) and 470kg Limousin to £1450 (£308) F McStay Lurgan 480kg Charolais to £1450 (£302) B Campbell Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1430 (£298) W G Darling Aghalane 500kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1390 (£278) and P Clarke Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1340 (£285).

Store heifers (170 lots)

A brisk demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1920 for a 740kg Charolais (£259) and selling to £295 per 100kg for a 595kg Charolais to £1760.

Other quality lots sold from £267 to £283 per 100kg.

Forward heifers 540kg to 585kg sold to £1680 for a 585kg Limousin (£287) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1660 with others sold from £276 to £304 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M Nesbitt Armagh 740kg Charolais to £1920 (£259) H McClure Fivemiletown 650kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1800 (£277) P McAleer Pomeroy 625kg Charolais to £1770 (£283) and 595kg Charolais to £1760 (£295) M Monaghan Augher 625kg Limousin to £1770 (£283) J A Henry Fintona 625kg Simmental to £1740 (£278) and 610kg Simmental to £1700 (£278) P J McCarney Fintona 630kg Limousin to £1740 (£276) and 650kg Charolais to £1740 (£267) M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 610kg Limousin to £1700 (£278) Cookstown producer 600kg Charolais to £1690 (£281) and 630kg Limousin to £1690 (£268) A McVitty Fermanagh 600kg Limousin to £1660 (£276) and S Murray Fintona 710kg Limousin to £1650.

Forward heifers 540kg to 585kg

Sold to £1680 for a 585kg Limousin (£287) for I McVitty Fermanagh. M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 2x 550kg Charolais to £1670 (£303) 565kg Charolais to £1660 (£294) and 540kg Charolais to £1640 (£307) and Fermanagh producer 545kg Charolais to £1660 (£304).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1530 for a 490kg Limousin (£312) and selling to £332 per 100kg for a 455kg Charolais to £1510.

Others sold from £287 to £315 per 100kg.

Leading prices

S Grew Corranny 490kg Limousin to £1530 (£312) Cookstown producer 500kg Limousin to £1510 (£302) and 455kg Charolais to £1380 (£303) M and N O Conner Augher 455kg Charolais to £1510 (£332) and 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£315) R Magee Caledon 480kg Charolais to £1490 (£310) M Mimnagh Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1480 (£305) G Goodwin Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292) 475kg Limousin to £1460 (£307) 480kg Limousin to £1440 (£300) and 470kg Limousin to £1380 (£293) D P Gormley Irvinestown 460kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1450 (£315) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1380 (£293) M McCaffery Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1450 (£308) P V McKenna Augher 475kg Charolais to £1450 (£305) Fermanagh producer 490kg Charolais to £1450 (£296) and B Clarke Galbally 490kg Charolais to £1410 (£287) 475kg Charolais to £1390 (£292) and 480kg Charolais to £1390 (£289).

Smaller store heifers 400kg and under

M McCaffery Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1560 (£390) 395kg Charolais to £1200 (£304) and 380kg Charolais to £1000. Kesh producer 390kg Limousin to £1260 (£323) and 385kg Limousin to £1120. D Capper Portadown 395kg Limousin to £1220 (£309) G Crawford Brookeborough 370kg Limousin to £1070, 380kg Charolais to £1040,and 345kg Charolais to £920. J McKernaghan 375kg Limousin to £980, and 380kg Limousin to £960. I V Hawkes Omagh 385kg Aberdeen Angus. to £950. B McCully Co Armagh 350kg Limousin to £880.

Weanlings (290 lots)

Another good entry of quality stock on offer in this section with steers and Bulls selling to £1600 for a 410kg Limousin (£390) and selling to a high of £411 for a 350kg Charolais to £1440.

Other quality lots sold from £310 to £397 per 100kg.

Stronger males sold to £1540 for a 515kg Charolais (£299) others sold from £290 to £305 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1450 for a 445kg Limousin (£326) and selling to a high of £366 per 100kg for a 360kg Simmental to £1320 other quality lots sold from £273 to £353 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

D Campbell Magherafelt 410kg Limousin to £1600 (£390) G Walsh Ballynahinch 460kg Shorthorn dairy to £1510 (£328) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 465kg Charolais to £1490 (£320) and 440kg Charolais to £1450 (£329) J P McBride Plumbridge 350kg Charolais to £1440 (£411) 410kg Charolais to £1410 (£344) 385kg Charolais to £1400 (£363) 365kg Charolais to £1400 (£383) and 350kg Charolais to £1390 (£397) N Armstrong Lisbellaw 390kg Limousin to £1400 (£359) D L Stinson Dungannon 455kg Charolais to £1400 (£307) B McConnell Clogher 415kg Charolais to £1400 (£337) and 410kg Charolais to £1400 (£341) and G Curran Brookeborough 445kg Charolais to £1380 (£310).

Stronger males

Sold to £1540 for a 515kg Charolais (£299) for B Collins Brookeborough. G Walsh Ballynahinch 485kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) J Beggan Rosslea 485kg Charolais to £1480 (£305) J Cassidy Rosslea 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290) and 485kg Charolais to £1400 (£288) and M McGinley Eskra 495kg Limousin to £1440 (£291)

Weanling heifers

R McNamee Newtownstewart 445kg Limousin to £1450 (£326) N Armstrong Lisbellaw 405kg Limousin to £1400 (£345) M Beacom Ederney 450kg Charolais to £1400 (£311) 390kg Limousin to £1180 (£302) and 425kg Charolais to £1160 (£273) M McVeigh Dungannon 360kg Simmental to £1320 (£366) J Beggan Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1280 (£272) 465kg Charolais to £1200 (£258) 390kg Charolais to £1180 (£302) and 320kg Charolais to £1120 (£353) J P McBride Plumbridge 410kg Charolais to £1270 (£309) 350kg Charolais to £1230 (£351) 480kg Charolais to £1220 (£254) 385kg Charolais to £1160 (£301) 370kg Charolais to £1150 (£311) 360kg Charolais to £1130 (£314) and 335kg Charolais to £1130 (£337) J Primrose Fivemiletown 345kg Charolais to £1150 (£333) B McCullagh Greencastle 345kg Charolais to £1140 (£330) and G Walsh Ballynahinch 400kg Limousin to £1120 (£280).

Dairy cows and heifers

A smaller entry this week sold to a steady demand with Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £2000 and £1700. Ballygawley producer £1960 and £1480 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1740 and £1300 for calved heifers. Banbridge producer £1440 for calved heifer.

Others sold from £960 Fintona producer £1200 for springing heifer due four to six weeks to Aberdeen Angus bull.

Breeding bulls

Rosslea producer £2080 for Charolais (born 03-01-2020).

Suckler cows and calves

A brisk demand in this section with J Nugent Dungannon selling a 2019 cow and heifer calf to £2320. T Donnelly Brookeborough sold a heifer with heifer calf to £2300. K A Clarke Tynan £2240 for heifer with bull calf and £2030 for 2019 cow with bull calf. A Green Fivemiletown £1780 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. P McCorry Derrylin £1760 for a with heifer calf. P E McDonald tempo £1750 for 2020 cow and bull calf. Keady producer £1400 for 2017 cow with heifer calf.

Incalf cows and heifers

Sold to £1840, £1580 twice and £1200 twice. R McDermot Omagh £1660, £1620 and £1400.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (150 lots)

A very keen demand for a smaller entry in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £555 and £540 for Charolais to J McCormick Macken. H McFarland Trillick 395, £380, £325 and £295 for Limousins. R Hemphill Castlederg £395 for Charolais; E and A Thompson Tempo £380for Belgian Blue; G Jordan Newtownbutler £300 for Aberdeen Angus and M Breen Tempo £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

G Jordan Newtownbutler £475 for Belgian Blue; C Brownlee Florencecourt £460 x 2 and £450 for Aberdeen Angus. Fermanagh producer £420 and £380 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £360, £340 and £320 for Limousins. Omagh producer £330 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

C Nolan Fivemiletown £815 and 645 for Charolais; J McDonagh Brookeborough £815 for Charolais; G D Campbell Lisburn £760, £755 and £750 for Charolais; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £750, and £680 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; B Hall Fivemiletown £720 x 3 £690 x 3 and £680 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £670 for Charolais and S Keegan Stoneyford £660 and £650 for Limousins.

Reared female lumps