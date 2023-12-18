Incalf heifers selling to £2850 at Clogher Marts, suckler outfits to £2600
In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2323 for a 1010kg Charolais to £230 per 100kg and selling to £241 per 100kg for an 820kg Charolais to £1976-20 followed by a 760kg Belgian Blue to £240 per 100kg at £1824.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £1608 followed by a 690kg Belgian Blue to £238 per 100kg at £1642-20.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £983-40 for a 640kg to £149 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1428-70 for a 910kg Limousin to £157 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £265 for a 590kg Limousin.
Fat heifers sold to £255 for a 540kg Charolais.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2140 for a 775kg Charolais (£276) with a 720kg Limousin to £2110 (£293) and selling to £299 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £1990.
Forward steers sold 1580 for a 540kg Limousin (£292) with a 525kg Limousin to £1510 (£287).
Med weight steers sold to £1420 for a 495kg Limousin (£287) with a 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1360 (£280).
Smaller sorts sold to £1060 for a 395kg Charolais.
Heavy heifers sold to £2040 for a 740kg Charolais (£275) to £294 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1780.
Forward heifers sold to £1650 for a 590kg Charolais (£279) to £286 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1590.
Med weight heifers sold to £1460 for a 480kg Limousin (£304).
Smaller sorts sold to £980 for a 385kg Charolais.
Weanling males sold to £1600 for a 565kg Limousin (£283) and selling to a high of £383 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1400.
Weanling heifers sold to £1070 for a 405kg Limousin (£264) to £341 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £990.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2320 and £2230.
Suckler outfits sold to £2600 with incalf heifers selling to £2850.
Bull calves sold to £570 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £550 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £770 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £800 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 820kg Charolais to £241 (£1976-20) and 1010kg Charolais to £230 (£2323) Cullyhanna producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £240 (£1824) 730kg Limousin to £234 (£1708-20) and 740kg Simmental to £230 (£1702) Lisburn producer 670kg Limousin to £240 (£1608) Cookstown producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1642-20) Pomeroy producer 810kg Limousin to £236 (£1911-60 and 750kg Limousin to £235 (£1762-50) Keady producer 680kg Limousin to £234 (£1708-20) Portadown producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1380) Ballinamallard producer 580kg Limousin to £230 (£1334) Benburb producer 770kg Charolais to £228 (£1755-60) Armagh producer 550kg Limousin to £228 (£1254) and Castlederg producer 540kg Saler to £226 (£1220-40) and 600kg Luing to £226 (£1356).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £212 to £225 per 100kg.
Second quality cows sold from £190 to £210 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £983-40 for a 660kg to £149 per 100kg other fleshed Friesians sold from £140 per 100kg. Very strong demand for heavy Friesian cows lots more required weekly.
Plainer Friesians sold from £115 to £130 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £80 to £110 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Aughnacloy producer 910kg Limousin to £157 (£1428-70) and Dungannon producer 900kg Charolais to £128 (£1152).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold from £236 to £265 per 100kg; Charolais steers sold from £240 to £254 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold from £234 to £241 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold from £220 to £231 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold from £192 to £208 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold from £190 to £212 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold from £230 to £255 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold from £234 to £254 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold from £226 to £240 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold from £220 to £228 per 100kg. Speckled Park heifers sold from £216 to £226 per 100kg. Fleckvieh heifers sold from £194 to £206 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold from £160 to £192 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (160 lots)
A good seasonal entry in this section with several pens of heavy quality steers selling to £2140 for a 775kg Charolais (£276) with a 720kg Limousin to £2110 (£293) and selling to £299 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £1990.
Other quality lots sold from £258 to £288 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1580 for a 540kg Limousin (£292) with a 525kg Limousin to £1510 (£287).
Leading prices as follows
William Martin Caledon 775kg Charolais to £2140 (£276) 790kg Charolais to £2120 (£268) 790kg Charolais to £2110 (£267) 780kg Limousin to £2100 (£269) and 745kg Limousin to £2060 (£276) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 825kg Charolais to £2130 (£258) and 765kg Charolais to £2100 (£274) D Greenaway Portadown 795kg Charolais to £2110 (£265) D Wright Aughnacloy 720kg Limousin to £2110 (£293) H J and K Price Lisburn 795kg Charolais to £2110 (£265) 745kg Charolais to £2100 (£282) 755kg Charolais to £2090 (£277) 740kg Charolais to £2080 (£281) and 770kg Limousin to £2070 (£269) G H Carroll Dungannon 745kg Charolais to £2100 (£282) 750kg Charolais to £2090 (£278) and 710kg Charolais to £2050 (£288) J Greenaway Portadown 730kg Charolais to £2100 (£287) and 715kg Charolais to £2060 (£288) B McNamee Eskra 730kg Limousin to £2070 (£283) Dungannon producer 665kg Limousin to £1990 (£299) Forward steers sold to £1580 for a 540kg Limousin (£292) and 520kg Limousin to £1450 (£279) P B Donnelly Armagh 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£270) 570kg Shorthorn to £1530 (£268) 525kg Limousin to £1510 (£287) and 550kg Simmental to £1460 (£265) D McCann Trillick 585kg Charolais to £1550 (£265) and 550kg Charolais to £1530 (£278) K Totten Crumlin 555kg Hereford to £1470 (£265) and 560kg Hereford to £1450 (£259)
Med weight steers 415kg to 500kg
Quality lots selling to £1420 for a 495kg Limousin (£287) with a 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1360.
Sample prices
D McCann Trillick 495kg Limousin to £1420 (£287) F Wilson Armagh 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1360 (£280) P B Donnelly Armagh 475kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1330 (£280) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110. Armagh producer 480kg Limousin to £1290 (£268) K Totten Crumlin 500kg Hereford to £1290 (£258) 480kg Hereford to £1280 (£266) 495kg Hereford to £1270, and 455kg Hereford to £1150. K McKenna Augher 500kg Limousin to £1280, N P McElroy Brookeborough 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 and 470kg Shorthorn to £1070. S Mullen Loughgall 495kg Limousin to 31100. A 7 l Williamson Newtownbutler 485kg Charolais to £1100. Ballygawley producer 420kg Limousin to £1010 and 415kg Belgian Blue to £990.
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
Fermanagh producer 395kg Charolais to £1060 and 355kg Stabiliser to £950. F Wilson Armagh 315kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £920.
Store heifers (120 lots)
A lot of good quality stock in this section with a 740kg Charolais selling to £2040 (£275) with a 605kg Charolais to £1780 (£294) other quality lots sold from £252 to £279 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 590kg Charolais (£279) with a 570kg Charolais to £1610 (£282) and a 555kg Limousin to £1590 (£286).
Other quality lots sold from £271 to £281 per 100kg.
Sample prices
William Hall Fermanagh 740kg Charolais to £2040 (£275) 770kg Charolais to £2000 (£259) 680kg Limousin to £1900 (£279) 695kg Charolais to £1880 (£270) 665kg Charolais to £1770 (£266) P McAleer Pomeroy 675kg Limousin to £1780 (£263) 700kg Charolais to £1770 (£253) 635kg Charolais to £1640 (£258) 620kg Charolais to £1600 (£258) and 600kg Charolais to £1600 (£266) B Loughran Armagh 605kg Charolais to £1780 (£294) and 635kg Limousin to £1700 (£267) R Kelly Pomeroy 640kg Limousin to £1680 (£262) S Mullen 710kg Simmental to £1640. C Donnelly Eskra 645kg Limousin to £1630 (£252) C A Armstrong Dromore 610kg Charolais to £1620 (£265) and 605kg Charolais to £1610 (£266) Forward lots 510kg to 595kg sold to £1650 for a 590kg Charolais (£279) for C A Armstrong Dromore. T O'Hagan Eskragh 570kg Charolais to £1610 (£282) 580kg Charolais to £1610 (£277) 575kg Charolais to £1590 (£276) 565kg Charolais to £1540 (£272) 540kg Charolais to £1520 (£281) 530kg Charolais to £1450 (£273) and 515kg Limousin to £1420 (£275) and B Loughran Armagh 555kg Limousin to £1590 (£286) 585kg Limousin to £1590 (£272) 565kg Limousin to £1530 (£271) and 545kg Charolais to 31500 (£275).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
Quality lots selling to £1460 for a 480kg Limousin (£304) with a 430kg Limousin to £1250 (£288).
Sample prices
I Henderson Lisbellaw 480kg Limousin to £1460 (£304) Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1390 (£281) A Liggett Caledon 480kg Limousin to £1300 (£271) 445kg Charolais to £1250 (£281) and 430kg Limousin to £1230 (£288) D McCann Trillick 470kg Charolais to £1230. P Devlin Coagh 440kg Charolais to £1200, 475kg Charolais to £1170, 460kg Charolais to £1100, 450kg Charolais to £1050 and 440kg Charolais to £1040. C Tierney Rosslea 445kg Charolais to £1160, 485kg Limousin to £1110, and 485kg Limousin to £1080. D Stafford Dungannon 500kg Hereford to £1160, 500kg Hereford to £1100 and 475kg Hereford to £1090. W J Darling Aghalane 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110. M Rice Lisbellaw 495kg Simmental to £1100. J Connelly Newtownbutler 495kg Charolais to £1100.
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
P Devlin Coagh 385kg Charolais to £980. D Murphy Rosslea 390kg Simmental to £940. N Abraham Enniskillen 365kg Belgian Blue to £900, 390kg Belgian Blue to £900, and 360kg Belgian Blue to £850. M Millar Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £880 and 295kg Limousin to £620. B McDermott Lisnaskea 380kg Limousin to £830 and 335kg Hereford to £800. Fermanagh producer 400kg Belgian Blue to £830. I Bloomer Armagh 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 305kg Belgian Blue to £650 and 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £640.
Weanlings (110 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with stronger males selling to £1600 for a 565kg Limousin (£283) to £319 per 100kg for a 480kg Limousin to £1530.
Lighter males sold to £1500 for a 455kg Charolais (£329) with a 365kg Charolais to £1400 (£383) and a 315kg Charolais to £1140 (£362).
Weanling heifers sold to £1070 for a 405kg Limousin (£264) to a high of £341 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £990 and a 300kg Charolais to £980 (£326).
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
D McKenna Clogher 565kg Simmental to £1600 (£283) 515kg Charolais to £1560 (£303) 480kg Limousin to £1530 (£319) 455kg Charolais to £1500 (£329) 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£327) 460kg Limousin to £1430 (£311) 365kg Charolais to £1400 (£383) 420kg Limousin to £1330 (£316) 390kg Charolais to £1300 (£333) 430kg Charolais to £1250 (£290) and 405kg Charolais to £1210 (£298) P Hacket Newtownbutler 505kg Charolais to £1450 (£287) 455kg Charolais to £1390 (£305) 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) and 355kg Charolais to £1180 (£332) R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 435kg Charolais to £1290 (£296) and 420kg Charolais to £1160 (£276) I Anderson Sixmilecross 405kg Charolais to £1150 (£284) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 375kg Limousin to £1150 (£306) and M and N O'Connor Augher 315kg Charolais to £1140 (£362).
Weanling heifers
D L Stinson Dungannon 405kg Limousin to £1070 (£264) and 265kg Charolais to £750 (£283) Coyle Brothers Omagh 355kg Charolais to £1060 (£298) 340kg Charolais to £1030 (£303) 425kg Charolais to £1000 290kg Charolais to £990 (£341) 300kg Charolais to £980 (£326) and 315kg Charolais to £970 (£308) Fermanagh producer 325kg Limousin to £990 (£304) 305kg Limousin to £960 (£314) and 290kg Limousin to £900 (£310) R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £960 (£263) D Farrell Fivemiletown 295kg Limousin to £860 (£291) D Baird Strabane 310kg Limousin to £860 (£277) and 310kg Limousin to £770 (£248) J Donnelly Fintona 280kg Limousin to £670. Hillside Farms Ltd Dromore 300kg Belgian Blue to £660 and 295kg Belgian Blue to £650. T Simpson Ederney 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £650.
Dairy cows and heifers
A larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2320 and £2230. Ballygawley producer £2280 for calved heifer. Derrylin producer £2230 for calved heifer. Fintona producer £1900 and £1860 for calved heifers. Banbridge producer £1880 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1800 and 1600 for calved heifers Benburb producer £1620 and £1600 for calved heifers. D McGahan Dungannon £1400 for calved heifer.
Others sold from £900 to £1350.
Springing heifers sold to £1400, £1280 and £1200 for a Maguiresbridge producer.
Suckler cows and calves
A strong demand for quality lots in this section with an incalf heifer selling to £2850 and £2100 for J A and F R McCann Augher. T Casidy Augher £2600 for heifer with bull calf. B Loughran Armagh £2120 for heifer with bull calf and £2040 for heifer with heifer calf. Enniskillen producer £1980 for heifer with heifer calf. F O'Neill Keady £1950, £1820, and £1760 for incalf heifers.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (150 lots)
Another good turnout sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £570 for a Charolais to W and J Bryson Crumlin. D Donnelly Sixmilecross £530 for Limousin; R Milligan Ederney £520 for Limousin Dungannon producer £440, £420 and £405 for Limousins; D Capper Portadown £360 for Limousin; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £335 and £330 for Aberdeen Angus; R W West Maguiresbridge £320 and £295 for Aberdeen Angus; H McFarland Trillick £305 x 2 for Limousins; O Mitchell Eskra £300 for Aberdeen Angus and J Maguire Trillick £290 for Limousin.
Heifer calves
D Eagleson Aughnacloy £550 and £530 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £460 and £440 for Limousins; Armagh producer £420, £400 and £380 for Charolais; D Capper Portadown 325 for Limousin; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £300 for Limousin; J and R Stewart Stewartstown £290 for Limousin and Dungannon producer £290 x 3 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
F O'Neill Ballygawley £770 and £750 for Charolais; J Milligan Ederney £710, £690, and £620 for Limousins; W and J Bryson Crumlin £680 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £650 for Belgian Blue £620 and £580 for Charolais £600 for Aberdeen Angus and £560 for Limousin; M McCrabbe Sion Mills £630 x 2 and £610 x 2 for Simmentals and D Eagleson Aughnacloy £600 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
B Ramsey Fivemiletown £800, £770 and £710 for Charolais; B Reihill Lisnaskea £790 and £750 for Charolais; J Milligan Ederney £700, £670 and £635 for Limousins; F O'Neill Ballygawley £670 x 2 and £620 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £650 and £600 for Limousin; M Donnelly Sixmilecross £620 for Aberdeen Angus; H Smith Ballygawley 600 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £600 for Charolais and W and J Bryson Crumlin £580 for Charolais
Seasonal greetings to all mart costumers.
Re-opening for sheep sales Thursday 4th January and cattle sales Saturday 6th January, 2024.