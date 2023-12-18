Incalf heifers selling to £2850 at Clogher Marts, suckler outfits to £2600

900 cattle on offer for the final sale of 2023 in Clogher Mart produced another strong demand especially for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2323 for a 1010kg Charolais to £230 per 100kg and selling to £241 per 100kg for an 820kg Charolais to £1976-20 followed by a 760kg Belgian Blue to £240 per 100kg at £1824.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 670kg Limousin to £1608 followed by a 690kg Belgian Blue to £238 per 100kg at £1642-20.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £983-40 for a 640kg to £149 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £1428-70 for a 910kg Limousin to £157 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £265 for a 590kg Limousin.

Fat heifers sold to £255 for a 540kg Charolais.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2140 for a 775kg Charolais (£276) with a 720kg Limousin to £2110 (£293) and selling to £299 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £1990.

Forward steers sold 1580 for a 540kg Limousin (£292) with a 525kg Limousin to £1510 (£287).

Med weight steers sold to £1420 for a 495kg Limousin (£287) with a 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1360 (£280).

Smaller sorts sold to £1060 for a 395kg Charolais.

Heavy heifers sold to £2040 for a 740kg Charolais (£275) to £294 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1780.

Forward heifers sold to £1650 for a 590kg Charolais (£279) to £286 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1590.

Med weight heifers sold to £1460 for a 480kg Limousin (£304).

Smaller sorts sold to £980 for a 385kg Charolais.

Weanling males sold to £1600 for a 565kg Limousin (£283) and selling to a high of £383 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1400.

Weanling heifers sold to £1070 for a 405kg Limousin (£264) to £341 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £990.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2320 and £2230.

Suckler outfits sold to £2600 with incalf heifers selling to £2850.

Bull calves sold to £570 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £550 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £770 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £800 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 820kg Charolais to £241 (£1976-20) and 1010kg Charolais to £230 (£2323) Cullyhanna producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £240 (£1824) 730kg Limousin to £234 (£1708-20) and 740kg Simmental to £230 (£1702) Lisburn producer 670kg Limousin to £240 (£1608) Cookstown producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1642-20) Pomeroy producer 810kg Limousin to £236 (£1911-60 and 750kg Limousin to £235 (£1762-50) Keady producer 680kg Limousin to £234 (£1708-20) Portadown producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1380) Ballinamallard producer 580kg Limousin to £230 (£1334) Benburb producer 770kg Charolais to £228 (£1755-60) Armagh producer 550kg Limousin to £228 (£1254) and Castlederg producer 540kg Saler to £226 (£1220-40) and 600kg Luing to £226 (£1356).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £212 to £225 per 100kg.

Second quality cows sold from £190 to £210 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £983-40 for a 660kg to £149 per 100kg other fleshed Friesians sold from £140 per 100kg. Very strong demand for heavy Friesian cows lots more required weekly.

Plainer Friesians sold from £115 to £130 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £80 to £110 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Aughnacloy producer 910kg Limousin to £157 (£1428-70) and Dungannon producer 900kg Charolais to £128 (£1152).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold from £236 to £265 per 100kg; Charolais steers sold from £240 to £254 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold from £234 to £241 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold from £220 to £231 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold from £192 to £208 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold from £190 to £212 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold from £230 to £255 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold from £234 to £254 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold from £226 to £240 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold from £220 to £228 per 100kg. Speckled Park heifers sold from £216 to £226 per 100kg. Fleckvieh heifers sold from £194 to £206 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold from £160 to £192 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (160 lots)

A good seasonal entry in this section with several pens of heavy quality steers selling to £2140 for a 775kg Charolais (£276) with a 720kg Limousin to £2110 (£293) and selling to £299 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £1990.

Other quality lots sold from £258 to £288 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1580 for a 540kg Limousin (£292) with a 525kg Limousin to £1510 (£287).

Leading prices as follows

William Martin Caledon 775kg Charolais to £2140 (£276) 790kg Charolais to £2120 (£268) 790kg Charolais to £2110 (£267) 780kg Limousin to £2100 (£269) and 745kg Limousin to £2060 (£276) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 825kg Charolais to £2130 (£258) and 765kg Charolais to £2100 (£274) D Greenaway Portadown 795kg Charolais to £2110 (£265) D Wright Aughnacloy 720kg Limousin to £2110 (£293) H J and K Price Lisburn 795kg Charolais to £2110 (£265) 745kg Charolais to £2100 (£282) 755kg Charolais to £2090 (£277) 740kg Charolais to £2080 (£281) and 770kg Limousin to £2070 (£269) G H Carroll Dungannon 745kg Charolais to £2100 (£282) 750kg Charolais to £2090 (£278) and 710kg Charolais to £2050 (£288) J Greenaway Portadown 730kg Charolais to £2100 (£287) and 715kg Charolais to £2060 (£288) B McNamee Eskra 730kg Limousin to £2070 (£283) Dungannon producer 665kg Limousin to £1990 (£299) Forward steers sold to £1580 for a 540kg Limousin (£292) and 520kg Limousin to £1450 (£279) P B Donnelly Armagh 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£270) 570kg Shorthorn to £1530 (£268) 525kg Limousin to £1510 (£287) and 550kg Simmental to £1460 (£265) D McCann Trillick 585kg Charolais to £1550 (£265) and 550kg Charolais to £1530 (£278) K Totten Crumlin 555kg Hereford to £1470 (£265) and 560kg Hereford to £1450 (£259)

Med weight steers 415kg to 500kg

Quality lots selling to £1420 for a 495kg Limousin (£287) with a 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1360.

Sample prices

D McCann Trillick 495kg Limousin to £1420 (£287) F Wilson Armagh 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1360 (£280) P B Donnelly Armagh 475kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1330 (£280) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110. Armagh producer 480kg Limousin to £1290 (£268) K Totten Crumlin 500kg Hereford to £1290 (£258) 480kg Hereford to £1280 (£266) 495kg Hereford to £1270, and 455kg Hereford to £1150. K McKenna Augher 500kg Limousin to £1280, N P McElroy Brookeborough 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 and 470kg Shorthorn to £1070. S Mullen Loughgall 495kg Limousin to 31100. A 7 l Williamson Newtownbutler 485kg Charolais to £1100. Ballygawley producer 420kg Limousin to £1010 and 415kg Belgian Blue to £990.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Fermanagh producer 395kg Charolais to £1060 and 355kg Stabiliser to £950. F Wilson Armagh 315kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £920.

Store heifers (120 lots)

A lot of good quality stock in this section with a 740kg Charolais selling to £2040 (£275) with a 605kg Charolais to £1780 (£294) other quality lots sold from £252 to £279 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 590kg Charolais (£279) with a 570kg Charolais to £1610 (£282) and a 555kg Limousin to £1590 (£286).

Other quality lots sold from £271 to £281 per 100kg.

Sample prices

William Hall Fermanagh 740kg Charolais to £2040 (£275) 770kg Charolais to £2000 (£259) 680kg Limousin to £1900 (£279) 695kg Charolais to £1880 (£270) 665kg Charolais to £1770 (£266) P McAleer Pomeroy 675kg Limousin to £1780 (£263) 700kg Charolais to £1770 (£253) 635kg Charolais to £1640 (£258) 620kg Charolais to £1600 (£258) and 600kg Charolais to £1600 (£266) B Loughran Armagh 605kg Charolais to £1780 (£294) and 635kg Limousin to £1700 (£267) R Kelly Pomeroy 640kg Limousin to £1680 (£262) S Mullen 710kg Simmental to £1640. C Donnelly Eskra 645kg Limousin to £1630 (£252) C A Armstrong Dromore 610kg Charolais to £1620 (£265) and 605kg Charolais to £1610 (£266) Forward lots 510kg to 595kg sold to £1650 for a 590kg Charolais (£279) for C A Armstrong Dromore. T O'Hagan Eskragh 570kg Charolais to £1610 (£282) 580kg Charolais to £1610 (£277) 575kg Charolais to £1590 (£276) 565kg Charolais to £1540 (£272) 540kg Charolais to £1520 (£281) 530kg Charolais to £1450 (£273) and 515kg Limousin to £1420 (£275) and B Loughran Armagh 555kg Limousin to £1590 (£286) 585kg Limousin to £1590 (£272) 565kg Limousin to £1530 (£271) and 545kg Charolais to 31500 (£275).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Quality lots selling to £1460 for a 480kg Limousin (£304) with a 430kg Limousin to £1250 (£288).

Sample prices

I Henderson Lisbellaw 480kg Limousin to £1460 (£304) Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1390 (£281) A Liggett Caledon 480kg Limousin to £1300 (£271) 445kg Charolais to £1250 (£281) and 430kg Limousin to £1230 (£288) D McCann Trillick 470kg Charolais to £1230. P Devlin Coagh 440kg Charolais to £1200, 475kg Charolais to £1170, 460kg Charolais to £1100, 450kg Charolais to £1050 and 440kg Charolais to £1040. C Tierney Rosslea 445kg Charolais to £1160, 485kg Limousin to £1110, and 485kg Limousin to £1080. D Stafford Dungannon 500kg Hereford to £1160, 500kg Hereford to £1100 and 475kg Hereford to £1090. W J Darling Aghalane 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110. M Rice Lisbellaw 495kg Simmental to £1100. J Connelly Newtownbutler 495kg Charolais to £1100.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

P Devlin Coagh 385kg Charolais to £980. D Murphy Rosslea 390kg Simmental to £940. N Abraham Enniskillen 365kg Belgian Blue to £900, 390kg Belgian Blue to £900, and 360kg Belgian Blue to £850. M Millar Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £880 and 295kg Limousin to £620. B McDermott Lisnaskea 380kg Limousin to £830 and 335kg Hereford to £800. Fermanagh producer 400kg Belgian Blue to £830. I Bloomer Armagh 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 305kg Belgian Blue to £650 and 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £640.

Weanlings (110 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with stronger males selling to £1600 for a 565kg Limousin (£283) to £319 per 100kg for a 480kg Limousin to £1530.

Lighter males sold to £1500 for a 455kg Charolais (£329) with a 365kg Charolais to £1400 (£383) and a 315kg Charolais to £1140 (£362).

Weanling heifers sold to £1070 for a 405kg Limousin (£264) to a high of £341 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £990 and a 300kg Charolais to £980 (£326).

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

D McKenna Clogher 565kg Simmental to £1600 (£283) 515kg Charolais to £1560 (£303) 480kg Limousin to £1530 (£319) 455kg Charolais to £1500 (£329) 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£327) 460kg Limousin to £1430 (£311) 365kg Charolais to £1400 (£383) 420kg Limousin to £1330 (£316) 390kg Charolais to £1300 (£333) 430kg Charolais to £1250 (£290) and 405kg Charolais to £1210 (£298) P Hacket Newtownbutler 505kg Charolais to £1450 (£287) 455kg Charolais to £1390 (£305) 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) and 355kg Charolais to £1180 (£332) R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 435kg Charolais to £1290 (£296) and 420kg Charolais to £1160 (£276) I Anderson Sixmilecross 405kg Charolais to £1150 (£284) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 375kg Limousin to £1150 (£306) and M and N O'Connor Augher 315kg Charolais to £1140 (£362).

Weanling heifers

D L Stinson Dungannon 405kg Limousin to £1070 (£264) and 265kg Charolais to £750 (£283) Coyle Brothers Omagh 355kg Charolais to £1060 (£298) 340kg Charolais to £1030 (£303) 425kg Charolais to £1000 290kg Charolais to £990 (£341) 300kg Charolais to £980 (£326) and 315kg Charolais to £970 (£308) Fermanagh producer 325kg Limousin to £990 (£304) 305kg Limousin to £960 (£314) and 290kg Limousin to £900 (£310) R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £960 (£263) D Farrell Fivemiletown 295kg Limousin to £860 (£291) D Baird Strabane 310kg Limousin to £860 (£277) and 310kg Limousin to £770 (£248) J Donnelly Fintona 280kg Limousin to £670. Hillside Farms Ltd Dromore 300kg Belgian Blue to £660 and 295kg Belgian Blue to £650. T Simpson Ederney 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £650.

Dairy cows and heifers

A larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2320 and £2230. Ballygawley producer £2280 for calved heifer. Derrylin producer £2230 for calved heifer. Fintona producer £1900 and £1860 for calved heifers. Banbridge producer £1880 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1800 and 1600 for calved heifers Benburb producer £1620 and £1600 for calved heifers. D McGahan Dungannon £1400 for calved heifer.

Others sold from £900 to £1350.

Springing heifers sold to £1400, £1280 and £1200 for a Maguiresbridge producer.

Suckler cows and calves

A strong demand for quality lots in this section with an incalf heifer selling to £2850 and £2100 for J A and F R McCann Augher. T Casidy Augher £2600 for heifer with bull calf. B Loughran Armagh £2120 for heifer with bull calf and £2040 for heifer with heifer calf. Enniskillen producer £1980 for heifer with heifer calf. F O'Neill Keady £1950, £1820, and £1760 for incalf heifers.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (150 lots)

Another good turnout sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £570 for a Charolais to W and J Bryson Crumlin. D Donnelly Sixmilecross £530 for Limousin; R Milligan Ederney £520 for Limousin Dungannon producer £440, £420 and £405 for Limousins; D Capper Portadown £360 for Limousin; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £335 and £330 for Aberdeen Angus; R W West Maguiresbridge £320 and £295 for Aberdeen Angus; H McFarland Trillick £305 x 2 for Limousins; O Mitchell Eskra £300 for Aberdeen Angus and J Maguire Trillick £290 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

D Eagleson Aughnacloy £550 and £530 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £460 and £440 for Limousins; Armagh producer £420, £400 and £380 for Charolais; D Capper Portadown 325 for Limousin; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £300 for Limousin; J and R Stewart Stewartstown £290 for Limousin and Dungannon producer £290 x 3 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

F O'Neill Ballygawley £770 and £750 for Charolais; J Milligan Ederney £710, £690, and £620 for Limousins; W and J Bryson Crumlin £680 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £650 for Belgian Blue £620 and £580 for Charolais £600 for Aberdeen Angus and £560 for Limousin; M McCrabbe Sion Mills £630 x 2 and £610 x 2 for Simmentals and D Eagleson Aughnacloy £600 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

B Ramsey Fivemiletown £800, £770 and £710 for Charolais; B Reihill Lisnaskea £790 and £750 for Charolais; J Milligan Ederney £700, £670 and £635 for Limousins; F O'Neill Ballygawley £670 x 2 and £620 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £650 and £600 for Limousin; M Donnelly Sixmilecross £620 for Aberdeen Angus; H Smith Ballygawley 600 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £600 for Charolais and W and J Bryson Crumlin £580 for Charolais

Seasonal greetings to all mart costumers.