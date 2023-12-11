Incalf heifers selling to £3080 and breeding bulls to £2500 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 250 lots listed sold easily to a firmer trade with beef bred cows selling to £1998 for a 740kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg this was followed by a 770kg Limousin to £1909-60 at £248 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1674 sold to £1674 for a 620kg Charolais to £270 per 100kg this was followed by a 590kg Limousin to £1581-20 at £ £268 per 100kg and selling to a high of £280 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1512.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1271 for an 820kg to £155 per 100kg with others selling from £140 to £152 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1778-40 for a 1170kg Hereford to £152 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £279 per 100kg for a 780kg Limousin to £2176-20.
Fat heifers sold to £300 for a 650kg Limousin to £1950.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2320 for an 820kg Limousin (£283) and selling to £294 per 100kg for a700kg Charolais to £2060.
Forward steers sold to £1660 for a 585kg Limousin (£283) selling to £293 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1600.
Med weight steers sold to £1680 for a 470kg Limousin (£411) with a 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336).
Smaller sorts 350kg to £770 for Herefords.
Heavy heifers sold to £1900 for a 695kg Charolais (£273) to £286 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1860.
Forward heifers sold to £1720 for a 595kg Limousin (£289) with a 545kg Limousin to £1560 (£286).
Med weight heifers sold to £1450 for a 485kg Charolais (£299) with a 490kg Charolais to £1430 (£286).
Smaller sorts sold to £960 for a 385kg Charolais.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1300 for a 375kg Charolais (£346) and selling to £353 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1200.
Weanling heifers sold to a high of £411 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1400 with a 280kg Limousin to £1090 (£389).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2310 twice.
Breeding bulls sold to £2500 for Charolais and £2250 for Aberdeen Angus.
Suckler outfits sold to £2200 and £1800.
Incalf heifers sold to £3080, £2640 x 2 £2620, and £2560.
Bull calves sold to £470 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £425 and £400 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £800 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £770 for Limousin
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Armagh producer 540kg Limousin to £280 (£1512) Clogher producer 740kg Limousin to £270 (£1998) Derrylin producer 620kg Charolais to £270 (£1674) Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £268 (£1581-20) Keady producer 620kg Limousin to £250 (£1625) Blaney producer 770kg Limousin to £248 (£1909-60) and 700kg Shorthorn to £234 (£1638) Cookstown producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £246 (£1599) Pomeroy producer 700kg Limousin to £246 (£1722) 690kg Limousin to £245 (£1690-50) 760kg Limousin to £242 (£1839-20) and 580kg Limousin to £231 (£1339-80) Newtownhamilton producer 690kg Charolais to £231 (£1593-90) 650kg Simmental to £231 (£1501-50) and 810kg Simmental to £224 (£1814-40) and Ballygawley producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £225 (£1597-50).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £223 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured cows sold from £190 to £206 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1271 for an 820kg at ££155 per 100kg others sold from £140 to £152 per 100kg (more heavy Friesian cows required to meet demand).
Plainer Friesians sold from £118 to £132 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £110 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Omagh producer 1040kg Charolais to £170 (£1768) Cullyhanna producer 910kg to £174 (£1583-40) Keady producer 1170kg Hereford to £152 (£1778-40) and Omagh producer 900kg Limousin to £146 (£1314).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold from £248 to £279 per 100kg Charolais steers sold from £256 to £262 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold from £220 to £246 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold from £230 to £240 per 100kg Friesian steers sold from £164 to £197 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold from £170 to £190 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold from £258 to £300 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold from £240 to £258 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus heifers sold from £228 to £242 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold from £226 to £240 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold from £226 to £230 per 100kg Hereford heifers sold from £220 to ££230 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold from £144 to £191 per 100kg
Store bullocks (250 lots)
A great entry of quality stock on offer this week sold readily with heavy lots selling to £2320 for an 820kg Limousin (£283) and selling to £294 per 100kg for a 700kg Charolais to £2060 and a 700kg Limousin to £2060 other quality lots sold from £254 to £291 per 100kg.
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1660 for a 585kg Limousin (£283) with a 545kg Limousin to £1600 (£293) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1560. Sample prices
M McGoldrick Pomeroy 820kg Limousin to £2320 (£283) 845kg Limousin to £2150 (£254) 730kg Limousin to £2050 (£281) 700kg Limousin to £2040 (£291) P Slane Carrickmore 730kg Charolais to £2130 (£291) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 765kg Charolais to £2090 (£273) 745kg Charolais to £2080 (£279) 700kg Limousin to £2060 (£294) 715kg Charolais to £2030 (£284) and 700kg Limousin to £2000 (£285) P Connelly Fintona 720kg Charolais to £2090 (£290) 700kg Charolais to £2060 (£294) 715kg Charolais to £1980 (£277) and 685kg Charolais to £1980 (£289) Fivemiletown producer 720kg Limousin to £2070 (£287) A Daly Benburb 775kg Charolais to £2000 (£258) G H Carroll Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £2000 (£281) 680kg Charolais to £1980 (£291) and 730kg Charolais to £1980 (£271) Des Greenaway Portadown 695kg Charolais to £1980 (£285).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg.
Sold to £1660 for a 585kg Limousin (£283) 580kg Charolais to £1630 (£281) 585kg Limousin to £1580 (£270) and 550kg Saler to £1560 (£283) for S Conlon Benburb. M Donnelly Loughgall 545kg Limousin to £1600 (£293) 560kg Limousin to £1590 (£284).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
555kg Limousin to £1500 (£270) and 535kg Limousin to £1490 (£278) N Ewing Dungannon 595kg Limousin to £1610 (£270) 585kg Limousin to £1590 (£271) 575kg Limousin to £1570 (£273) and 555kg Limousin to £1450 (£261) G McStay Lurgan 515kg Limousin to £1560 (£303) 530kg Saler to £1450 (£273) 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1390 (£270) and 510kg Charolais to £1360 (£266) and W Henry Fintona 505kg Limousin to £1470 (£291).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A lot of quality stock in this section selling to £1680 for a 470kg Limousin (£357) with a 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336) other quality stock sold to the £300 plus per 100kg.
Sample prices
Fivemiletown producer 470kg Limousin to £1680 (£357) M Meegan Eskra 500kg Limousin to £1540 (£308) 460kg Limousin to £1490 (£324) and 430kg Limousin to £1390 (£323) M and N O'Connor Augher 490kg Charolais to £1540 (£314) 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£315) 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) and 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336) A Johnston Fermanagh 490kg Limousin to £1490 (£304) J Holmes Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1470 (£326) and 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£327) Dungannon producer 480kg Limousin to £1460 (£304) 490kg Limousin to £1430 (£292) 485kg Limousins to £1410 x 2 (£290) 440kg Limousin to £1390 (£316) and 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) G McStay Lurgan 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) and N Ewing Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1370 (£279).
Smaller sorts 350kg and under
Kesh producer 350kg Herefords to £770 x 2.
Store heifers (150 lots)
A larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand for several pens of quality stock on offer.
This week heavy heifers sold to £1900 for a 695kg Charolais (£273) and selling to £286 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1860 with most other quality lots selling from £236 to £283 per 100kg.
Forward lots 505kg to 595kg
Sold to £1720 for a 595kg Limousin (£289) with other quality selling from £232 to £286 per 100kg.
Sample prices
M/S J and P Corrigan Benburb 695kg Limousin to £1900 (£273) 705kg Limousin to £1900 (£269) 665kg Charolais to £1760 (£264) 655kg Charolais to £1760 (£268) and 655kg Charolais to £1710 (£261) C Connelly Lisnaskea 650kg Charolais to £1860 (£286) and 685kg Charolais to £1770 (£261) F O'Hagan Pomeroy 650kg Limousin to £1770 (£272) and 635kg Limousin to £1710 (£269) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 680kg Charolais to £1740 (£256) 630kg Charolais to £1700 (£270) G Fitzgerald Coalisland 735kg Simmental to £1740 (£236) and 685kg Simmental to £1700 (£248) G Millar Augher 640kg Limousin to £1700 (£265) R J Crawford Augher 600kg Charolais to £1700 (£283) and 610kg Charolais to £1660 (£272) H A Quinn Dungannon 655kg Shorthorn beef to £1680 (£256) and William Gibson Fintona 675kg Charolais to £1640 (£243).
Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg
R J Crawford Augher 595kg Limousin to £1720 (£289) 590kg Limousin to £1690 (£286) 590kg Charolais to £1620 (£274) and 580kg Charolais to £1560 (£269) G Goodwin Dungannon 565kg Limousin to £1590 (£281) and 530kg Limousin to £1450 (£273) H Quinn Dungannon 595kg Shorthorn to £1570 (£264) 545kg Limousin to £1560 (£286) 585kg Shorthorn to £1500 (£256) 560kg Shorthorn to £1440 (£257) 570kg Shorthorn to 31360 (£238) 545kg Shorthorn to £1310 (£240) and 520kg Shorthorn to £1300 (£250) G Fitzgerald Coalisland 585kg Simmental to £1500 (£256) H Carson Antrim 585kg Charolais to £1490 (£254) 580kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1450 (£250) 565kg Limousin to £1390 (£246) 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£236) 580kg Saler to £1350 (£232) 590kg Limousin to £1350 (£229) and 540kg Limousin to £1320 (£244) A Beggan Rosslea 540kg Limousin to £1450 (£268) and 550kg Simmental to £1340 (£243) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 510kg Charolais to £1400 (£274) 515kg Limousin to £1310 (£254) and 515kg Limousin to £1300 (£252) and J Nugent Dungannon 515kg Limousin to £1390 (£270).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1450 for a 485kg Charolais (£299) with a 490kg Charolais to £1430 (£292).
Most other quality lots sold from £240 to £284 per 100kg.
Sample prices
E McCaughey Aughnacloy 485kg Charolais to £1450 (£299) 500kg Limousin to £1360 (£272) 485kg Limousin to £1340 (£276) 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255) and 490kg Stabiliser to £1240 (£253) D McCann Trillick 490kg Charolais to £1430 (£292) M McClave Rosslea 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) A Beggan Rosslea 495kg Charolais to £1340 (£270) T McNally Cookstown 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) and 480kg Limousin to £1280 (£266) E Maguire Carrickmore 495kg Limousin to £1300 (£262) G Robinson Fintona 485kg Charolais to £1270 (£262) and 455kg Charolais to £1140 (£250) M Meegan Eskra 495kg Limousin to £1230 (£248) 440kg Limousin to £1180 (£268) Fermanagh producer 445kg Limousin to £1220 (£274) and 410kg Charolais to £1130 (£275) M Mullan Omagh 500kg Belgian Blue to £1200 (£240) 500kg Simmental to £1150 (£230) and 480kg Belgian Blue to £1120 (£233)
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
M Meegan Eskra 385kg Charolais to £960. Fermanagh producer 385kg Parthenais to £940. C Milligan Downpatrick 390kg Shorthorn to £760, 380kg Shorthorn to £720, 365kg Fleckvieh to £690, 340kg Shorthorn to £550, 330kg Shorthorn to £460 and 245kg Fleckvieh to £390. F McAvoy Coalisland 390kg Simmental to £650 and 365kg Simmental to £610. G Feely Lisnaskea 280kg Hereford to £560.
Weanlings (160 lots)
A strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1300 for a 375kg Charolais (£346) with a 340kg Charolais selling to £1200 (£353).
Most other quality lots selling to £300 plus per 100kg.
Weanling heifers sold to a high of £411 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1400 with a 280kg Limousin to £1090 (£389) with several other quality lots crossing the £300 plus barrier.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
P Donnelly Ballygawley 375kg Charolais to £1300 (£346) 340kg Charolais to £1200 (£353) and 335kg Charolais to £1180 (£352) S Mellon Fintona 465kg Charolais to £1170 (£251) 380kg Charolais to £1140 (£300) and 350kg Charolais to £1100 (£314) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 390kg Limousin to £1150 (£295) 420kg Limousin to £1140 (£271) and 335kg Limousin to £990 (£295) S W Campbell Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1140 (£265) A Adams Omagh 450kg Charolais to £1110 (£246) 440kg Charolais to £1080 (£245) 405kg Charolais to £1060 (£261) and 300kg Charolais to £970 (£323) P McConnell Clogher 355kg Charolais to £1020 (£287) and 370kg Charolais to £1010 (£273) R Green Brookeborough 310kg Charolais to £1010 (£326) and 300kg Charolais to £1000 (£333) C Wylie Aughnacloy 350kg Limousin to £1000 (£285) and B Devine Strabane 380kg Limousin to £960 (£252).
Weanling heifers
C Wylie Aughnacloy 340kg Limousin to £1400 (£411) 280kg Limousin to £1090 (£389) and 275kg Limousin to £910 (£331) P Donnelly Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £1300 (£337) and 325kg Charolais to £1110 (£341) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 370kg Limousin to £1230 (£332) M McGuigan Dungannon 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1150 (£311) 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1050 (£266) and 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £970 (£252) D Murphy Fivemiletown 425kg Limousin to £1090 (£256) Fermanagh producer 310kg Limousin to £1060 (£342) and 290kg Limousin to £1040 (£358) S Mellon Fintona 300kg Charolais to £990 (£330) M Hackett Augher 365kg Charolais to £970 (£265) 335kg Charolais to £960 (£286) 315kg Charolais to £950 (£301) 325kg Charolais to £890 (£274) and 335kg Charolais to £880 (£262) and R E Wilson Trillick 310kg Charolais to £960 (£309)
Dairy cows and heifers
Another good selection on offer this week sold to £2310 for a calved heifer from a Dungannon producer. A Newtownbutler producer £2310, £1800 for calved heifers with £1400 for third calver cow (slow to milk); Ballygawley producer £1980 and £1600 for calved heifers. Carrickmore producer £1840 and £1800 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1450 for calved heifer. A springing heifer from a Rosslea producer sold to £1420.
Young maiden heifers sold £490 and £500.
Breeding bulls
Strabane producer £2500 for pedigree registered Charolais (05-03-2022) Cullyhanna producer £2250 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (01-06-2021) and Lisnaskea producer £1380 for Charolais (10-07-2021).
Suckler cows and calves
A much larger entry this week included special entry of choice incalf heifers from S C Mitchell Eskra due mid January onwards to pedigree Limousin. Bull which attracted a very keen interest and selling to a high of £3080, £2640 twice, £2620, £2560 and £2350 averaging £2648 for six in total. Suckler Cows and calves sold to £2200 for a 2017 cow with bull calf with a 2015 cow with heifer calf to £1820 for P Fox Ballygawley. H C Bothwell Fivemiletown £1800 for heifer with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1700 for 2019 cow with heifer calf.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (200 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with bull calves selling to £470 for a Charolais to M/S G and D Johnston Lisnaskea. M/S C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £470 for Belgian Blue and £470 for Aberdeen Angus; G and D Johnston Lisnaskea 3390 for Charolais; P G McGee Augher £370, £320, £310 and £305 for Aberdeen Angus; M W Watters Aughnacloy £365, £360 and £340 for Charolais and £285 for Simmental; A Maguire Fermanagh £350 for Belgian Blue and A C Lunny Aghalane £330 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves
G Feely Lisnaskea £425 and £400 for Charolais; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £410 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; M Murray Rosslea £400 and £395 for Aberdeen Angus; D Beacom Lisbellaw £395 for Aberdeen Angus; E and A Thompson Tempo £360 for Hereford; M W Watters Aughnacloy £295 for Charolais and P G McGee Augher £270 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
S McAleer Rosslea £800 for Limousin; C Nolan Fivemiletown £790 and £750 for Charolais; W Black Tempo £750, £700, £690 x 2 £650, £560 and £510 for Charolais; B Reihill Lisnaskea £700 for Belgian Blue; P and C McGrade Tempo £650, £560 and £540 for Limousins and C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £540 x 4 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
M Hughes Keady £770 for Limousin; C Nolan Fivemiletown £590 for Charolais; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £540, £480 x 3 and £440 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; M Murray Rosslea £510 and £495 for Aberdeen Angus and C Lynch Coa £460 for Charolais.