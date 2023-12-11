Incalf heifers selling to £3080 and breeding bulls to £2500 at Clogher Mart

A larger entry of 1056 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 9th December sold to much stronger demand for all stock.

In the fatstock ring 250 lots listed sold easily to a firmer trade with beef bred cows selling to £1998 for a 740kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg this was followed by a 770kg Limousin to £1909-60 at £248 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1674 sold to £1674 for a 620kg Charolais to £270 per 100kg this was followed by a 590kg Limousin to £1581-20 at £ £268 per 100kg and selling to a high of £280 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1512.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1271 for an 820kg to £155 per 100kg with others selling from £140 to £152 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1778-40 for a 1170kg Hereford to £152 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £279 per 100kg for a 780kg Limousin to £2176-20.

Fat heifers sold to £300 for a 650kg Limousin to £1950.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2320 for an 820kg Limousin (£283) and selling to £294 per 100kg for a700kg Charolais to £2060.

Forward steers sold to £1660 for a 585kg Limousin (£283) selling to £293 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1600.

Med weight steers sold to £1680 for a 470kg Limousin (£411) with a 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336).

Smaller sorts 350kg to £770 for Herefords.

Heavy heifers sold to £1900 for a 695kg Charolais (£273) to £286 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1860.

Forward heifers sold to £1720 for a 595kg Limousin (£289) with a 545kg Limousin to £1560 (£286).

Med weight heifers sold to £1450 for a 485kg Charolais (£299) with a 490kg Charolais to £1430 (£286).

Smaller sorts sold to £960 for a 385kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1300 for a 375kg Charolais (£346) and selling to £353 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1200.

Weanling heifers sold to a high of £411 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1400 with a 280kg Limousin to £1090 (£389).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2310 twice.

Breeding bulls sold to £2500 for Charolais and £2250 for Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler outfits sold to £2200 and £1800.

Incalf heifers sold to £3080, £2640 x 2 £2620, and £2560.

Bull calves sold to £470 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £425 and £400 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £800 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £770 for Limousin

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Armagh producer 540kg Limousin to £280 (£1512) Clogher producer 740kg Limousin to £270 (£1998) Derrylin producer 620kg Charolais to £270 (£1674) Fivemiletown producer 590kg Limousin to £268 (£1581-20) Keady producer 620kg Limousin to £250 (£1625) Blaney producer 770kg Limousin to £248 (£1909-60) and 700kg Shorthorn to £234 (£1638) Cookstown producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £246 (£1599) Pomeroy producer 700kg Limousin to £246 (£1722) 690kg Limousin to £245 (£1690-50) 760kg Limousin to £242 (£1839-20) and 580kg Limousin to £231 (£1339-80) Newtownhamilton producer 690kg Charolais to £231 (£1593-90) 650kg Simmental to £231 (£1501-50) and 810kg Simmental to £224 (£1814-40) and Ballygawley producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £225 (£1597-50).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £223 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured cows sold from £190 to £206 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1271 for an 820kg at ££155 per 100kg others sold from £140 to £152 per 100kg (more heavy Friesian cows required to meet demand).

Plainer Friesians sold from £118 to £132 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £110 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Omagh producer 1040kg Charolais to £170 (£1768) Cullyhanna producer 910kg to £174 (£1583-40) Keady producer 1170kg Hereford to £152 (£1778-40) and Omagh producer 900kg Limousin to £146 (£1314).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold from £248 to £279 per 100kg Charolais steers sold from £256 to £262 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold from £220 to £246 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold from £230 to £240 per 100kg Friesian steers sold from £164 to £197 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold from £170 to £190 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold from £258 to £300 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold from £240 to £258 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus heifers sold from £228 to £242 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold from £226 to £240 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold from £226 to £230 per 100kg Hereford heifers sold from £220 to ££230 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold from £144 to £191 per 100kg

Store bullocks (250 lots)

A great entry of quality stock on offer this week sold readily with heavy lots selling to £2320 for an 820kg Limousin (£283) and selling to £294 per 100kg for a 700kg Charolais to £2060 and a 700kg Limousin to £2060 other quality lots sold from £254 to £291 per 100kg.

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1660 for a 585kg Limousin (£283) with a 545kg Limousin to £1600 (£293) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1560. Sample prices

M McGoldrick Pomeroy 820kg Limousin to £2320 (£283) 845kg Limousin to £2150 (£254) 730kg Limousin to £2050 (£281) 700kg Limousin to £2040 (£291) P Slane Carrickmore 730kg Charolais to £2130 (£291) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 765kg Charolais to £2090 (£273) 745kg Charolais to £2080 (£279) 700kg Limousin to £2060 (£294) 715kg Charolais to £2030 (£284) and 700kg Limousin to £2000 (£285) P Connelly Fintona 720kg Charolais to £2090 (£290) 700kg Charolais to £2060 (£294) 715kg Charolais to £1980 (£277) and 685kg Charolais to £1980 (£289) Fivemiletown producer 720kg Limousin to £2070 (£287) A Daly Benburb 775kg Charolais to £2000 (£258) G H Carroll Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £2000 (£281) 680kg Charolais to £1980 (£291) and 730kg Charolais to £1980 (£271) Des Greenaway Portadown 695kg Charolais to £1980 (£285).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg.

Sold to £1660 for a 585kg Limousin (£283) 580kg Charolais to £1630 (£281) 585kg Limousin to £1580 (£270) and 550kg Saler to £1560 (£283) for S Conlon Benburb. M Donnelly Loughgall 545kg Limousin to £1600 (£293) 560kg Limousin to £1590 (£284).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

555kg Limousin to £1500 (£270) and 535kg Limousin to £1490 (£278) N Ewing Dungannon 595kg Limousin to £1610 (£270) 585kg Limousin to £1590 (£271) 575kg Limousin to £1570 (£273) and 555kg Limousin to £1450 (£261) G McStay Lurgan 515kg Limousin to £1560 (£303) 530kg Saler to £1450 (£273) 515kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1390 (£270) and 510kg Charolais to £1360 (£266) and W Henry Fintona 505kg Limousin to £1470 (£291).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A lot of quality stock in this section selling to £1680 for a 470kg Limousin (£357) with a 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336) other quality stock sold to the £300 plus per 100kg.

Sample prices

Fivemiletown producer 470kg Limousin to £1680 (£357) M Meegan Eskra 500kg Limousin to £1540 (£308) 460kg Limousin to £1490 (£324) and 430kg Limousin to £1390 (£323) M and N O'Connor Augher 490kg Charolais to £1540 (£314) 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£315) 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) and 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336) A Johnston Fermanagh 490kg Limousin to £1490 (£304) J Holmes Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1470 (£326) and 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£327) Dungannon producer 480kg Limousin to £1460 (£304) 490kg Limousin to £1430 (£292) 485kg Limousins to £1410 x 2 (£290) 440kg Limousin to £1390 (£316) and 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) G McStay Lurgan 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) and N Ewing Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1370 (£279).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

Kesh producer 350kg Herefords to £770 x 2.

Store heifers (150 lots)

A larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand for several pens of quality stock on offer.

This week heavy heifers sold to £1900 for a 695kg Charolais (£273) and selling to £286 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1860 with most other quality lots selling from £236 to £283 per 100kg.

Forward lots 505kg to 595kg

Sold to £1720 for a 595kg Limousin (£289) with other quality selling from £232 to £286 per 100kg.

Sample prices

M/S J and P Corrigan Benburb 695kg Limousin to £1900 (£273) 705kg Limousin to £1900 (£269) 665kg Charolais to £1760 (£264) 655kg Charolais to £1760 (£268) and 655kg Charolais to £1710 (£261) C Connelly Lisnaskea 650kg Charolais to £1860 (£286) and 685kg Charolais to £1770 (£261) F O'Hagan Pomeroy 650kg Limousin to £1770 (£272) and 635kg Limousin to £1710 (£269) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 680kg Charolais to £1740 (£256) 630kg Charolais to £1700 (£270) G Fitzgerald Coalisland 735kg Simmental to £1740 (£236) and 685kg Simmental to £1700 (£248) G Millar Augher 640kg Limousin to £1700 (£265) R J Crawford Augher 600kg Charolais to £1700 (£283) and 610kg Charolais to £1660 (£272) H A Quinn Dungannon 655kg Shorthorn beef to £1680 (£256) and William Gibson Fintona 675kg Charolais to £1640 (£243).

Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg

R J Crawford Augher 595kg Limousin to £1720 (£289) 590kg Limousin to £1690 (£286) 590kg Charolais to £1620 (£274) and 580kg Charolais to £1560 (£269) G Goodwin Dungannon 565kg Limousin to £1590 (£281) and 530kg Limousin to £1450 (£273) H Quinn Dungannon 595kg Shorthorn to £1570 (£264) 545kg Limousin to £1560 (£286) 585kg Shorthorn to £1500 (£256) 560kg Shorthorn to £1440 (£257) 570kg Shorthorn to 31360 (£238) 545kg Shorthorn to £1310 (£240) and 520kg Shorthorn to £1300 (£250) G Fitzgerald Coalisland 585kg Simmental to £1500 (£256) H Carson Antrim 585kg Charolais to £1490 (£254) 580kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1450 (£250) 565kg Limousin to £1390 (£246) 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£236) 580kg Saler to £1350 (£232) 590kg Limousin to £1350 (£229) and 540kg Limousin to £1320 (£244) A Beggan Rosslea 540kg Limousin to £1450 (£268) and 550kg Simmental to £1340 (£243) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 510kg Charolais to £1400 (£274) 515kg Limousin to £1310 (£254) and 515kg Limousin to £1300 (£252) and J Nugent Dungannon 515kg Limousin to £1390 (£270).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1450 for a 485kg Charolais (£299) with a 490kg Charolais to £1430 (£292).

Most other quality lots sold from £240 to £284 per 100kg.

Sample prices

E McCaughey Aughnacloy 485kg Charolais to £1450 (£299) 500kg Limousin to £1360 (£272) 485kg Limousin to £1340 (£276) 490kg Limousin to £1250 (£255) and 490kg Stabiliser to £1240 (£253) D McCann Trillick 490kg Charolais to £1430 (£292) M McClave Rosslea 475kg Charolais to £1350 (£284) A Beggan Rosslea 495kg Charolais to £1340 (£270) T McNally Cookstown 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) and 480kg Limousin to £1280 (£266) E Maguire Carrickmore 495kg Limousin to £1300 (£262) G Robinson Fintona 485kg Charolais to £1270 (£262) and 455kg Charolais to £1140 (£250) M Meegan Eskra 495kg Limousin to £1230 (£248) 440kg Limousin to £1180 (£268) Fermanagh producer 445kg Limousin to £1220 (£274) and 410kg Charolais to £1130 (£275) M Mullan Omagh 500kg Belgian Blue to £1200 (£240) 500kg Simmental to £1150 (£230) and 480kg Belgian Blue to £1120 (£233)

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

M Meegan Eskra 385kg Charolais to £960. Fermanagh producer 385kg Parthenais to £940. C Milligan Downpatrick 390kg Shorthorn to £760, 380kg Shorthorn to £720, 365kg Fleckvieh to £690, 340kg Shorthorn to £550, 330kg Shorthorn to £460 and 245kg Fleckvieh to £390. F McAvoy Coalisland 390kg Simmental to £650 and 365kg Simmental to £610. G Feely Lisnaskea 280kg Hereford to £560.

Weanlings (160 lots)

A strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1300 for a 375kg Charolais (£346) with a 340kg Charolais selling to £1200 (£353).

Most other quality lots selling to £300 plus per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to a high of £411 per 100kg for a 340kg Limousin to £1400 with a 280kg Limousin to £1090 (£389) with several other quality lots crossing the £300 plus barrier.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

P Donnelly Ballygawley 375kg Charolais to £1300 (£346) 340kg Charolais to £1200 (£353) and 335kg Charolais to £1180 (£352) S Mellon Fintona 465kg Charolais to £1170 (£251) 380kg Charolais to £1140 (£300) and 350kg Charolais to £1100 (£314) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 390kg Limousin to £1150 (£295) 420kg Limousin to £1140 (£271) and 335kg Limousin to £990 (£295) S W Campbell Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1140 (£265) A Adams Omagh 450kg Charolais to £1110 (£246) 440kg Charolais to £1080 (£245) 405kg Charolais to £1060 (£261) and 300kg Charolais to £970 (£323) P McConnell Clogher 355kg Charolais to £1020 (£287) and 370kg Charolais to £1010 (£273) R Green Brookeborough 310kg Charolais to £1010 (£326) and 300kg Charolais to £1000 (£333) C Wylie Aughnacloy 350kg Limousin to £1000 (£285) and B Devine Strabane 380kg Limousin to £960 (£252).

Weanling heifers

C Wylie Aughnacloy 340kg Limousin to £1400 (£411) 280kg Limousin to £1090 (£389) and 275kg Limousin to £910 (£331) P Donnelly Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £1300 (£337) and 325kg Charolais to £1110 (£341) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 370kg Limousin to £1230 (£332) M McGuigan Dungannon 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1150 (£311) 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1050 (£266) and 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £970 (£252) D Murphy Fivemiletown 425kg Limousin to £1090 (£256) Fermanagh producer 310kg Limousin to £1060 (£342) and 290kg Limousin to £1040 (£358) S Mellon Fintona 300kg Charolais to £990 (£330) M Hackett Augher 365kg Charolais to £970 (£265) 335kg Charolais to £960 (£286) 315kg Charolais to £950 (£301) 325kg Charolais to £890 (£274) and 335kg Charolais to £880 (£262) and R E Wilson Trillick 310kg Charolais to £960 (£309)

Dairy cows and heifers

Another good selection on offer this week sold to £2310 for a calved heifer from a Dungannon producer. A Newtownbutler producer £2310, £1800 for calved heifers with £1400 for third calver cow (slow to milk); Ballygawley producer £1980 and £1600 for calved heifers. Carrickmore producer £1840 and £1800 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1450 for calved heifer. A springing heifer from a Rosslea producer sold to £1420.

Young maiden heifers sold £490 and £500.

Breeding bulls

Strabane producer £2500 for pedigree registered Charolais (05-03-2022) Cullyhanna producer £2250 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (01-06-2021) and Lisnaskea producer £1380 for Charolais (10-07-2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A much larger entry this week included special entry of choice incalf heifers from S C Mitchell Eskra due mid January onwards to pedigree Limousin. Bull which attracted a very keen interest and selling to a high of £3080, £2640 twice, £2620, £2560 and £2350 averaging £2648 for six in total. Suckler Cows and calves sold to £2200 for a 2017 cow with bull calf with a 2015 cow with heifer calf to £1820 for P Fox Ballygawley. H C Bothwell Fivemiletown £1800 for heifer with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1700 for 2019 cow with heifer calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (200 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with bull calves selling to £470 for a Charolais to M/S G and D Johnston Lisnaskea. M/S C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £470 for Belgian Blue and £470 for Aberdeen Angus; G and D Johnston Lisnaskea 3390 for Charolais; P G McGee Augher £370, £320, £310 and £305 for Aberdeen Angus; M W Watters Aughnacloy £365, £360 and £340 for Charolais and £285 for Simmental; A Maguire Fermanagh £350 for Belgian Blue and A C Lunny Aghalane £330 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

G Feely Lisnaskea £425 and £400 for Charolais; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £410 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; M Murray Rosslea £400 and £395 for Aberdeen Angus; D Beacom Lisbellaw £395 for Aberdeen Angus; E and A Thompson Tempo £360 for Hereford; M W Watters Aughnacloy £295 for Charolais and P G McGee Augher £270 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

S McAleer Rosslea £800 for Limousin; C Nolan Fivemiletown £790 and £750 for Charolais; W Black Tempo £750, £700, £690 x 2 £650, £560 and £510 for Charolais; B Reihill Lisnaskea £700 for Belgian Blue; P and C McGrade Tempo £650, £560 and £540 for Limousins and C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £540 x 4 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

