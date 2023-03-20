Increase in quad thefts putting extra pressure on farmers during lambing season

Latest theft claims figures from rural insurer show a 26 per cent annual increase in the cost of quad theft bringing the total value to £2.8m in 2022. A continued increase in thefts this year has prompted a warning to farmers to ramp up their security.

Quad thefts at busy lambing time can leave farmers struggling to look after their sheep when they are at their most vulnerable.

With thieves targeting the many sheep farms where quads are a vital tool, NFU Mutual is advising farmers to take extra security measures to avoid becoming victims.

Bob Henderson from the Agricultural Engineering Team at NFU Mutual said: “Quads are a vital tool for farmers who often look after hundreds of sheep single-handedly.

“A shortage of new machines has driven the price of second-hand quads higher and this has led to a feeding-frenzy from criminal gangs who steal the vehicles to sell on in the UK and across the globe.

“Farmers are waking up to noises in their farmyards to find that thieves have cut through toughened locks and smashed barn doors to steal their quads.

“The thefts leave farmers with extra work when their sheep and new-born lambs need constant attention, and bad weather means quads are often the only way to get to them in remote hilly areas.

NFU Mutual and the National Rural Crime Unit have issued advice on keeping your quad bike safe. Image: NFU Mutual

“The supply chain problems which are driving up prices are also making it difficult for farmers to source replacement machines when their quads are stolen.”

To help protect farmers, NFU Mutual is working with quad manufacturers to provide customers with free tracking and immobilisation equipment on vehicles bought to replace stolen quads and ATVs, following a paid claim.

NFU Mutual has introduced more incentives for members to invest in prevention through a new discount scheme for Scorpion security products, in addition to its existing agricultural vehicle insurance policy discounts for members who use measures such as CESAR marking, approved trackers, immobilisers and mechanical devices.

NFU Mutual and the National Rural Crime Unit are issuing the following advice:

- Always remove keys and keep them stored securely, away from the vehicle

- When not in use, keep quads and ATVs locked up out of sight

- Install tracking devices and immobilisers to make it easier for police to recover stolen vehicles - most modern tracking devices are GPS enabled, with alarms/alerts that will send a message informing you if your machine is being tampered with. You can also set working hours and geofences to alert you if a machine is being moved outside of a pre-set working area

- Use CESAR marking to deter thieves and enable police to identify stolen machinery

- Target-harden your quad by creating a security cage or use a mechanical device such as steering brake/lock, ground anchor or wheel clamp when not in use - these devices are both visible and physical deterrents to thieves

- Know what you own – keep records of serial numbers and photographs of your kit including unique identifying features