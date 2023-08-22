Increased entry of cattle at Markethill Mart, heifers selling to £1665

Heifers

170 heifers sold in a firmer demand with good quality forward heifers from £240 to £273 per 100 kilos for 580k at £1595 from a Loughgall producer followed by £272 for 612k at £1665 from a Cladymore producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £230 to £286 for 484k at £1385 from an Armagh farmer followed by £270 for 420k at £1135 from a Belfast farmer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Forward heifers

Loughgall farmer 584k £1595 £273.00; Cladymore farmer 612k £1665 £272.00; Cladymore farmer 596k £1595 £268.00; Armagh farmer 552k £1465 £265.00; Armagh farmer 586k £1555 £265.00; Armagh farmer 524k £1375 £262.00; Cladymore farmer 582k £1505 £259.00; Loughgall farmer 602k £1555 £258.00; Annaghmore farmer 662k £1705 £258.00 and Tandragee farmer 654k £1675 £256.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 484k £1385 £286.00; Belfast farmer 420k £1135 £270.00; Belfast farmer 418k £1125 £269.00; Belfast farmer 460k £1195 £260.00; Cullyhanna farmer 444k £1150 £259.00; Cullyhanna farmer 392k £1005 £256.00; Cullyhanna farmer 428k £1095 £256.00; Camlough farmer 478k £1195 £250.00; Markethill farmer 386k £955 £248.00 and Camlough farmer 466k £1135 £244.

Bullocks

150 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Beef bullocks sold to £277 for 656k at £1815 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £262 for 710k at £1865 from a Hillsborough farmer.

All good quality beef bullocks from £240 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £286 for 620k at £1775 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £279 for 568k at £1585 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Main demand for good quality feeding bullocks from £240 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £227 for 680k at £1555 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £226 for 680k at £1545.

All suitable Friesian bullocks sold from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Dungannon farmer 656k £1815 £277.00; Hillsborough farmer 712k £1865 £262.00; Dungannon farmer 712k £1865 £262.00; Cullyhanna farmer 652k £1695 £260.00; Downpatrick farmer 664k £1715 £258.00; Ballinderry farmer 648k £1665 £257.00; Ballyward farmer 696k £1765 £254.00 and Waringstown farmer 692k £1735 £251.

Forward bullocks

Dungannon farmer 620k £1775 £286.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 568k £1585 £279.00; Keady farmer 502k £1395 £278.00; Dungannon farmer 636k £1755 £276.00; Armagh farmer 608k £1645 £271.00; Castlewellan farmer 578k £1555 £269.00; Dungannon farmer 560k £1495 £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 550k £1465 £266.00 and Armagh farmer 588k £1555 £265.

Middleweight bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 490k £1335 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 472k £1225 £260.00; Waringtown farmer 384k £995 £259.00; Waringstown farmer 392k £1005 £256.00; Waringstown farmer 440k £1065 £240.00; Keady farmer 444k £1065 £240.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 484k £1145 £237.00; Portadown farmer 498k £1175 £236.00 and Keady farmer 440k £1035 £235.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 684k £1555 £227.00; Tandragee farmer 684k £1545 £226.00; Tandragee farmer 734k £1625 £221.00 and Tandragee farmer 688k £1505 £219.

Weanlings

220 weanlings included several consignments at top quality continental stock.

Good quality light males sold to £380 for 384k at £1460 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £368 for 370k at £1370 from a Richhill farmer.

An Armagh producer received £364 for 390k at £1450.

All top quality light males sold steadily from £280 to £360 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £352 for 418k at £1470 from a Mayobridge producer.

Top price of £1665 for 596k £279 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand for heavy males from £250 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold to £325 for 280k at £910 from an Ardglass producer.

The same owner received £302 for 298k at £900. An Armagh farmer received £315 for 394k at £1240.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanling

Mayobridge farmer 418k £1470 £352.00; Collone farmer 434k £1500 £346.00; Richhill farmer 414k £1350 £326.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1430 £319.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1300 £317.00; Richhill farmer 438k £1360 £311.00; Richhill farmer 432k £1340 £310.00; Newotwnhamilton farmer 454k £1350 £297.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 500k £1460 £292.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 596k £1665 £279.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 584k £1575 £270.

Light male weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 384k £1460 £380.00; Richhill farmer 372k £1370 £368.00; Armagh farmer 398k £1450 £364.00; Richhill farmer 358k £1290 £360.00; Richhill farmer 382k £1340 £351.00; Ardglass farmer 290k £1010 £348.00; Armagh farmer 398k £1360 £342.00; Mayobridge farmer 396k £1340 £338.00 and Ardglass farmer 298k £930 £312.

Heifer weanlings

Ardglass farmer 280k £910 £325.00; Armagh farmer 394k £1240 £315.00; Richhill farmer 420k £1290 £307.00; Ardglass farmer 298k £900 £302.00; Ardglass farmer 334k £1000 £299.00; Armagh farmer 334k £990 £296.00; Richhill farmer 388k £1150 £296.00; Armagh farmer 346k £1010 £292.00 and Annaghmore farmer 456k £1230 £269.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1680 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Dungannon farmer. The same owner received £1610 for Simmental cow and bull calf. A Dromore farmer sold two Belgian Blue cows with calves at foot at £1600 and £1550. Several more outfits sold from £1200 to £1500 each.

An entry of 1850 sheep in Markethill on Monday 21st August sold in a steady demand.

Good quality Middleweight185 lambs sold from 470p to 507p per kilo for 21.5k at £109 each from a Kilcoo farmer, followed by 506p per kilo for 23.3k at £118 from an Aghalee producer.

Heavy lambs sold to £121 per head. Main demand from £114 to £120. Top rate of 500p for 24k at £120 from a Loughgall farmer.

A large entry of stores returned an exceptionally strong demand with top quality pens from 480p to 568p per kilo for 13.9k at £79 each from a Kilcoo farmer. Same owner received 550p for 15k at £82.50 each. Stronger stores sold up to 515p for 19.5k at £100.50 from a Keady farmer.

The 300 cull ewes sold to a top of £190 each. Main demand from £110 to £170 each.

A very large entry of breeding sheep sold in a steady demand. Top quality hoggets sold up to £205 followed by £200 each with several more pens from £170 to £195 each.

Heavy lambs

Loughgall farmer : 24k £120 500p : Loughgall farmer : 24k £119 496p : Portadown farmer : 24.7k £121 490p : Caledon producer : 25k £121 484p : Tassagh farmer : 24.5k £118 482p : Armagh farmer : 24.2k £116 479p : Portadown producer : 25k £119 476p : Newry farmer : 24.7k £116 470p and Markethill seller : 24.3k £114 469p.

Middleweight lambs

Kilcoo farmer : 21.5k £109 507p : Aghalee farmer : 23.3k £118 506p : Kilkeel farmer : 21k £106 505p : Crossmaglen farmer : 20.9k £105 502p : Rathfrilanf producer : 22.7k £114 502p : Cabra seller : 22k £110 500p : Ballykeel producer : 22.5k £112.50 500p : Richhill farmer : 22.5k £111.50 496p and Glenanne producer : 22.5k £111.50 496p.

Stores