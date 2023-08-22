News you can trust since 1963
Increased entry of cattle at Markethill Mart, heifers selling to £1665

An increased entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 19th August returned another very firm demand especially for top quality animals.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:14 BST- 5 min read

Heifers

170 heifers sold in a firmer demand with good quality forward heifers from £240 to £273 per 100 kilos for 580k at £1595 from a Loughgall producer followed by £272 for 612k at £1665 from a Cladymore producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £230 to £286 for 484k at £1385 from an Armagh farmer followed by £270 for 420k at £1135 from a Belfast farmer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life
Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life
Forward heifers

Loughgall farmer 584k £1595 £273.00; Cladymore farmer 612k £1665 £272.00; Cladymore farmer 596k £1595 £268.00; Armagh farmer 552k £1465 £265.00; Armagh farmer 586k £1555 £265.00; Armagh farmer 524k £1375 £262.00; Cladymore farmer 582k £1505 £259.00; Loughgall farmer 602k £1555 £258.00; Annaghmore farmer 662k £1705 £258.00 and Tandragee farmer 654k £1675 £256.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 484k £1385 £286.00; Belfast farmer 420k £1135 £270.00; Belfast farmer 418k £1125 £269.00; Belfast farmer 460k £1195 £260.00; Cullyhanna farmer 444k £1150 £259.00; Cullyhanna farmer 392k £1005 £256.00; Cullyhanna farmer 428k £1095 £256.00; Camlough farmer 478k £1195 £250.00; Markethill farmer 386k £955 £248.00 and Camlough farmer 466k £1135 £244.

Bullocks

150 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Beef bullocks sold to £277 for 656k at £1815 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £262 for 710k at £1865 from a Hillsborough farmer.

All good quality beef bullocks from £240 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £286 for 620k at £1775 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £279 for 568k at £1585 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Main demand for good quality feeding bullocks from £240 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £227 for 680k at £1555 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £226 for 680k at £1545.

All suitable Friesian bullocks sold from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Dungannon farmer 656k £1815 £277.00; Hillsborough farmer 712k £1865 £262.00; Dungannon farmer 712k £1865 £262.00; Cullyhanna farmer 652k £1695 £260.00; Downpatrick farmer 664k £1715 £258.00; Ballinderry farmer 648k £1665 £257.00; Ballyward farmer 696k £1765 £254.00 and Waringstown farmer 692k £1735 £251.

Forward bullocks

Dungannon farmer 620k £1775 £286.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 568k £1585 £279.00; Keady farmer 502k £1395 £278.00; Dungannon farmer 636k £1755 £276.00; Armagh farmer 608k £1645 £271.00; Castlewellan farmer 578k £1555 £269.00; Dungannon farmer 560k £1495 £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 550k £1465 £266.00 and Armagh farmer 588k £1555 £265.

Middleweight bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 490k £1335 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 472k £1225 £260.00; Waringtown farmer 384k £995 £259.00; Waringstown farmer 392k £1005 £256.00; Waringstown farmer 440k £1065 £240.00; Keady farmer 444k £1065 £240.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 484k £1145 £237.00; Portadown farmer 498k £1175 £236.00 and Keady farmer 440k £1035 £235.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 684k £1555 £227.00; Tandragee farmer 684k £1545 £226.00; Tandragee farmer 734k £1625 £221.00 and Tandragee farmer 688k £1505 £219.

Weanlings

220 weanlings included several consignments at top quality continental stock.

Good quality light males sold to £380 for 384k at £1460 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £368 for 370k at £1370 from a Richhill farmer.

An Armagh producer received £364 for 390k at £1450.

All top quality light males sold steadily from £280 to £360 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £352 for 418k at £1470 from a Mayobridge producer.

Top price of £1665 for 596k £279 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand for heavy males from £250 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold to £325 for 280k at £910 from an Ardglass producer.

The same owner received £302 for 298k at £900. An Armagh farmer received £315 for 394k at £1240.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanling

Mayobridge farmer 418k £1470 £352.00; Collone farmer 434k £1500 £346.00; Richhill farmer 414k £1350 £326.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1430 £319.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1300 £317.00; Richhill farmer 438k £1360 £311.00; Richhill farmer 432k £1340 £310.00; Newotwnhamilton farmer 454k £1350 £297.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 500k £1460 £292.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 596k £1665 £279.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 584k £1575 £270.

Light male weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 384k £1460 £380.00; Richhill farmer 372k £1370 £368.00; Armagh farmer 398k £1450 £364.00; Richhill farmer 358k £1290 £360.00; Richhill farmer 382k £1340 £351.00; Ardglass farmer 290k £1010 £348.00; Armagh farmer 398k £1360 £342.00; Mayobridge farmer 396k £1340 £338.00 and Ardglass farmer 298k £930 £312.

Heifer weanlings

Ardglass farmer 280k £910 £325.00; Armagh farmer 394k £1240 £315.00; Richhill farmer 420k £1290 £307.00; Ardglass farmer 298k £900 £302.00; Ardglass farmer 334k £1000 £299.00; Armagh farmer 334k £990 £296.00; Richhill farmer 388k £1150 £296.00; Armagh farmer 346k £1010 £292.00 and Annaghmore farmer 456k £1230 £269.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1680 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Dungannon farmer. The same owner received £1610 for Simmental cow and bull calf. A Dromore farmer sold two Belgian Blue cows with calves at foot at £1600 and £1550. Several more outfits sold from £1200 to £1500 each.

An entry of 1850 sheep in Markethill on Monday 21st August sold in a steady demand.

Good quality Middleweight185 lambs sold from 470p to 507p per kilo for 21.5k at £109 each from a Kilcoo farmer, followed by 506p per kilo for 23.3k at £118 from an Aghalee producer.

Heavy lambs sold to £121 per head. Main demand from £114 to £120. Top rate of 500p for 24k at £120 from a Loughgall farmer.

A large entry of stores returned an exceptionally strong demand with top quality pens from 480p to 568p per kilo for 13.9k at £79 each from a Kilcoo farmer. Same owner received 550p for 15k at £82.50 each. Stronger stores sold up to 515p for 19.5k at £100.50 from a Keady farmer.

The 300 cull ewes sold to a top of £190 each. Main demand from £110 to £170 each.

A very large entry of breeding sheep sold in a steady demand. Top quality hoggets sold up to £205 followed by £200 each with several more pens from £170 to £195 each.

Heavy lambs

Loughgall farmer : 24k £120 500p : Loughgall farmer : 24k £119 496p : Portadown farmer : 24.7k £121 490p : Caledon producer : 25k £121 484p : Tassagh farmer : 24.5k £118 482p : Armagh farmer : 24.2k £116 479p : Portadown producer : 25k £119 476p : Newry farmer : 24.7k £116 470p and Markethill seller : 24.3k £114 469p.

Middleweight lambs

Kilcoo farmer : 21.5k £109 507p : Aghalee farmer : 23.3k £118 506p : Kilkeel farmer : 21k £106 505p : Crossmaglen farmer : 20.9k £105 502p : Rathfrilanf producer : 22.7k £114 502p : Cabra seller : 22k £110 500p : Ballykeel producer : 22.5k £112.50 500p : Richhill farmer : 22.5k £111.50 496p and Glenanne producer : 22.5k £111.50 496p.

Stores

Kilcoo producer : 13.9k £79 568p : Kilcoo producer : 15k £82.50 550p : Newry seller : 16k £86 538p : Tynan farmer : 12.5k £67 536p : Caledon producer : 15.9k £84 528p : Kilcoo farmer : 15.8k £83 525p : Newry seller : 13k £68 523p and Kilkeel producer : 12.3k £64 520p.

