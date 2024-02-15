Increased numbers at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2180 for 825kg
Bullocks
H McAleer, Edenderry 825k £2180; 810k £2170; 710k £2040; 725k £1950, A Kelly, Carrickmore 835k £2150; 775k £1940; 780k £2050, R J Keys, Dromore 770k £1940, N McGarrity, Carrickmore 620k £1890; 625k £1790, L Floyd, Castlederg 545k £1650; 465k £1600, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 545k £1630; 520k £1540; 410k £1360, S J Irvines, Ederney 555k £1650; 500k £1450 and £1410, R Giles, Brackey 505k £1490, Des McAskie, Mountjoy 655k £1930; 675k £1870, F Campbell, Ballygawley 550k £1590; 660k £1850, D Gallagher, Irvinestown 500k £1440, R Wilson, Baronscourt 665k £1890; 685k £1880, William Johnston, Lack 655k £1860; 675k £1850, T McKinley, Botera 535k £1510; 525k £1480, C Starrs, Fintona 560k £1560, F Ferris, Leglands 635k £1730; 710k £1880, M Murray, Dungannon 485k £1560; 455k £1420; 465k £1410, N Daly, Omagh 410k £1310; 420k £1310, J Haughey, Creggan 460k £1450; 390k £1130, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 430k £1350; 480k £1500, King Farms, Knockmoyle 335k £1140 and K P Maguire, Leggs PO 325k £1030; 365k £1100; 310k £960.
Heifers
Paul Slane, Carrickmore 715k £1780; 555k £1540, S Hannigan, Dromore 670k £1710; 395k £1130 (2), A Kelly, Carrickmore 765k £1710, William Doherty, Strabane 610k £1680; 630k £1600, William Johnston, Lack 595k £1620; 635k £1610; 605k £1600; 570k £1580, I R Smith, Cookstown 615k £1610; 590k £1600; 535k £1510, N Tierney, Dungannon 510k £1500; 470k £1400, L Floyd, Castlederg 505k £1470; 540k £1540; 490k £1460, M McCauley, Drumquin 525k £1500, R Giles, Brackey 565k £1570, V Laughlin, Gortin 510k £1400; 525k £1440 and £1430, J P McMackin, Sion Mills 525k £1440; 480k £1510, L McKinley, Trillick 530k £1450; 490k £1460, C O’Hagan, Eskra 455k £1490; 435k £1390, J W McCay, Castlederg 470k £1410, J Campbell, Dromore 500k £1490, P Donnelly, Foremass 485k £1440, O Donnelly, Dromore 500k £1520; 455k £1350; 410k £1210, I Fraser, Tirquin 410k £1200; 380k £1100, S Donnelly, Bellisle 410k £1200, W J Patterson, Striff 495k £1430, D Gallagher, Irvinestown 375k £1060 and W Nixon, Donemana 525k £1400.
Fat cows
R N Scott, Killymore 640k £262; 710k £235; 570k £196, E Elkin, Omagh 670k £260; 510k £248, E O’Neill, Errigal 750k £250; 760k £240; 880k £226, C Devine, Strabane 620k £248; 640k £242; 610k £218, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 860k £239; 870k £234, R Donnelly, Dromore 610k £212, P G McEnhill, Scraghey 540k £210, J Gormley, Carrickmore 700k £209, B Campbell, Beragh 740k £198, F Gormley, Sixmilecross 610k £196 and J Allen, Fyfin 710k £192.
Dropped calves
J Curran, Dromore £555 Belgian Blue bull; £500 Belgian Blue heifer, C McCarron, Dromore £540 Limousin bull, Jas Smyth, Fintona £510 Limousin bull, J Sproule, Strabane £490 and £445 Belgian Blue heifers, Jas Henderson, Trillick £480; £465 and £450 Hereford bulls, A McFarland, Omagh £475 Belgian Blue bull; £430 Belgian Blue heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £470 and £450 Fleckveih bulls, J Maguire, Trillick £420 Limousin bull, C Caldwell, Killen £415 Aberdeen Angus bull, Peter Crumley, Bready £410 and £390 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Ryan, Kinmore £390 Limousin bull, C McGinley, Ballygawley £375 Charolais heifer and J Teague, Dromore £370 Simmental bull.