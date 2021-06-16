Increased numbers of calves and cows at Omagh Mart, prices to £1550
A smaller entry of store and beef cattle, but increased numbers for calves and cows.
Bullocks
J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 560k £1300; 625k £1345, T Young, Killen 595k £1340; 600k £1320, Shane McCullagh, Cranagh 520k £1100; 590k £1255; 720k £1520, Margaret Moss, Castlederg 420k £1120; 450k £1140; 385k £965, S Buchannon, Drumquin 435k £1100; 480k £1170, Kildress Farmer, 375k £1030; 445k £1100; 410k £1060, A Sproule, Kesh 320k £800, G O’Neill, Strabane 350k £820; 380k £855 and P Flanagan, Strabane 335k £735, S McKinley, Omagh 390k £835.
Heifers
Martin Gallen, Scraghey 570k £1450, M McCrossan, Seskinore 615k £1440; 670k £1550; 695k £1530, M Donnelly, Dromore 665k £1470; 515k £1130; 520k £1120, R J Gormley, Carrickmore 475k £1110; 445k £1050; 450k £1050, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 490k £1140, R Aiken, Omagh 445k £1030 and S Millar, Newtownstewart 440k £950; 490k £1010.
Fat cows
H Gallagher, Mountfield 760k £196; 810k £188, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 510k £188, K McFadden, Mountfield 680k £186, C O’Neill, Tirquin 730k £185, B P Devine, Glenmornan 600k £176, J Woods, Beragh 680k £170, R McFarland, Crosh 680k £169, Ivan Lecky, Sion Mills 670k £168 and M McCullagh, Carrickmore 650k £167.
Friesian bulls
R Irwin, Ardstraw 770k £149, H Kee, Strabane 710k £135; 570k £132, P J Mullan, H Kee, Strabane 710k £135; 570k £132, P J Mullan, Tattyreagh 740k £138, H O’Neill, Dromore 640k £132 and T Patrick, Drumlegagh 670k £131.
Sucklers
Sucklers sold to a ceiling of £1860 paid to F Coyle, Castlederg for a Limousin heifer with Simmental bull calf at foot.
Weanlings
B McMenamin, Drumquin £860 Limousin bull, local farmer £750 Charolais bull and N McNulty, Dromore £705 Charolais bull; £690 Charolais heifer.
Dropped calves (237)
A McFarland, Omagh £530; £490 and £470 Aberdeen Angus bulls, C A Logan, Drumragh £525 Charolais bull, W Fulton, Bready £510 Aberdeen Angus bull, B P Devine, Glenmornan £505 Charolais bull, H Owens, Brackey £470 Aberdeen Angus bull, J Marshall, Omagh £455 Aberdeen Aberdeen Angus bull; £410 Aberdeen Angus heifer, M Rafferty, Galbally £445 Belgian Blue bull; £420 Aberdeen Angus heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £440 Simmental bull, T Patrick, Drumlegagh £415 Simmental bull, J Maguire, Trillick £405 Limousin bull, J McAleer, Fecarry £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, William Wilson, Killybrack £395 Belgian Blue bull, B Stewart, Castlederg £395 Belgian Blue heifer, C Conlin, Trillick £395 Charolais bull, F N McGarvey, Dunmoyle £395 Limousin bull and R G Wilson, Kilskeery £390 Belgian Blue heifer.