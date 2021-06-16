Increased numbers of calves and cows at Omagh Mart, prices to £1550

News you can trust since 1963

Steers selling to £1,400 at Armoy Mart

Bullocks selling to £1,190 at Swatragh Mart

Clarifying the rules for young tractor drivers

Beef cows selling to a high of £2235.10 at Clogher Mart

13 teenagers take calves home to rear in ABP’s agri-skills contest

13 teenagers take calves home to rear in ABP’s agri-skills contest

Calved heifers selling to £1820 at Markethill Mart

GB to NI - Cattle and sheep movements update for members

Record trade for ewes at Saintfield Mart, prices to £196

A McFarland, Omagh £530; £490 and £470 Aberdeen Angus bulls, C A Logan, Drumragh £525 Charolais bull, W Fulton, Bready £510 Aberdeen Angus bull, B P Devine, Glenmornan £505 Charolais bull, H Owens, Brackey £470 Aberdeen Angus bull, J Marshall, Omagh £455 Aberdeen Aberdeen Angus bull; £410 Aberdeen Angus heifer, M Rafferty, Galbally £445 Belgian Blue bull; £420 Aberdeen Angus heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £440 Simmental bull, T Patrick, Drumlegagh £415 Simmental bull, J Maguire, Trillick £405 Limousin bull, J McAleer, Fecarry £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, William Wilson, Killybrack £395 Belgian Blue bull, B Stewart, Castlederg £395 Belgian Blue heifer, C Conlin, Trillick £395 Charolais bull, F N McGarvey, Dunmoyle £395 Limousin bull and R G Wilson, Kilskeery £390 Belgian Blue heifer.

Sucklers sold to a ceiling of £1860 paid to F Coyle, Castlederg for a Limousin heifer with Simmental bull calf at foot.

H Gallagher, Mountfield 760k £196; 810k £188, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 510k £188, K McFadden, Mountfield 680k £186, C O’Neill, Tirquin 730k £185, B P Devine, Glenmornan 600k £176, J Woods, Beragh 680k £170, R McFarland, Crosh 680k £169, Ivan Lecky, Sion Mills 670k £168 and M McCullagh, Carrickmore 650k £167.