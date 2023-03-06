Industry awards presented to CAFRE equine students at Enniskillen campus
The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise enjoys close connections with, and the goodwill of, industry supporters.
This year at Enniskillen campus staff and students were delighted to welcome bursary and scholarship providers onto campus to present financial awards to equine students.
On the day a total of £28,000 was awarded to Higher Education students studying on Ulster University validated equine programmes.
Mrs Jane Elliott, Acting Head of Equine Branch, commended the 18 sponsoring organisations for “recognising the value of education to the equine industry” by providing bursaries to first year Higher Education students at Enniskillen campus.
Mrs Elliott noted that many of the organisations have been long standing supporters of the CAFRE bursary programme.
She commented: “We are delighted to have the support of a new bursary sponsor this year, Ulster Carpets.
“I am also pleased that Godolphin are awarding a scholarship to a second year student, studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management programme. This will support the student to spend a year gaining valuable industry experience between the second and third year of the degree programme, to work to achieve a Diploma in Professional Practice.”
The college extends a sincere thank you to all the organisations for their continued support and involvement in industry partnerships at CAFRE, whether through financial support programmes, hosting visits, providing guest lecturers, offering work placements or attending campus events.
If you are leaving school soon and interested in studying for an equine qualification, book now to attend the course open day on Saturday 25 March at Enniskillen.
For further information visit the website at www.cafre.ac.uk