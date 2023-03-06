The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise enjoys close connections with, and the goodwill of, industry supporters.

This year at Enniskillen campus staff and students were delighted to welcome bursary and scholarship providers onto campus to present financial awards to equine students.

On the day a total of £28,000 was awarded to Higher Education students studying on Ulster University validated equine programmes.

Mrs Jane Elliott, Acting Head of Equine Branch, commended the 18 sponsoring organisations for “recognising the value of education to the equine industry” by providing bursaries to first year Higher Education students at Enniskillen campus.

Mrs Elliott noted that many of the organisations have been long standing supporters of the CAFRE bursary programme.

She commented: “We are delighted to have the support of a new bursary sponsor this year, Ulster Carpets.

“I am also pleased that Godolphin are awarding a scholarship to a second year student, studying on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management programme. This will support the student to spend a year gaining valuable industry experience between the second and third year of the degree programme, to work to achieve a Diploma in Professional Practice.”

The college extends a sincere thank you to all the organisations for their continued support and involvement in industry partnerships at CAFRE, whether through financial support programmes, hosting visits, providing guest lecturers, offering work placements or attending campus events.

If you are leaving school soon and interested in studying for an equine qualification, book now to attend the course open day on Saturday 25 March at Enniskillen.

For further information visit the website at www.cafre.ac.uk

1 . INFL-06-03-23-Downpatrick Racecourse Judith Todd-NIRupload CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Certificate in Higher Education student Judith Todd (Dromore, Co Down) receives a bursary from Ruth Morrison, Downpatrick Racecourse. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . INFL-06-03-23-Aga Khan Charlotte Agar-NIRupload On behalf of The Aga Khan Stud, Dr Dean Harron (ITBA) presents a bursary to Foundation Degree in Equine Management student Charlotte Agar (Tullow) at the Enniskillen Campus Bursary event. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . INFL-06-03-23-Horse Sport Ireland Emma McNeill-NIRupload Sonja Egan, Horse Sport Ireland, presents a bursary to Enniskillen Campus BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management student Emma McNeill (Virginia). Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . INFL-06-03-23-Ballylinch Stud Alex Gilheany-NIRupload On behalf of Ballylinch Stud, Paul Keane (The Curragh Racecourse) presents a bursary to BSc (Hons) Degree Equine Management student Alex Gilheany, (Strandhill) at the Enniskillen Campus Bursary event. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales