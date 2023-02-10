The Northern Ireland sheep industry taskforce has launched its vision for the future.

The taskforce is made up of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association, Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association, the Livestock and Meat Commission, National Sheep Association and Ulster Wool.

The report underlines the importance of sheep production to the NI economy and identifies how it could be supported to deliver much more. It calls for collaboration between government, meat processors and farmers, to ensure the industry has a stable and sustainable future as a key part of the rural economy.

Commenting at the Stormont launch of the report, UFU deputy president and taskforce chair, John McLenaghan, said: “It has been a privilege to lead a group with so much energy and drive. The report provides a framework for achieving our vision around a stimulus programme to encourage capital investment, the adoption of best practise to boost resilience, animal productivity, skill development and a continuing reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.”

Mr McLenaghan said that, in the past year, sheep producers have felt the impact of rising costs, adding to the pressure to find workable solutions for a sector that is vital for the environment and the rural economy.

“We need resilience, increased productivity, and environmental sustainability. Success depends on operating within a properly functioning supply chain and effective and directly targeted support,” he added.

The National Sheep Association regional development officer, Edward Adamson, commented: “This report, if adopted, will give the sheep industry a much-needed stimulus and help to move the sector on a pathway towards a more efficient and environmental friendly future.”

Livestock and Meat Commission chief executive, Ian Stevenson, said sheep farming is “part of the fabric of NI agriculture”, with almost four in 10 farm businesses contributing to sheep production.

“At a very fundamental level, the sector supports primary producers and their families, but also generates employment throughout the supply chain and the wider economy,” he stated.

“LMC is committed to working with industry stakeholders to enhance productivity while meeting attainable sustainability targets. Supporting the vision of the sheep industry taskforce will help build resilient and dynamic farm businesses, in turn safeguarding this vital sector for future generations.”

Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association chairman, James Lowe, added: “NIAPA is committed to supporting our primary producers and enhancing their sustainability targets. Sheep production is a major contributor to the NI economy and I urge the future agriculture minister to seriously consider the taskforce's report recommendations, helping to drive forward a sustainable NI sheep industry.”

The UFU deputy president and taskforce chair urged the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to give serious consideration to the recommendations around targeted support.

Mr McLenaghan continued: “As a taskforce, we have outlined our case for a sector that can deliver more for the environment and the economy. Now we need action to ensure delivery.”

The taskforce would like to thank the many individuals who gave their time over the last number of months. Their input was invaluable helping to compile the report and recommendations. The taskforce would also like to thank Stuart Ashworth who helped facilitate the taskforce, compiling the report on its behalf.

