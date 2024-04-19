Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual week-long event, which takes place from 23-30 April, celebrates the versatility and remarkable taste of beef, as well as highlighting the unwavering commitment of local farmers who work diligently to produce beef to world leading standards.

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) will partner with the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), ABP and Asda to share the positive farm to fork journey of NIFQA beef with consumers across the province.

Commenting, LMC chief executive, Colin Smith, said: “LMC is delighted to have the support of UFU, ABP and Asda in championing locally produced, wholesome and sustainable NIFQA beef.

Industry representatives pictured promoting NI Beef Week (from left) Janice Gibson, Asda, Colin Smith, LMC, Trevor Somerville, UFU and Keith Williamson, ABP Linden. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

“Over 18,000 beef and sheep farmers are at the very heart of the agriculture industry here. The sector punches well above its weight, contributing £1.7billion annually to the economy and acting as a core provider of employment. NI Beef Week provides us with an occasion to celebrate and promote the beef sector, profile the farm to fork journey and encourage consumers to cook and enjoy beef dishes.”

Throughout the course of NI Beef Week, the Commission will lead an array of promotional activity.

Colin explained: “We will kick off the week with a digital campaign aimed at reinforcing the environmental and nutritional attributes of beef. This online campaign will be supported by a press partnership with Belfast Live. We will also host retail sampling events on Friday 26 April at Asda Antrim and Saturday 27 April at Asda Portadown, where accompanied by stakeholder representatives, we will invite consumers to sample freshly cooked beef dishes and learn more about the world leading quality credentials of NIFQA beef. In store demonstrations will begin from 11.30am each day, so, if you’re in the area please come along.”

UFU president, David Brown, said: “We are delighted to be working with LMC, ABP and ASDA this year to promote Beef Week. Farmers across Northern Ireland produce safe, nutritious, climate friendly beef that supports a vibrant ecosystem and thriving rural economy, but it is important that we recognise the farm families behind the products and the daily work that is being done benefiting everyone in society.

“By working together, we can ensure every element of the beef supply chain in Northern Ireland is covered, tailoring our content for the public. We hope that by creating more transparency, it will help consumers to value local produce and encourage them to choose Northern Ireland Quality Assured Beef when buying and also to consider their choices when eating out.”

Keith Williamson of ABP Linden commented: “ABP is delighted once again to lend its support to this important initiative and to collaborate with our industry partners. We will be availing of our relationship with post-primary schools through our ABP Angus Youth Challenge competition to encourage participants to get involved and celebrate the great taste and provenance of NIFQA Beef during NI Beef Week.”

Joe McDonald, Head of Corporate Affairs, Asda NI, added: “Asda is delighted to back the drive to promote Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef, and we welcome this chance to work alongside our industry partners to share the farm to fork message.

