INEOS Automotive signs three-year partnership with Badminton Horse Trials

The three-year partnership will see a fleet of Grenadier 4X4s provide support for the event, which has been held at the world-famous Badminton Estate in Gloucestershire for 75 years.

Visitors to the 2024 event, being held from Wednesday 8 until Sunday 12 May, will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Grenadier and experience first-hand the vehicle’s go-anywhere capabilities and modern driving dynamics on the estate’s very own off-road course.

INEOS Automotive Limited was formed in 2017. In 2022 the INEOS Grenadier was launched: a truly global 4X4 built from the ground up that combines rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour.

INEOS Grenadier - official vehicle supplier to Badminton Horse Trials. (Pic: INEOS)

The Grenadier is the ideal companion for those in the equestrian industry who need a hard-working vehicle that still provides modern comfort and refinement.

The Grenadier’s 3.5-tonne towing capacity is available with both civilian and commercial towing attachments, and with more than 2,000 litres of load space it is perfect for carrying equipment and towing heavy trailers over the roughest terrain.

To improve safety, handling and driveability, Trailer Stability Assist comes as standard.

Tom Johnson, Head of UK, MENA and Ireland for INEOS Automotive, said: “We are excited to be involved in the Badminton Horse Trials as we’ve had so much interest in the Grenadier from people in the sector.

“The vehicle is the perfect combination of refined and robust for drivers who depend on their vehicle in different environments, it can handle tough rural conditions, has great towing capability but also has the modern comfort and refinement today’s drivers expect.”

Jane Tuckwell, Event Director of the Badminton Horse Trials, added: “We are very grateful to INEOS Automotive for their support of Badminton Horse Trials and much look forward to seeing the Grenadier 4X4s in action during the event.”