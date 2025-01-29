INFWnews-30-1-25-lead-NIR

dfdfd

FARM Minister Andrew Muir, together with a host of industry representatives, have pledged to address the poor cancer care faced by farmers.

At an event held his week at Stormont, organised by The Farming Community Network (FCN) in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Supp ort, the additional risks faced by those in rural communities from failing to receive an early diagnoses was sharply brought into focus.

Some of the signs and symptoms of cancer, such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue, can be missed or overlooked as being ‘part of the job’ in rural industries such as farming and forestry – compounded by a lack of local facilities.

Mr Muir, together with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and stakeholders including representatives from Ulster Farmers’ Union, CAFRE, the Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster, National Sheep Association, Lantra and NIAPA, confirmed their support for the #NipItInTheBud campaign, which is helping to raise awareness of cancer risks, signs and symptoms in farming, rural and migrant worker communities and to identify barriers these groups can uniquely face in accessing cancer support services.

The event, introduced by East Antrim MLA Danny Donnelly, included a ‘fireside chat’ led by FCN’s National Manager (Northern Ireland) Caitriona Crawford which featured FCN/Macmillan Programme Officer George Doherty, who spoke openly about his bowel cancer diagnosis and treatment, telling the audience: “I am alive today because my cancer was diagnosed at an early stage”.

Dr Jude McCann, Chief Executive Officer of The Farming Community Network, highlighted the power of both community and collaboration in helping to improve cancer support.

Jude said: “As well as ‘cancer’, there are two other ‘C’ words we would like to highlight today. The first is ‘Community’ – and making sure that we give our farming, rural and migrant communities a platform to have their voices heard, and to do whatever we can to improve the services and support available to these groups.

“The second is ‘Collaboration’ – we cannot do this alone, and we are humbled that so many of you have joined us here today to consider how we can work together to create better healthcare outcomes for people living in rural areas of Northern Ireland.

“We hope that you will join FCN and Macmillan in our work to improve the support available to people living with cancer in farming and rural communities across the UK.”

The UK-wide #NipItInTheBud campaign by FCN and Macmillan Cancer Support provides a range of useful resources for agri-businesses, colleges, community groups, businesses, employers and others to download or circulate – some focused on raising awareness of specific cancers that farmers in particular can be more at-risk of developing, such as skin cancer, prostate cancer or lung cancer.

Other oganisations at the event included NI Cancer Registry, Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), NIVA, Ulster Bank, IAgrM, GAA, Foyle Meats, the Orange Order, Cancer Focus, The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, Farm Families Health Checks, RUAS, Stronger Together, Rural Action, Action Cancer, Rural Support, HSENI, the , Swell Fermanagh, the Church of Ireland and the Presbyterian Church.

The Farming Community Network (FCN) is a voluntary organisation and charity that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people in farming and ‘walk with’ people at times of difficulty and change.