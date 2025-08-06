Innovation drives Belfast’s globally successful premium spirits enterprise

Ryan McFarland, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at Drinksology Kirker Greer.

KIRKER Greer, an international developer and supplier of a range of spirits to more than 50 global markets, was named ‘Distributor of the Year’ at the prestigious 2025 London Spirit Competition.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This influential award recognises the Belfast-based company's excellence in brand creation, consistent quality, and exceptional execution across its portfolio, which includes brands like Jawbox Irish Gin, Ukiyo Japanese Gin and Born Irish Whiskey.

The win highlights Kirker Greer’s distinctive approach to distribution, blending authenticity with market agility. The progressive enterprise is part of Drinksology Kirker Greer, also in Belfast, a business that includes successful designing of bars and brand-building expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Distributor of the Year signifies Kirker Greer’s success in the global spirits distribution industry, emphasising its brand-building capabilities and market reach.

The company says its extensive and successful portfolio emphasises “accessible premium” spirits, appealing to both on-trade and off-trade consumers.

“Kirker Greer has significantly expanded its global presence, with brands listed in over 50 countries, and continues to grow through partnerships and strategic market entry,” according to the company.

Kirker Greer Spirits is a Certified B Corporation, demonstrating its commitment to social and environmental performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The globally significant accreditation comes from the B Labs operation, a non-profit organisation founded in 2006 in the US to promote sustainability worldwide and to create value for society.

B-Corp involves emphasis on meticulously choosing the best quality ingredients and materials, from the beginning to end of the product. Quality is supporting and using organically farmed ingredients where possible.

According to B Lab UK: “Businesses that have become B Corps are rewarded with ‘committed and motivated employees’, increased customer loyalty, higher levels of innovation and market leadership.”

Kirker Greer is known for its design-led thinking and purpose-driven partnerships. The company’s portfolio includes brands like Ukiyo Japanese Gin, Born Irish Whiskey, Jawbox Irish Gin, and Bowsaw American Whisky which showcases “a diverse range of premium spirits”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being named Distributor of the Year at the 2025 London Spirits Competition marked more than just a feather in the cap for the independent Belfast-based company – it was a moment of recognition for “a distinctive model built over years of design thinking, brand storytelling, and disciplined commercial strategy, says the company.

Founded in 2009 and still 100 per cent independently owned, Kirker Greer has grown from its bar-design roots into a globally respected spirits company, with a portfolio that stretches across 10 categories and four continents.

Kirker Greer Spirits has cultivated a diverse portfolio spanning 10 spirit categories across four continents.

Ryan McFarland, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at Drinksology Kirker Greer, in a recent interview, explained that the company’s approach is “anchored in one core idea: accessible premium”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to give consumers something that feels special, well-crafted, and rooted in provenance without pricing them out. That’s a global macro trend we’ve built around, and it holds true whether we’re talking about Japanese gin, Irish whiskey, or Mexican agave.

“Because of our background designing bars and building brand experiences around the world, we’ve developed a deep understanding of how people emotionally connect with spirits in different settings. That insight, combined with years of distribution experience, has helped us create brands that are structured, emotionally resonant, and commercially viable, yet flexible enough for partners to localise messaging where it matters,” he adds.

An in-house creative studio plays a major role. “We’ve built a brand asset portal that our global distributors can access, giving them everything they need while allowing for tailored executions in-market. It’s about maintaining control of the brand’s identity while giving our partners the tools to make meaningful, local connections. That’s how we unify such a broad portfolio under a single, agile ethos,” he continues.

“Balancing innovation with authenticity is one of the most important and rewarding parts of what we do. With brands like Ukiyo, Born Irish, and Jawbox, it always starts with a sense of place and purpose. Consumers today, particularly younger and more globally aware drinkers, aren’t just buying what’s in the bottle – they’re buying into a brand’s identity, values, and story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Kirker Greer, cultural relevance is key. Whether that means working with traditional Japanese distillation techniques for Ukiyo or tapping into the raw, contemporary voice of Born Irish Whiskey, it ensures every brand has a meaningful and authentic narrative at its core.

“Innovation, then, isn’t about gimmicks; it’s about finding new ways to express that authenticity. Whether through design, serve, or channel strategy, we stay culturally attuned while always grounding our brands in a sense of truth. That’s what sets them apart in a crowded marketplace.”