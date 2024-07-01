Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Provita Animal Health, based in Co Tyrone, is a biotechnology animal health innovator involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of natural and sustainable animal health solutions globally.

Provita developed Protect for Calves a totally unique product, in the sense that it is the only veterinary probiotic to be authorised and licensed by the VMD for calf scour.

Calf scour causes significant long-term productivity and animal welfare problems. “Clinical calf scour affects about 14% herds,” says Dr Barragry, a Professor in Pharmacology and Therapeutics. “Around one in seven calves will have scour and perhaps die from it. Every single calf with scour could infect around five others, so there can be a cascade effect through the herd. There are two issues: immunologically compromised calves and high environmental contamination.

“It has been shown that calves that receive antibiotics pre-weaning never do as well as those that do not. Secondly, calf scour has a relationship with pneumonia. Calves with scour appear to be around 20 times more likely to get pneumonia, and if they get it, it stunts them for good because the lungs never fully recover. This is very widespread and is something that has to be prevented rather than treated – once you get to the treatment stage the damage is already done.”

Provita Protect for Calves

Provita Protect is an oral supplement that provides high-level multi-strain probiotic bacteria. Dr Barragry explains: “Within the intestine there are two categories of microorganism – beneficial microorganisms known as commensals and disease-causing pathogens. The more commensals there are the better because they displace the pathogens and they also neutralise the toxins of the pathogens.” Provita Protect infuses commensal bacteria into the gut to populate it with beneficial bacteria and “essentially crowd out the pathogens”. It is now known that a healthy gut, or microbiome, not only governs gut health, it also governs immunity. “It seems to be immune signalling from the commensals of the gut to the other body compartments”

Results from calf field trials for product registration for Provita Protect:

83% less incidence of calf scour

70% less incidence of calf respiratory disease

Provita Protect administered to calf

78% less incidence of scour and pneumonia

+31% increase in Average Daily Gain (ADG)

+10% higher weights at weaning

Provita Protect on local NI beef farm

Cool Brae Farm near Kircubbin in County Down, Northern Ireland, is home to highly respected, award-winning livestock producer Sam Chesney. He manages a herd of Limousin suckler cows mated to British Blue and Limousin sires, which gives him the option of finishing animals for beef or selling them as stores and replacement suckler heifers. He has also incorporated Angus bloodlines into the herd due to the growing commercial demand for this particular type of crossbred animal.

Sam’s impressive attention to every aspect of his business – using accurate data costs and benchmarking in order to guide the development of his production system and invest in inputs – is key to his success. Giving every newborn calf the best possible start to life is a top priority for Sam.

“The calves receive Provita Protect as soon as they are born. Experience with the product has confirmed that it significantly reduces the incidences of scour. In the event of any calf coming down with the problem, we have found that it is much easier cured. I would heartily recommend its use to any dairy or suckler herd owner. We have not had any serious cases of scour in nine years; it’s one less stress during calving.”