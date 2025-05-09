‘Inspirational’ students awarded scholarships at Harper Adams University

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some £654,000 worth of Scholarships awarded to “inspirational” students at Harper Adams have been unveiled at the university’s 2025 Scholarship Presentation.

The event marks a year of work for both The Harper Adams University Development Trust and each of the Scholars involved.

The event marks a year of work for both The Harper Adams University Development Trust and each of the Scholars involved.

It offers students, sponsors, donors, university employees and trustees a moment where they can take stock, mark their achievements – and celebrate.

In total, 180 scholarships were awarded to 152 scholars at the event and overall, this year has seen £654,000 worth awarded. This is a further year-on-year rise in the total value awarded, and overall £2,825,000 worth of scholarships been awarded over the past half decade.

Development Trust chairman Richard Hambleton told attendees: “Having been involved in some of the interviews, I can say that our students really are an inspiration who never cease to impress, and I am confident that the future of all respective industries will be in good hands.

“Therefore, I would like to give my sincere thanks to all our donors, whose support of our students, at the very start of their careers, is simply invaluable.

“Many of our sponsors have been involved in the scholarship programme for a number of years, and we are grateful for your loyalty, but we are delighted that we have also welcomed 10 new sponsors this year.

“All of your support is hugely appreciated.”

Among the new Scholarships announced this year were:

The Appleton Potato Mart Scholarship

The BASE UK MRes Scholarship

The Butchers’ and Drovers’ Charitable Institution PhD Studentship

The David Lewis Davies Entry Scholarship

The Felix Thornley Cobbold Agricultural Trust Bursary

The John Oldacre/Silcock Fellowship PhD Scholarship

The Meadowland Poultry Scholarship

The Royal Entomological Society Scholarship

The Wakeham Petary Final Year Scholarship

The Worshipful Company of Butchers MRes Scholarship

Each of the Scholarships provided on the day includes funding which covers a variety of purposes.

This can include the helping fund research projects for final year students, to conference costs for those students visiting or presenting at events, as well as university fees or the cost of living expenses. With a range of industry partners working with the Development Trust, many also involve paid work placements with the Sponsor or a related company.

Harper Adams director of development and alumni relations Doris Taylor said: “The support our sponsors offer really does make a difference for our scholars throughout the year – and beyond.

“For so many of our students, their scholarship is a further step towards their chosen career – and it is thanks to our sponsors’ backing that they are able to forge ahead and shape their destiny.”

Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan added: “Seeing our Scholars and Sponsors coming together and celebrating their achievements always makes for a wonderful day.

“As Vice-Chancellor, I am forever grateful for the generosity of our sponsors, not only from a financial perspective but also with their time, knowledge and wisdom. Their investment in these Scholars really does pay off – for the scholar, for the sponsor, and for the wider industries we serve.

“I’d like to thank our scholars, sponsors, employees and partners – and of course, the development trust – for everything they have done to make today such a success.

“Many students face challenging circumstances, and we want to ensure that no student is prevented from starting or continuing their course for financial reasons.

“We look forward to working with existing and new donors to increase the number of entry and in-study scholarships as we move into our 125th birthday year in 2026.”