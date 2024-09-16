Insurance brokers receive specialist training to help farmers with mental health issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a leading independent insurance broker have received specialist mental health first aid training to encourage more farmers and agricultural workers to open up about their struggles.

The Big Farming Survey, a national research project conducted by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), revealed that 34 per cent of men in agriculture admitted they suffered from anxiety or depression, and 54 per cent of women experience stress or anxiety within farming.

H&H Insurance Brokers (HHIB), an independent insurance broker specialising in rural and agricultural business, enlisted the support of RABI to help identify signs of depression or stress in farmers, and learn how to start sensitive conversations about their mental health.

Account executives at HHIB this week received mental health first aid training from RABI which also included support for the trainee should they need it.

Sally Conner, senior regional manager for the North East at RABI, and Corinne Cooper, an account executive at HHIB for North Yorkshire and the North East

The mental health training programme was spearheaded by Corinne Cooper, who leads HHIB’s operations in North Yorkshire and into the North East, and will be rolled out across all the company’s geographies throughout the North of England, South of Scotland and Wales.

Senior regional manager for the North East at RABI, Sally Conner, said: “Typically, farmers feel isolated but don’t open up about their mental health struggles. We want them to know that it is ok to open up and talk about how they are feeling.

“What often gets overlooked is that women within a farming family take on a lot of stress as they often look after the household and business admin, but they feel like they’ve got nobody to turn to as they don’t want to pile extra worries on their partner and family.

“As the UK’s leading farming charity, we are on hand to support the farming community, and to have such incredible support from HHIB means that we can collaborate and really make a difference to their lives.

“Account executives at HHIB are in regular contact with farmers and their partners, and being able to spot the signs that somebody is struggling and beginning meaningful conversations is a fantastic way to show there is help out there and they should have the courage to access it should they ever need it.

“RABI is grateful for the support of Corinne and the HHIB team, and it helps us get the message to the farming community that you don’t have to suffer in silence.”

Providing support to farmers and agricultural workers experiencing mental health issues is something Corinne and the team at HHIB are passionate about.

Corinne said: “Farming can be a very lonely occupation, especially when you’re out at all hours, and we are keen to encourage more farmers to open up about their feelings and get the conversation going to remove the stigma attached to mental health.

“Receiving this mental health training will benefit our rural clients who feel isolated and unable to talk to their loved ones, and will make sure we can help them get the help they need to look after their mental, and physical, wellbeing.”

RABI runs a 24/7 helpline for farmers struggling with their mental health on 0800 188 4444. People can also request help by emailing [email protected] or by accessing a live chat function at www.rabi.org.uk.

RABI is one of three charities H&H Group, of which HHIB is part of, has selected to support throughout 2025. The other charities are the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI) and Growing Well.

HHIB works with farmers and businesses across the country and has offices in Northallerton, Durham, Hexham, Carlisle, Newtown St Boswells, Ruthin and Wrexham.