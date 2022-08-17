‘Intense grief’ after accident claims life of young lorry driver

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Green, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The one-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 8.20am [yesterday] morning, Tuesday 16 August.

“The man, who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.”

The Beltany Road remained closed to traffic yesterday with local diversion in place. The road was expected to remain closed overnight.

Sergeant Green continued: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 310 of 16/08/22.”

Meanwhile, local Alliance councillor, Stephen Donnelly, said he was “devastated” to learn of the young man’s death.