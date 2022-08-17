‘Intense grief’ after accident claims life of young lorry driver
Police are appealing for witnesses after a lorry driver in his 20s died following a road traffic collision on the Beltany Road, Omagh, yesterday.
Sergeant Green, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The one-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 8.20am [yesterday] morning, Tuesday 16 August.
“The man, who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.”
The Beltany Road remained closed to traffic yesterday with local diversion in place. The road was expected to remain closed overnight.
Most Popular
-
1
‘Intense grief’ after accident claims life of young lorry driver
-
2
Offers over £650,000 for 34 acre farm with extensive range of cattle sheds, silos and workshops
-
3
Road closed after serious traffic collision
-
4
Hunt master fined after cat is killed by pack of hounds
-
5
Wilson wins annual poultry industry award
Sergeant Green continued: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 310 of 16/08/22.”
Meanwhile, local Alliance councillor, Stephen Donnelly, said he was “devastated” to learn of the young man’s death.
“This will be a time of intense grief and loss for his family and friends and I know our whole community will come together in standing with them,” he added.