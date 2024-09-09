Intermediate heifer Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0594 wins the 2024 IMCS International Online Show

Overall reserve haltered champion and male champion was won by Brian O’Kane, Martinstown with his stock bull Woodbine Casper EX97 bred by Ciara and James White Co Wexford. Woodbine Casper is the highest classified bull in the Irish Moiled breed.

Organisers are indebted to GMG E-Farm Software who have very kindly sponsored the IMCS International virtual show.

GMG E-Farm Software have put up one year’s subscription for haltered and non-haltered champions and six months subscription for haltered and non-haltered reserve champions.

Reserve female and winner of the cow class in the haltered section was won by a young three-year-old cow Ravelglen Diamond 105 GP84 sired by Ravelglen Rocky bred and exhibited by Brian O’Kane.

Reserve male and junior bull winner in the haltered section was won by Curraghnakeely Sportsman 0633 bred by Nigel Edwards, Tempo sired by Thierafurth Dandy exhibited by N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley).

Judging the haltered section of the virtual online IMCS International Show was Chris Ball from Uttoxeter, England, Irish Moiled director in GB.

The judge commented: “It has been a great honour to be asked to judge the Haltered Section of the virtual IMCS International Show. My section included entries from senior bulls and cows down to the calf sections, both male and female and also included pairs and young handlers.

“I have been involved with the Irish Moiled breed for approaching 28 years. A time that has seen the Irish Moiled develop from being extremely rare to its present position as a breed with a great and sustainable future. This was brought home to me by the standard and quality of all the cattle entered and it is great credit to all the breeders and owners.

“Each class involved both photographs and videos and must have taken a considerable amount of time, both in haltering and photography. The largest class was the heifer calf class which contained16 entries, all great quality making this one of the most challenging experiences of my judging career.”

Results were as follows.

Cow class:

1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Diamond 105;

2nd Caroline Maxwell – Beechmount Daisy 6;

3rd N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Cherry 0573;

4th N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0543;

5th R&C Maxwell – Magheratimpany Maisy.

Senior Bull class:

1st Brian O’Kane – Woodbine Casper.

Intermediate Heifer class:

1st N&M Moilies - Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0594;

2nd N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Lily 0595;

3rd R&C Maxwell – Glassdrummond Crocus;

4th Eimer McGrath – Shanrahan Aisling.

Intermediate Bull class:

1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Tadgh.

Junior Heifer class:

1st N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Cherry 0632;

2nd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Ramona 422;

3rd N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0643;

4th N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Cherry 0641;

5th Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Kelly 0536.

Junior Bull class:

1st N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sportsman 0633;

2nd R&C Maxwell – Ravelglen Owney 2.

Heifer calf class:

1st N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Cherry 0651;

2nd N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0647;

3rd Robert Boyle – Beechmount Annalise;

4th Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Ramona 0584;

5th Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Ramona 0654.

Bull calf class:

1st N&M Moilies – Ballyreagh Edgar;

2nd Sean Hyland – Lisnolan Finn.

Pairs:

1st Caroline & Ryan Maxwell – Magheratimpany Bart & Deliah.

Young Handlers

Under 10:

Arthur Armour Age 2 with Tully Tulalah.

Over 10:

Shannon Hyland with Lisnolan Finn.

The overall champion, female champion and winner of the cow class in the non-haltered section was won by Beechmount Anne VG89 sired by Tyrone Firecracker bred and exhibited by Robert Boyle, Millisle.

Overall reserve champion, reserve female champion and second place winner in the cow class in the non-haltered section went to a five-year-old cow Linglass Bluebell VG87 sired by Aughnakealie Jammy bred and exhibited by Sally Crowe, Keiss, Scotland.

The non-haltered male champion and senior bull class winner was won by the stock bull of Robert Boyle, Ballylinney Lucky Star bred by Derek Steen, Moffat sired by Donardgrange Superstar and reserve male champion and second place winner in the bull class was won by the stock bull of Brian O’Kane, Glassdrummond Maestro EX92 bred by Sam Smiley, Ballynahinch, sired by Curraghnakeely Masterpiece EX94.

Judging the non-haltered section of the IMCS International virtual show was Mark Logan, estate manager of Clandeboye Estate, Bangor.

He commented: “It was once again a pleasure and a challenge to judge the non-haltered section of this competition. The quality of both the photographs and the videos are extremely important when it comes to placing these animals. It is important that during the video the animal is shown both standing and moving as this gives a much better indication of the animal’s conformation and locomotion.

“I was once again very impressed by the standard of animals forward and the depth in many of the classes. I felt that there were some outstanding class winners and indeed all the animals put forward are a credit to the breed and to their owners. I would congratulate all who entered this competition and encourage others to take part in the future.”

Results were as follows.

Cow class:

1st Robert Boyle – Beechmount Ann;

2nd Sally Crowe – Linglass Bluebell;

3rd Robert Boyle – Knowehead Luna;

4th Sam Smiley – Glassdrummond Cherry 97;

5th N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0507.

Senior Bull class:

1st Robert Boyle – Ballylinney Lucky Star;

2nd Brian O’Kane – Glassdrummond Maestro.

Intermediate Heifer class:

1st R&C Maxwell – Magheratimapany Poppy;

2nd Sam Smiley – Glassdrummond Cherry 128;

3rd Sam Smiley – Glassdrummond Cherry 127;

4th N&M Moilies – Burren Royal Pandora;

5th Brian O’Kane – Deerfin Theresa.

Intermediate Bull class:

1st Dermot McGeady – Dring Cuhulainn;

2nd Eamonn McCann – Carricknagallia Samson;

3rd Sally Crowe – Middlepark Hunter.

Junior Heifer class:

1st Sam Smiley – Glassdrummond Cherry 133;

2nd N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0624;

3rd N&M Moilies – Curraghakeely Penny-Lee 0628;

4th Dermot McGeady – Tullyarden Bridgeen.

Junior Bull class:

1st N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Maestro 2604.

Heifer calf class:

1st N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Cherry 0655;

2nd Brian O’Kane - Ravelglen Emerald 2;

3rd N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0650;

4th Dermot McGeady – Tullyarden Princess Macha;

5th Robert Boyle – Beechmount Bluebell 2.

Bull calf class:

1st Sam Smiley – Glassdrummond Maestro 2645;

2nd Sam Smiley - Glassdrummomd Nelson;

3rd Sam Smiley – Glassdrummond Maestro 2639;

4th Sam Smiley – Glassdrummond Maestro 2652;

5th R&C Maxwell – Magheratimpany Bart.

On behalf of the Irish Moiled Cattle Society, Michelle McCauley, chairperson thanked all the exhibitors from all three constituencies ROI, GB and NI for taking part.

Once again breeders have gone the extra mile to prepare their cattle to compete against each other in the only competition open to all three constituencies.

Thank you to judges Chris Ball and Mark Logan – both have a wealth of knowledge and experience in breeding and judging Irish Moileds – for judging all the classes and upwards of 100 entries.

A huge thank you to GMG E-Farm Software for their very kind sponsorship.

Finally, and not least, thank you to Sally Crowe who set up a new platform for the virtual show, making it much easier for both exhibitors to enter and Judges to judge.

Several prize winning animals entered in the virtual IMCS International Show have been entered for sale in the upcoming H & H Magnificent Moilie Online Sale taking place from Thursday 19 September and concluding on Saturday 21 September.

Full details and online catalogue will be released shortly on social media and the Irish Moiled Cattle Society website.

1 . International Irish Moiled Cattle Society Online Show Reserve female haltered champion - Ravelglen Diamond 105 (Brian O'Kane). (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . International Irish Moiled Cattle Society Online Show Overall and female Non-Haltered champion - Beechmount Ann (Robert Boyle). (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . International Irish Moiled Cattle Society Online Show Reserve male haltered Champion - Curraghnakeely Sportsman (N & M Moilies). (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales