International ploughing match aids Air Ambulance NI

Due to the pandemic restrictions this has been the first time since 2019, the Association have felt able to safely hold an International match and the delay certainly didn’t stop anyone from coming to support this great event.

There was an excellent turnout of ploughmen from all parts of the North and South of Ireland and spectators supporting this very successful and worthy match.

This year the NIPA decided to raise funds for Air Ambulance and the sum of £1,000 was raised for what has now become a very crucial service throughout the province.

Results are as follows: Conventional - 1st, Gary Simms (Donegal); 2nd Matthew Simms (Donegal); 3rd, Andrew Gill; 4th, Rodney Crawford; 5th, Kieran O’Neill; 6th Allan McAnally; 7th, Ian Simms.

Reversible - 1st, Liam O’Driscoll (Cork); 2, James Coulter; 3, Adrian Jamison.

Vintage Class - 1st, Mark Taggart; 2, Sam Loughrey; 3rd, Stanley Moffatt;

Classic Class - 1st William McCracken, 2nd Eamon Cusack; 3rd Dai Kennedy; 4th Robert Acheson.

Horse Class - 1st Victor Scott; 2nd Walter Milliken; 3rd Deaglan Ferris; 4th Coleman Cohan (ROI).

A huge thank you to all the competitors, spectators and all who helped make this event so successful and help raise money for the Air Ambulance and special thank you to Victor Scott who levelled the ground after the event and Mr Geoffrey Conn who very kindly granted the field for the event.