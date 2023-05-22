Introduction to Gamekeeping course is back and open for applications

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, along with the Irish Grouse Conservation Trust and supported by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, runs the course.

Nicola Warden, CAFRE Biodiversity Technologist, said: “The course will cover both the theory and practical elements of a wide range of game-related topics including the role of gundogs, methods and best practice in predator control, habitat management, game and rough shooting and wildfowling.

“The cost of the course includes BASC student membership, BASC Shotgun Safe Shot and Rifle Safe Shot assessments and certificates, along with a Level 2 certificate in Principles of Live Quarry Shooting which is accredited by City and Guilds.”

Gamekeeper, Merlin Becker, IGCT, discussing habitat management with students.

This part-time course is held over 11 days, predominantly on Fridays, spread across seven months, and starting in late September 2023. The course will be mainly based at CAFRE’s Glenwherry Hill Farm Centre. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age to be eligible. A sample timetable can be found on the CAFRE website.

Nicola added: “The number of places on the course are limited and applications can be made via the CAFRE training courses website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/introduction-to-gamekeeping/”

