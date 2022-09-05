Investigation into Co Armagh farm fire

“We attended the scene where fire crews were tackling the blaze which had spread across the property causing damaging five outbuildings and approximately 25 vehicles which were parked in the area.

“We are working to establish if the fire was started deliberately at this time, however, I would like to ask anyone who was in the area last night and who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who may have captured any suspicious person/persons in the area on their dashcam to call us at Ardmore on 101, and quote reference 109 05/09/22.”