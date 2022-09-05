Investigation into Co Armagh farm fire
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire in Newtownhamilton during the early hours of Monday 5th September which has caused substantial damage to a number of outbuildings and vehicles at a farm in the area.
Detective Inspector Celeste Simpson said: “Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service reported the blaze at Cullyhanna Road at around 1.45am.
“We attended the scene where fire crews were tackling the blaze which had spread across the property causing damaging five outbuildings and approximately 25 vehicles which were parked in the area.
“We are working to establish if the fire was started deliberately at this time, however, I would like to ask anyone who was in the area last night and who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who may have captured any suspicious person/persons in the area on their dashcam to call us at Ardmore on 101, and quote reference 109 05/09/22.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.