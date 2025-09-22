Investment of £3M into Specsavers stores provides more access to affordable eye and ear care across NI

Store partners at Specsavers Omagh, Donna Harbison and Emma Finn at the Showgrounds Retail Park outlet which recently undergone upgrades as part of the regional investment.

OVER the past two years, every local Specsavers store owner across Northern Ireland has invested in their business to bring even more accessible eye and ear care to their local communities.

There are now 24 Specsavers stores in Northern Ireland, with Specsavers Armagh opening in July this year, the result of a £850,000 investment from local owners Colm Campbell and JP Rice, who also own and run Specsavers Portadown and Craigavon.

Five stores have had investment from store partners to make their stores bigger, with three relocating to new sites to fulfill capacity demands and deliver the most up-to-date customer experience. Every other store has invested in making their store more comfortable, spacious and easier to navigate.

In total, £3 million has been invested across the region, with the total number of people employed by Specsavers in Northern Ireland growing to 679 in both full and part time employment.

This week marks National Eye Health Week, an annual campaign which aims to raise public awareness about the importance of good eye health and regular sight tests.

Darryl Marshall, Chair of Specsavers in Northern Ireland says the investment shows the brand’s commitment to the region and follows Specsavers’ long-term ambition and mission to change lives through better sight and hearing with consistent, high-quality care delivered by local experts.

He commented: “Specsavers operates under a unique joint venture partnership model, where each store is owned and run by local partners under the umbrella of a strong, known and trusted brand.

“While each of our local store partners aligns with Specsavers’ global mission, we also have the ability and commitment to make changes locally and that begins by continuing to invest in updating our facilities and services for our local customers, bringing innovation and accessibility through affordable eye and hearing care.”

Many of the local investments mean stores can offer even more clinics with dedicated hearing experts servicing every store through five hearing hubs in Northern Ireland. Specsavers Hearing Care colleagues deliver expert care ranging from checks to device fittings and ear wax removal clinics thanks to improved facilities and additional hear care rooms in-store.

Last week Doug & Mary Perkins, Specsavers founders, honoured Optometrist Paula Cunningham from Specsavers Connswater with the Doug Perkins Medal for Clinical Excellence, and the team from Specsavers Newtownards with the Mary Perkins Medal for Customer Excellence at a conference and celebration dinner in Birmingham.

In addition to the 24 retail stores in Northern Ireland, there are two Specsavers Home Visits teams delivering care for people who are unable to visit their local optician. The teams, which are serviced by four partners, provide essential care from routine eye tests to updating glasses prescriptions in every county.

In a landmark partnership with Simon Community, local Specsavers stores have supported people experiencing homelessness in their local communities by providing eye testing clinics at the charity’s accommodation services since 2024.

Darry continued: “The past two years has seen our store partners strengthen their links to their local communities in more ways than one, and we have provided an eye testing clinic in every one of Simon Community’s service accommodations. Alarmingly, 83% of peopled tested at these clinics had a pre-existing sight correction need, and had never seen an optician due to the barriers they face in accessing healthcare.

“Those people are now registered patients at their local Specsavers stores, while Simon Community and other local shelters and organisations are able to refer individuals to receive comprehensive eye tests, advanced OCT scans and prescription glasses.

“It is an honour for us to be able to provide this service, which will continue into 2026 and beyond.”