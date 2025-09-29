IoD Chair calls for expert-led Infrastructure Commission at annual dinner event

Pictured at the IoD NI’s annual dinner event are Colm Moane, Bank of Ireland, Heather White, IoD NI, John Hansen, IoD NI Chair, Sinéad Rocks, Channel 4, and Donna Traynor, who hosted the event.

THE Chair of the Institute of Directors, John Hansen, has set out a number of asks of the NI Executive while addressing the organisation’s annual dinner event in the Culloden Hotel.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the list was a call to establish an expert-led Infrastructure Commission as a way to unlock infrastructure as a key economic driver and to increase the focus on skills and infrastructure as a way to secure future potential.

Throughout his address, Mr Hansen commended the work of the NI Executive in finalising the programme for government, agreeing the budget, and launching the childcare subsidy scheme. He also pressed that more work still needed to be done to tackle the scale of the challenges which remain for businesses here to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asking for stability, sustainable growth and more proactive collaboration, the Chair of the IoD NI called again for the appointment of an EU Economic Envoy to deepen relationships and promote investment, do more to tackle the rise in economic inactivity and said that the absence of a published investment strategy remains a concern for business leaders.

The Chair also used the opportunity to encourage those in the room from across the worlds of business and policy to ramp up efforts to build a region that is economically vibrant, socially inclusive, environmentally sustainable and globally connected.

He said: “Like many business leaders, the IoD NI is committed to shaping a future where business success goes hand in hand with societal prosperity. We have the vision, but we need support from policy makers and decision takers to help us deliver on our plans.

“Our call this evening is for better engagement from our political leaders with the business community; help us deliver transformative projects, work with us to encourage our talented diaspora to return and support education so that we can continue to supply businesses here with a talented workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We firmly believe that responsible leadership is about purpose, people and progress, as well as profit, but the level of transformation required to unlock the region’s full potential requires greater levels of partnership and a stronger focus on delivery.

“As an organisation, the IoD in Northern Ireland are more than committed to this work and willing to collaborate with all partners and stakeholders on a greater scale. We are focused on delivering enhanced director training and improving our professional development offering, so that our leaders can continue to make a positive contribution to public life.”

On the night, guests also heard from Colm Moane, Associate Director, Corporate and Treasury, at Bank of Ireland, who returned as title sponsor of the event. Other associate sponsors included Arthur Cox and AbbeyAutoline.

Mr Moane told the room that he was encouraged to hear the IoD call for stronger partnerships across the business community:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a leading financial services partner, the Bank of Ireland team are well placed to help inform and support customers to navigate current challenges and seek new opportunities to grow and scale their businesses.

“But this is not something any organisation can achieve on its own, therefore it is vital that we continue to develop the spirit of collaboration seen at the IoD’s annual dinner event and work together to enable businesses and individuals to thrive.”

Belfast-born Sinéad Rocks was the key speaker on the night and told the audience how her career journey had led to her being appointed Channel 4’s Managing Director of Nations and Regions.

Local comedian and podcast host Shane Todd was also in attendance, providing after dinner entertainment to the crowd.

To find out about more upcoming events from the Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland visit www.iod.com/events