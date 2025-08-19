IoD NI launches autumn masterclass series to equip leaders for the future

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, Kirsty McManus, National Director, IoD NI, and Mike Dawson, People and Digital Transformation Officer, Belfast Harbour.

THE Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) has announced a new autumn leadership series in partnership with Belfast Harbour.

The IoD NI Autumn Director Masterclass will bring senior business leaders and directors together for an intensive half-day event offering cutting-edge insight and expert-led training sessions.

Taking place at the Belfast Harbour Office on Tuesday, October 14, from noon, the masterclass is designed to help decision-makers stay informed and ahead in today’s rapidly changing workplace.

As such, the event will explore three critical areas of change for many businesses: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, and Innovation.

Delegates will benefit from engaging presentations delivered by industry experts and come away with practical strategies and actionable insights to support sustainable growth and transformation within their organisations.

Keynote speakers include Mike Dawson, People and Digital Transformation Director at Belfast Harbour, who will lead the session on digital transformation, and Martin McKay, founder and Executive Chairman at Everway, who will guide attendees through the DEI workshop. Well-known journalist, broadcaster and podcast host Jim Fitzpatrick will host the event.

In addition to the three presentations, the 2025 recipient of the IoD NI’s Chair’s award in Excellence in Director and Board practice will also be revealed before the winner sits down for a fireside chat, sharing their own personal experiences with leadership and navigating an everchanging workplace. This prestigious accolade recognises outstanding leadership and significant contributions to the business community.

Kirsty McManus, National Director at IoD NI, said: “We are delighted to partner with Belfast Harbour to deliver what we hope will be a valuable and high impact event for local business leaders. The Masterclass reflects our commitment to helping directors to future-proof their organisations.

“With such a high calibre of speakers on board, we have every confidence that attendees will really benefit from this expert insight and bring back valuable learnings to their own place of work.”

Dr Theresa Donaldson CDir, Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, said: “Belfast Harbour is pleased to partner with the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland to deliver this important training event.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to driving sustainable economic growth across the region by supporting the continued upskilling and development of our business leaders.

“Belfast Harbour is an organisation which has become well known for its ambitious and pioneering work in the area of digital innovation and transformation, from adopting advanced automation and digital infrastructure, including a 5G private network, to the recent rollout of the Harlander autonomous vehicle within the Harbour Estate.

“Digital innovation is a key pillar of our 2025-29 ‘Advance Regional Prosperity’ Strategy, and we are proud to be able to share our knowledge and experience with attendees at this event.

“As the world of work continues to evolve, it is more important than ever to foster greater collaboration between industry experts and decision-makers. We believe that by creating space for knowledge sharing and leadership development, we can help businesses navigate change and seize new opportunities.”

The IoD NI Autumn Director Masterclass will take place at Belfast Harbour Office on Monday, October 14. For full details or to register attendance, visit www.iod.com/northernireland