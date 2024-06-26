Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster-based sheep and beef farmer, Nick Brown, is travelling to Omagh, to judge the Irish Beltex National Show, on Saturday, 6 July 2024.

Hailing from the Bronic Flock, Nick has 25 Pedigree Beltex ewes, as well as a commercial flock of 300 texel ewes and hoggets, along with 150 Swaledale ewes to breed NEMSA lambs.

A big fan of the Beltex breed for its shape and productivity, Nick uses a Beltex tup across his commercial texel flock, breeding tups and fat lambs. Nick farms in partnership with his wife Charlotte, with the help of three-year-old son Tommy. The family also have forty suckler cattle. Nick scans sheep in the winter months across the North West of England and into Scotland.

The Bronic Flock have had great success in the sale rings with their pedigree Beltex sheep. They achieved 12,000gns for a Shearling Tup, Bronic Highflyer at the Carisle Premier Sale in 2023.

Nick, Charlotte and Tommy Brown are pictured with their Shearling Tup, Bronic Highflyer, who sold at the Carlisle Premier Sale for 12,000gns. (Pic: Freelance)

The couple have also sold two home-bred ewes, which have gone on to produce top progeny for their new owner with Bronic Diva’s son, Curwen Hill George, selling for 18,000gns and Bronic Evie’s son, Curwen Hill Gilbert, selling for 20,000gns.

Speaking ahead of the Irish National Show, Nick said: “I am honoured to judge the Beltex classes at Omagh Show. I have been to Northern Ireland before on holiday and I am looking forward to getting back.

“In the ring I am after quality first and foremost, I want to see sheep with the big Beltex muscly body, who are very correct on their legs. A flashy head is the cherry on the top.”

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Chairman, Eddie O’Neill, added: “Our National Show is always a brilliant day out and opportunity to really showcase the Beltex breed.

“There is a great display of sheep and a lot of preparation goes in to getting them show ready. We are looking forward to welcoming Nick Brown and appreciate his expertise.

“I would also like to extend the Club’s gratitude to the sponsors Abbey Autoline, Galloway & MacLeod, P & M McKenna and Eco Egg Shell.”