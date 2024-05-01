Irish Farmers’ Association’s deputy president Alice Doyle appointed to Teagasc Authority
Alice Doyle farms at Ballyoughter, Gorey, Co Wexford, alongside husband Tom on their beef and tillage farm.
She is the current deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association and is the first woman to have been elected to that position. She previously served as chair of the IFA National farm family and social affairs committee.
A native of county Carlow, Alice Doyle was appointed to the Teagasc Authority and fills the position vacated by Brian Rushe, Carbury, Co Kildare.
Alice Doyle is a teacher by profession, working in a number of rural and urban schools in Carlow and Wexford, before being appointed as a school principal. Alice brings an extensive on-farm and off-farm skillset acquired over 30 years, to the Teagasc Authority.
Speaking at a meeting of the Teagasc Authority in Oak Park, Carlow, chairman of Teagasc, Liam Herlihy, welcomed Alice Doyle to the Teagasc Authority.
He said: “Alice brings a wealth of experience to our board, and I look forward to working with her in the coming years.
“Her knowledge of farming, rural and social issues and experience in education delivery, will be invaluable, as we guide the organisations activities to assist farmers and rural communities meet the challenges ahead, and create opportunities for rural areas to prosper.”
Liam Herlihy thanked Brian Rushe for his contribution to the Teagasc Authority.
He said: “I thank Brian for his significant contributions during his term on the authority, particularly on the advisory and education committee of the Teagasc Authority.”