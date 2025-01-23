Irish HSA to launch inspection campaign focusing on the safe handling of livestock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Irish Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a two-week farm safety inspection campaign on Monday 27th January with a focus on the safe management of livestock during calving season when the risk of injury to farmers increases significantly.

Over the last 10 years, 171 people have lost their lives in farming related work activity in Ireland. Of these fatalities, 36 involved livestock

Of the 36 fatalities involving handling of livestock 24 involved people aged over 65

Since 2020, 70% of livestock related occupational deaths were to people aged over 65 years

Over the last five years 72 people have lost their lives with 13 involving the handling of livestock

In 2024 there were 12 farming fatalities and 3 of which involved the handling of livestock

According to Darren Arkins, programme manager, Occupational Health with the Health and Safety Authority.

He said: “The agriculture sector can be a hazardous working environment, and we see from our recent review of fatal statistics that working with livestock continues to be a significant trigger in work-related fatalities on farms.

“Therefore, during calving season, it is critical to ensure risk assessments are carried out and appropriate safety controls are implemented to ensure you are safe during the busy calving season.”

Key questions to ask whilst working with livestock:

Are there safe systems when working with bulls?

Do you need help with workload? Are the extra resources trained and experienced?

Is there a plan in place to minimise the risk of animal attack?

Has an adequate physical barrier been established between the farmer and the freshly calved cow when tagging, treating, and handling calves?

Are facilities and procedures adequate for loading and unloading animals?

Are handling facilities including calving boxes adequate for your herd size?

Are vehicle operators trained and experienced?

Is there adequate lighting in the yard and in farm buildings?

Are you wearing arm length gloves and washable protective clothing and boots to avoid zoonotic infections during calving?

Many farmers suffer serious or fatal injuries while attending cows at calving time. Guidance, available on the HSA.ie, highlights the importance to never turn your back on cows with newborn calves as they may see you as a threat.

Work practices such as taking a newborn calf from a cow, hand milking, navel dipping, and stomach tubing pose a risk of injury.

It’s important to ensure barriers are in place and experienced farmers are involved in any handling of animals, ensuring young children are a safe distance from dangers.

Traffic management awareness is crucial when vehicles are being driven in the yard on dark frosty mornings and late in the evenings.

The HSA has recently published guidance on managing fatigue in farming which highlights the importance of rest and the dangers of suffering from fatigue during busy seasons.

Working long hours and prolonged night work increases the risk of accidents during busy times.

The HSA advise that if you are fatigued, you should seek assistance and get more rest and take appropriate breaks.

“We would urge all farmers to assess risk and if there is a need for more help on your farm, it’s imperative you seek it out.”

Please see links to further relevant guidance below:

Farm Safety during Calving

Farm Safety during Lambing

Safe Handling of Cattle on Farms

Safe Handling of Cattle on Farms Information Sheet

Guidance on Managing Fatigue with Farm Work

Essential Tractor Safety Checks

To avail of more advice and guidance material in relation to livestock and many other farm safety hazards visit the HSA website at www.hsa.ie.