Irish Minister announces the expansion of Connemara National Park and major investment

The Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan, TD, has this week announced the significant expansion of Connemara National Park.

The minister made the announcement while visiting his National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) team to turn the sod on extensive works to upgrade, improve and expand the walking trails in the Park, in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

The purchase by the NPWS of an additional 249 ha (615 acres) of land located within the townland of Tievebaun, Co Galway increases the size of Connemara National Park from 2055 ha to 2304 ha – an increase of over 12%.

This acquisition represents the most significant addition to the Park since it was first opened to the public in 1980.

Minister of State for Heritage, Nature and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan with Eugene Finnerty and Fiona Monaghan, Head of Product Development – Activities, Fáilte Ireland

The multi-million-euro investment in the walking trail network at Connemara National Park is part of NPWS’s strategic partnership with Fáilte Ireland and represents significant progress in delivering the Connemara Coast and Islands Destination Experience Development Plan which includes a set of sustainable activities to enhance the visitor experience at the park and strengthen shoulder/off-season visitation to the Connemara region.

Turning the sod at Tobartamnaigh, where a new trail is planned, Minister O’Sullivan said: “Connemara National Park is a very special place for nature, for the community and our cultural heritage.

“With its unique St Dabeoc’s Heath flora, the Park attracts many nature lovers, local and international visitors who enjoy spectacular views from the Twelve Bens, and appreciate the diversity of habitats, birds and wildlife found here.

“This acquisition by the State is a sign of our enduring commitment to preserve Connemara’s unique natural heritage. The internationally important habitats located within this site will be protected for visitors, for wildlife and for future generations to enjoy.”

Minister of State for Heritage, Nature and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan with Eugene Finnerty, Regional Manager Connemara National Park (NPWS)

He added: “As the park expands, I’m delighted to announce that there will be even more, and better walking trails for visitors through a partnership between the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Fáilte Ireland.

“This will bring new and improved experiences for visitors while ensuring that the Parks most precious habitats and wildlife are protected.”

The sod turning marks the first phase of a wider development in the area being delivered by the NPWS with support from Fáilte Ireland.

It marks the beginning of phase one of development aimed at doubling the park's trail network from just under 8km to over 16km across two key locations: the existing Letterfrack campus (phase 1) and a new entrance at the previously inaccessible area of the park at Mweelin (phase 2).

Minister of State for Heritage, Nature and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan launching the sod as he announced the expansion of Connemara National Park

Niall Ó Donnchú, director general with the NPWS said: “We believe that visitor experience can co-exist in harmony with nature conservation when it is undertaken in a sustainable way. The excellent NPWS team here at Connemara National Park will ensure that.

“By working in partnership with Fáilte Ireland we can deliver benefits for people and for nature.

“The expansion of the Park paves the way for new and improved experiences in nature, and this investment with Fáilte Ireland enables us to do that.”

Fiona Monaghan, head of product development – activities, Fáilte Ireland, said: “This exciting new development will open up new parts of Connemara National Park to visitors, providing more areas for exploration and ensuring that the park is accessible and inclusive for everyone.

“By developing new trails, including an 'all accessible' trail and sensory spur, we are enhancing the visitor experience for people of all abilities.

“Opening up new areas to explore also aim to help relieve congestion in the area by ensuring the development of tourism in the area is sustainable and delivered in line with the needs of the local community.”