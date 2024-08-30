Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Irish Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD has released a number of Osprey chicks back into the wild.

The release is part of an NPWS Programme which aims to reintroduce this formerly extinct bird of prey back to Ireland.

All of the nine chicks which were released this year are fitted with satellite tags, so that their movements can be tracked as they disperse and leave Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ospreys are fish eating birds of prey which are thought to have become extinct as breeding birds in Ireland over two hundred years ago.

First flight for the Osprey, Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD was on hand to watch the release of Osprey chicks back into the wild. The release is part of an NPWS Programme which aims to reintroduce this formerly extinct bird of prey back to Ireland. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

A small number of birds have continued to visit the island as part of their migratory pattern.

The programme, now in its second year, involves NPWS bringing fifty chicks to Ireland over a five-year period with the aim of establishing a viable breeding population here.

Minister Noonan said: “Reintroduction programmes like this are now an established part of our overall response to the biodiversity crisis. We understand more about the valuable role of these majestic birds of prey in our ecosystem, and can take action to bring them back to our skies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Over time, I hope that this programme will return the once extinct Osprey to Ireland, and generate useful insights to inform our conservation efforts.

First flight for the Osprey, Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD was on hand to watch the release of Osprey chicks back into the wild. The release is part of an NPWS Programme which aims to reintroduce this formerly extinct bird of prey back to Ireland. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

“The involvement of landowners is essential to the success of our conservation work and I’d like to thank them for taking care of this year’s Ospreys as they prepare to make their momentous journey to West Africa.

“I’m also grateful to the Norwegian authorities for their continued collaboration and generous sharing of expertise on this project.”

Ospreys based in north western countries including Ireland generally migrate to Africa for the winter months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Data gathered from satellite tagging of last year’s chicks confirmed this pattern last September.

First flight for the Osprey, Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD was on hand to watch the release of Osprey chicks back into the wild. The release is part of an NPWS Programme which aims to reintroduce this formerly extinct bird of prey back to Ireland.

One of the chicks left the southeast of Ireland on September 16th and arrived in Africa on September 21st – a journey of some 2,500 kilometres.

The bird, known as 63E, left Ireland and travelled over sea to Portugal, and from there onto Morocco, sometimes at a speed of 32 km per hour.

Dr Philip Buckley, divisional manager NPWS South West said: “Ospreys need habitats which can provide a sufficient supply of fish. The rivers, lakes and coastal areas of Ireland provide the perfect conditions for the chicks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Similar to last year the chicks are fitted with satellite tags and we’ll watch with interest over the next few weeks to follow this year’s Ospreys as they head for warmer climates for the winter.”

First flight for the Osprey, Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD was on hand to watch the release of Osprey chicks back into the wild. The release is part of an NPWS Programme which aims to reintroduce this formerly extinct bird of prey back to Ireland. Ciara Carbery, NPWS, Rachel McHugh NPWS, Dr Philip Buckley, Divisional Manager NPWS. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Niall Ó Donnchú, director general with NPWS said: “Over the summer months we’ve seen some encouraging signs from our conservation efforts aimed at endangered species around the country.

“We’re committed to using science and working in partnership as we know that’s what works in protecting nature.

“These success stories really capture the imagination of the public about what is possible. We appeal for their help in protecting our precious wildlife.”