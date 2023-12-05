IRISH Racing Yearbook 2024 is the definitive, established and revered annual chronicle of horse racing in Ireland, as well as covering the achievements of Irish people on foreign soil, covering the entire spectrum of the sport of racing and thoroughbred industry in the form of interviews, profiles, analysis and more.

A collaboration of the best writers and photographers with the leading protagonists in all spheres from breeding to sales, from point-to-point tracks to the racecourse, it has been a favourite stocking filler at Christmas for many years.

The cover story is written by Donn McClean, providing a fascinating insight from Paul Townend into what it means to be Willie Mullins’ retained jockey, how he is more comfortable in the role now and how his Cheltenham week evolved, concluding with a third Gold Cup triumph.

Davy Russell, Ryan Moore, Barry Connell and Michael O’Sullivan, Donal Spring, Gordon Elliott, Oisín Murphy, Martin Brassil, Rossa Ryan, Keith Donoghue, Paddy Neville, Derek Fox and Stephen Mulqueen, John Gleeson, Donagh Meyler, Warren Ewing, Ricky Doyle, Danny Gilligan, Natalia Lupini, Gary Carroll, Sean Kirrane, Adrian Murray, Fozzy Stack, Niall McCullagh, Noel Meade, Cian Collins, Pa King and Roderic Kavanagh are a sample of those that have given exclusive interviews, while the rise of the mare in NH racing is analysed in the year that Honeysuckle retired in such style, as is the continuing, evolving Frankel phenomenon.

There is also an acknowledgement of the remarkable achievements of the likes of Wesley Joyce in returning to the saddle from horrendous injury and Liam Burke riding a bumper winner a few days after his 66th birthday.

The analysis extends to the horses to follow in the 2024 flat season as well as a crunching of the numbers with regard to the bloodstock sales and stallions, as well as what we might expect from next year’s freshman sires and those that will be getting their stud careers under way.

Indeed a comprehensive thoroughbred breeding section extends even further to the digital publication.

Apart from the editorial calibre and visual feast, Irish Racing Yearbook is coveted by regular racing fans for the GO RACING vouchers kindly provided in conjunction with the racecourses of Ireland, offering free admission to more than 90 race days throughout the year, at a total value of €2500.

That constitutes just more than 70 times the price of purchase – and far in excess of that again for those that capitalised on the various pre-publication discounts that started at 25 per cent.